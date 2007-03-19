from the Sitting-on-the-beach,-earning-20%? dept.
Following on from an earlier story about the Canadian Crypto exchange whose owner died under suspicious circumstances with the keys to $137m of customers' assets, Business Insider Australia reports that the laptop containing the keys to the funds has now been cracked. Spoiler alert: the funds are all gone.
The case has sparked numerous theories, including that he faked his own death and ran off with the cash. However, court-appointed auditor Ernst & Young was able to crack Cotten’s laptop. What they found, according to an EY report dated March 1, the accounts had been emptied in April 2018, eight months before his death.
I'm shocked, I tell you. Shocked.
A cryptocurrency exchange in Canada has lost control of at least $137 million of its customers' assets following the sudden death of its founder, who was the only person known to have access the the offline wallet that stored the digital coins. British Columbia-based QuadrigaCX is unable to access most or all of another $53 million because it's tied up in disputes with third parties.
The dramatic misstep was reported in a sworn affidavit that was obtained by CoinDesk. The affidavit was filed Thursday by Jennifer Robertson, widow of QuadrigaCX's sole director and officer Gerry Cotten. Robertson testified that Cotten died of Crohn's disease in India in December at the age of 30.
Following standard security practices by many holders of cryptocurrency, QuadrigaCX stored the vast majority of its cryptocurrency holdings in a "cold wallet," meaning a digital wallet that wasn't connected to the Internet. The measure is designed to prevent hacks that regularly drain hot wallets of millions of dollars (Ars has reported on three such thefts here, here, and here.)
Thursday's court filing, however, demonstrates that cold wallets are by no means a surefire way to secure digital coins. Robertson testified that Cotten stored the cold wallet on an encrypted laptop that only he could decrypt. Based on company records, she said the cold wallet stored $180 million in Canadian dollars ($137 million in US dollars), all of which is currently inaccessible to QuadrigaCX and more than 100,000 customers.
"The laptop computer from which Gerry carried out the Companies' business is encrypted, and I do not know the password or recovery key," Robertson wrote. "Despite repeated and diligent searches, I have not been able to find them written down anywhere."
The expert, she added, has already accessed Cotten's personal and work email accounts and is now trying to gain access to an encrypted email account. Cotten also used an encrypted messaging system, but the chances of successfully reading the communications appear dim because, the expert has reported, "messages would disappear from the encrypted messaging system after a short period."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @02:27AM
An Agency other than the NSA is able to crack encryption!
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday March 07, @02:35AM (1 child)
Did he take the money and run, or did someone else take the money, so he had to hide?
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday March 07, @02:55AM
His widow had sworn he died of guts inflammation in India [soylentnews.org].
Now, it may have been Crohn's_disease [wikipedia.org] indeed but I reckon many substances could mimic that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @02:41AM (1 child)
They could have been moved to a new cold wallet based on this.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 07, @02:53AM
If the laptop held the coins' private keys, the only way to move them out to another cold wallet would be to record the exchange on the public blockchain.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday March 07, @02:53AM
So how exactly did they "crack" it. If they guessed the password was 12345 because it was the same as on his luggage, that is not exactly cracking.
If they cracked the encryption, then either the encryption was crap, or we live in a TV show were some punk tech can crack or hack the most secure systems in a mater of minutes.
[Presses player Eject button]