19/06/05/147205 story
posted by takyon on Wednesday June 05, @02:34PM
from the democracy-kicked-to-the-kerb dept.
Australian Federal Police have raided the Sydney headquarters of the public broadcaster ABC, after yesterday's raid on the home of a News Corp. journalist. A radio talkback host for station 2GB has also been targeted by the AFP.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Wednesday June 05, @02:36PM
I'm not familiar with Australian legal traditions. But do they not have strong protections for the press as the US does?
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday June 05, @02:49PM
Incidents like those described are bad, but sh*t happens in a shooting war.
Here's an idea: how about prosecuting the people really responsible? The US invaded Afghanistan after 9/11, chasing of Bin Laden. Of course, just why the US thought it had to right to invade another country in pursuit of one particular criminal is another story - there are international procedures for that. It gets even murkier when one looks at Iraq (the Shrub wanting to one-up his dad?) or Libya (someone didn't like the way Qaddafi dressed?), or Syria (fund and supply a terrorist organisation for fun and profit). Minor side acts include Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo, "rendition" and other pleasantries.
Personally, I would like to see the responsible people on trial in the Hague, from national leaders down through the ranks of the general officers. They have caused far more death and destruction than petty criminals from the Balkans, or German prison camp accountants. The Shrub and "peace prize" Obama could share a cell.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.