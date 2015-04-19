19/04/15/2012241 story
posted by martyb on Monday April 15, @08:13PM
from the they-don't-build-them-like-they-used-to dept.
The deputy mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, said the cathedral had suffered "colossal damages", and the emergency services were trying to salvage the art and other priceless pieces stored in the cathedral. A cathedral spokesman said the entire wooden interior was burning and likely to be destroyed.
Sounds like the whole thing may go up in flames. There's a reason for modern building codes. A structure made entirely out of wood, is a huge bonfire, waiting to happen. Thankfully, at this time, there are no reported deaths.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/notre-dame-cathedral-fire-today-2019-04-15/
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:17PM (9 children)
I heard the government said they burned it down on accident while they tried to renovate the building. Others say there have been a series of "church attacks" in France recently so this is quite the coincidence.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:25PM (7 children)
Church attacks: https://www.newsweek.com/spate-attacks-catholic-churches-france-sees-altars-desecrated-christ-statue-1370800 [newsweek.com]
Officials "don't know why" religious extremists are trying to damage Catholic churches. Apparently it's a strange alliance of immigrants, islamists, feminists, and atheists.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Monday April 15, @08:30PM (2 children)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:33PM (1 child)
I'll never go to mass in my life, in fact I despise the catholic church. But I still hate when historical monuments, artwork, and documents are lost.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Monday April 15, @08:39PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:31PM (2 children)
Those "officials" do not seem honest. They lumped together everyone they hate, and blame them all for church burnings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:39PM (1 child)
So you think it is a false flag? The government agents are doing this to stir up division amongst the yellow vests?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @09:11PM
Yep, it was linked to the 9/11 attacks by AI but now they are trying to cover it up:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-15/youtube-flags-notre-dame-fire-as-9-11-conspiracy-in-wrong-call [bloomberg.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:33PM
Nope. Bannon did it.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday April 15, @09:19PM
If I had to bet, I would say it is likely to have been caused by inadequate precautions taken during the renovation. It seems that roof renovations are particularly hazardous for old buildings - the use of molten hydrocarbon products (usually bitumen) for weatherproofing means that there are often potent sources of ignition in places where there would not usually be, and all it takes is one slapdash worker...
That said, really old roofing can be surprisingly resilient to fire. The roof of Notre Dame has collapsed, but in other instances, the fire can be managed by rapidly removing the top layer of rafters/laths and lead/tiles, exposing the support beams. Solid wood burns slowly, and if the individual beams are far enough apart (which they usually are), they tend to extinguish, especially when dampened. So if a thatched building catches fire, you rake off the burning thatch, exposing the beams, which you dampen down. Old buildings that are still standing tend to be over-engineered (the under-engineered ones collapsed into ruins before the present), and wooden beams can still be structurally sound after the outside half-inch or so of word has been charred. The key is to remove the light stuff as fast as possible.
Airport fire departments use foam [wikipedia.org] to extinguish burning jet-fuel. It's not environmentally friendly, but I do wonder for historic buildings whether it might be worth fire departments having the option to foam the building.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:21PM (3 children)
wrong
and it was bombed by the Germans and rebuilt after WW II
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:27PM
"There's a reason for modern building codes." Yeah, they should have used modern fire sprinklers and modern steel/concrete construction when it was built. "Hey Hunchback... got that bucket of water ready?"
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:31PM
Wikipedia mentions only "minor damage from stray bullets":
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Notre-Dame_de_Paris [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday April 15, @09:23PM
Good lord! You people are idiots.
No it wasn't. Where the hell did you get that from?
Also
Entirely? Not even close. Have you never even seen a photograph of it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:21PM (6 children)
I've got no proof of course, but gut instinct is telling me this is a terrorist attack and I don't know why. I don't even know enough about France's situation to speculate at who or why. But there is something unsettling going on right now. Just curious but does anyone know if the building was recently insured?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:24PM
Because you're a SN denizen, conspiracy and "turrism" are the main staples here. That said, if it was a terrorist attack then that precludes insurance fraud. Pick one and stick with it!
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:36PM (1 child)
I suspect it was Trump colluding with Russians to interfere with the upcoming French elections by inciting racist hatred.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Monday April 15, @08:42PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:52PM (1 child)
Its to cover an art theft. Use the remodeling to remove the real pictures then a convenient accident to burn the fakes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:58PM
Could be. Or part attack, part theft. If you were going to burn it down, why not steal the art and try to sell it to fund future attacks?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @09:04PM
Probably because, in America today, everything is a terrorists.
The government needs a vague bogeyman with which to justify controlling the public and Communism lost its edge a few decades ago, so now terrorists are everywhere.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday April 15, @08:31PM (1 child)
Paging janrinok!! Irrelevant systemd comment in the FS! Search for the dog-whistle keyword, "bonfire".
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday April 15, @09:28PM
1. Make irrelevant systemd comments.
2. ???
3. Prophet
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:34PM (8 children)
If so, time to nuke Mecca.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:37PM
Not a fair trade. Notre Dame contained invaluable artwork and relics of saints. Mecca contains a rock.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:41PM (1 child)
Why nuke Mecca, at any given time you will only find a rounding error amount of Muslims there. You just make them angry. Real solutions take time and better plans.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday April 15, @09:19PM
> You just make them angry
LOL
Show crucifix, they get angry
Want to know whoever is behind that burka not to let terrorists free to roam, they get angry
seriously, don't bother. They are already angry because I just told they get angry easily.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday April 15, @08:42PM (2 children)
Uh, no. It is not. That is completely inappropriate.
It is sacrilage and blasphemous to do so when it is not the Hajj, the sacred time when millions make their pilgrimage to Mecca.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday April 15, @09:23PM (1 child)
What about nuking it when it is empty, and earlier say a gift from Tel Aviv is coming, and get popcorn?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday April 15, @09:27PM
So Paris could nuke it, and make it a false flag operation.
The best way to avoid conflict and encourage diversity is to force everyone to voluntarily think alike.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:42PM (1 child)
If that was true you would include a link.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday April 15, @09:14PM
I dunno who did it but if I search the web I am sure to find some terrorist groups already taking credit for this. First casualty in war is the truth and we are at war since the industrial revolution.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:41PM (1 child)
Somebody needs to check Quasimodo for matches
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday April 15, @09:12PM
Quasimodo, so romantic. But maybe the most common name for the workers that were restoring the roof is Mohamed.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by NotTheDr01ds on Monday April 15, @08:50PM
Such banal comments here so far; it's kind of appalling. This is a national, cultural, and religious travesty, and my heart goes out to those affected in Paris and around the world.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Monday April 15, @08:53PM (5 children)
Yeah, ok, it wasn't made entirely from wood, but definitely had plenty to burn. Was meaning to note that we've learned not to build/live in plain wood boxes and that modern building codes help to avoid, uncontrollable fires. Obviously, they didn't adhere to non-existent codes when they built it.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @08:59PM
And buildings are still made out of wood. Wood can be made fire retardant.
" A structure made entirely out of wood, is a huge bonfire, waiting to happen" is complete bullshit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @09:02PM
Yet it survived for nearly a thousand years without modern regulations. How long will a "modern" building last? I'd say that it lasted so long is a testament to the skill of the original architects and construction methods.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @09:06PM
Are you blindly unfamiliar with stick-built homes? They're literally everywhere.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday April 15, @09:19PM (1 child)
Something to note -- I don't know whether this will prove to have anything to do with the fire, but stonework has basically been crumbling and falling from the roof on almost a daily basis for years. The church has had nowhere near the money to restore or repair properly, so they've mostly replaces centuries-old stone with cheaper wood temporary structures on the roof.
I know so much about the history that occurred at this building -- and it's horrifying to see it crumbling and continuing to burn. But not unexpected exactly to those who have been paying attention to how it's been falling apart for years.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday April 15, @09:26PM
Also, for those who want to read more about what I'm talking about, here's a NYT piece [nytimes.com] from a couple years ago.
Most of the outer structure of the cathedral is of course made of stone, but a lot of it has literally been crumbling apart... Add the stresses of this fire, and the whole thing may collapse before they get the fire out.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday April 15, @09:10PM (1 child)
The fire started at 6pm, at 8pm Macron should have gone on live TV (on all channels, no small thing) to outline answers to the yellow vest movement.
So, it might be a coincidence, but, I would look closely at the Macron decisions, especially if he starts wearing a crown and demanding to be called his majesty.
Friendly reminder that the same laws affecting workers dignity, that had the French revolt for weeks, were later passed in Italy without a single mewmew because one never heard of before bureaucrat, who was involved in drafting them, was murdered by terrorists becoming a hero.
(Score: 3, Funny) by EJ on Monday April 15, @09:22PM
Most of the firefighters and emergency workers I could see in the video were all wearing yellow vests. Coincidence?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by wisnoskij on Monday April 15, @09:14PM
What does Freeman think modern buildings are made of? While skyscrapers are forced to be primarily made out of steal and concrete by physics, houses are 90% wood and most often 10% explosively flammable insulation, shingles, and plastic siding.
Respect my Authoritah!!!
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Monday April 15, @09:23PM
Why not? What are you, a racist?