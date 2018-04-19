19/04/18/1615204 story
posted by martyb on Thursday April 18, @04:15PM
Pardon the brevity; submitted via my mobile phone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 18, @04:34PM
The interesting parts are blacked out.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Thursday April 18, @04:35PM
If you are elected or are a government employee I don't think you're name is protected. Hopefully someone will leak the unedited document so we can get a look at everything trump fears. No one who is not guilty lashes out like that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 18, @04:35PM
https://www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf [justice.gov]
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Thursday April 18, @04:36PM
Nothing wrong with brevity sometimes.
Too much has been said about the report before now. To some degree best to let the thing speak for itself, as much as circumstance allows.