19/04/21/1128222 story
posted by martyb on Sunday April 21, @12:48PM
from the RIP dept.
from the RIP dept.
According the Beeb (BBC):
At least 137 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in explosions at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, police and hospital sources say.
At least eight blasts were reported. Three churches in Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo's Kochchikade district were targeted during Easter services.
The Shangri-La, Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand and a fourth hotel, all in Colombo, were also hit.
A curfew has been imposed from 18:00 to 06:00 local time (12:30-00:30 GMT).
The government also said there would a temporary block on the use of major social media networks.
No group has yet said it was responsible for the attacks.
Sri Lanka Explosions: 137 Killed as Churches and Hotels Targeted | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Sunday April 21, @12:52PM
It's survived since 1260.. I'm sure the fire isn't part of the larger terrorist attacks on churches all over the globe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 21, @12:57PM
Updated [theguardian.com]
From ari's original sub: "This submission only here to point out that the Islamophobic sub is fake news. Carry on." Missing his usual alt-right reference but carry on.