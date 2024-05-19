from the May-won't-any-more dept.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May Will Resign, Pass the Brexit
Theresa May has announced that she will resign as UK's Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party:
Mrs. May announced on Friday that she would be stepping down as leader of her Conservative Party and then as Britain's prime minister, after repeatedly failing to win Parliament's approval for a deal to withdraw the country from the European Union.
A successor to Theresa May will be chosen before Parliament's summer break, the Conservative Party chairman said. She will continue as prime minister until the leadership contest is finished.
[...] Standing in front of 10 Downing Street, Mrs. May said it was in the "best interests of the country for a new prime minister" to lead Britain through the Brexit process. She announced plans to step down as the leader of the Conservative Party on June 7, with the process to replace her beginning the following week.
Previously: Theresa May: UK's Next Prime Minister?
UK PM Theresa May announces resignation amid fury over Brexit handling
May spoke outside 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Graham Brady, the head of the 1922 Committee of Conservative Party backbenchers. She said she will step down on June 7. Her resignation will trigger a party leadership contest, and whoever wins that contest will take over as prime minister.
[...] Her announcement could complicate the upcoming June 3 state visit by President Trump to London to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, where he will also meet with Queen Elizabeth II.
May will still be in office during that visit, meaning it will nix the chance for a new prime minister to forge ties with the American president at a time where such relations are vital. A U.S.-U.K. trade deal is a top priority for the U.K. as it looks to depart from the European Union and begin making its own trade agreements -- and Trump has said "the potential is unlimited" for such a deal.
Related Stories
from the tyrant dept.
UK Home Secretary Theresa May is favored to become the new leader of the Conservatives and the UK's next Prime Minister following a first round of voting, the elimination of Liam Fox, drop out of Stephen Crabb, and the earlier drop out of Boris Johnson:
Home Secretary Theresa May has comfortably won the first round of the contest to become the next Conservative leader and UK prime minister. Mrs May got 165 of the 329 votes cast by Tory MPs. Andrea Leadsom came second with 66 votes. Michael Gove got 48. [...] Further voting will narrow the field to two. The eventual outcome, decided by party members, is due on 9 September. Following the result, frontrunner Mrs May - who campaigned for the UK to stay in the EU - received the backing of Mr Fox, a former defence secretary and Brexit campaigner, and Mr Crabb, the work and pensions secretary, who backed Remain.
[...] Mrs May - who has said she will deliver Brexit if PM - said she was "pleased" with the result and "grateful" to colleagues for their support. She said there was a "big job" ahead to unite the party and the country following the referendum, to "negotiate the best possible deal as we leave the EU" and to "make Britain work for everyone". She added: "I am the only candidate capable of delivering these three things as prime minister, and tonight it is clear that I am also the only one capable of drawing support from the whole of the Conservative Party."
Update: The race to lead the Conservative Party and become the next Prime Minister of the UK is down to two women: Theresa May and Andrea Leadsom:
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday May 24, @02:46PM (1 child)
She lasted a lot longer than I would have if I were in her shoes. The amount of abuse that woman has endured... and for what?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @03:19PM
For being a Trojan horse for the EU?
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Friday May 24, @02:54PM
Shouldn't have started the brexit process until their legislature figured out wtf they actually wanted to do.
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday May 24, @03:08PM
Leaving the Brexit fiasco aside, she is personally responsible for immeasurable amounts of pain and suffering via Windrush, Hostile Environment, Universal Credit, Austerity and more. She was instrumental in dragging the Tory party to the far right in pursuit of Nigel Farage and pandering to the Brexiterrorists of the ERG. Her only saving grace is that she stood between us and Prime Minister BoJo, which is what we have to look forward to next. Hopefully parliament will have the nuts to call a vote of no confidence before that dishonest, unprincipled, opportunistic, incompetent clown has even opened the door to number 10, and he'll be quickly forgotten as the shortest-lived PM in history.
Theresa May will be remembered as someone who can only ever be quoted ironically. For example, during her last election campaign she repeated ad nauseum the phrase "strong and stable" and went on to preside over two years of weakness and instability. She claimed there was "no magic money tree" shortly before finding 10 Billion quid down the back of the sofa to bribe for the DUP. She promised to change the "nasty party" and battle "burning injustices" then spent 3 years belittling, attacking, impoverishing and humiliating the most vulnerable people in society. I don't think there's a single notable soundbite of hers that hasn't come back to bite her on the arse.
Her tears are not enough. Fuck Theresa May. Fuck her to hell.