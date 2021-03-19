Stories
martyb writes:

New Zealand Bans Sale of Assault, Semi-Automatic Rifles: PM:

New Zealand has banned the sale of assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons after the country's worst-ever attack that killed 50 people in two mosques.

"Be assured this is just the beginning of the work we'll be doing," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference on Thursday.

[...]Ardern said she expects a new law to be in place by April 11 and buy-back schemes will be established for outlawed weapons.

"Now, six days after this attack, we are announcing a ban on all military style semi-automatics [MSSA] and assault rifles in New Zealand," Ardern said.

She said the man arrested in the attacks on two Christchurch mosques had purchased his weapons legally and enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines "done easily through a simple online purchase".

"Related parts used to convert these guns into MSSAs are also being banned, along with all high-capacity magazines.

"In short, every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned in this country," she said.

That was quick.

Original Submission


