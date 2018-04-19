Stories
posted by martyb on Thursday April 18, @04:15PM   Printer-friendly
martyb writes:

Read the Mueller report (pdf)

Pardon the brevity; submitted via my mobile phone.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 18, @04:34PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 18, @04:34PM (#831696)

    The interesting parts are blacked out.

  • (Score: 2) by Revek on Thursday April 18, @04:35PM

    by Revek (5022) on Thursday April 18, @04:35PM (#831697)

    If you are elected or are a government employee I don't think you're name is protected. Hopefully someone will leak the unedited document so we can get a look at everything trump fears. No one who is not guilty lashes out like that.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 18, @04:35PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 18, @04:35PM (#831698)

    https://www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf [justice.gov]

  • (Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Thursday April 18, @04:36PM

    by nobu_the_bard (6373) on Thursday April 18, @04:36PM (#831699)

    Nothing wrong with brevity sometimes.

    Too much has been said about the report before now. To some degree best to let the thing speak for itself, as much as circumstance allows.

