Hong Kong Airport Paralysed for a Second Day by Protesters:
The US is claiming its naval ships have been denied entry to Hong Kong, as Donald Trump suggests troops are “moving towards the border”.
A US Commander has confirmed China has blocked the Pacific Fleet’s naval ships from entering ports in Hong Kong.
Two US naval ships due to visit Hong Kong have been denied scheduled access to the city’s ports by China, the US Pacific Fleet confirmed today.
A US Navy spokesman today said two vessels had been blocked from entering the port, hours after President Donald Trump said China was moving its troops towards the border.
The president’s claims were made without specific evidence, according to The Australian
Commander Nate Christensen, the deputy spokesman for the United States Pacific Fleet, confirmed this morning the two US ships, USS Green Bay and USS Lake Erie, had been barred from entering the port. The first vessel, an amphibious dock landing ship, was due to stop in Hong Kong on Saturday, and the second was due in the city next month.
The last time the US Navy visited Hong Kong was in April.
Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019
[...]Hong Kong’s 10-week political crisis, in which millions of people have taken to the streets calling for a halt to sliding freedoms, was already the biggest challenge to Chinese rule of the semi-autonomous city since its 1997 handover from Britain.
But two days of protests at the airport have again raised the stakes for the financial hub.
Beijing is sending increasingly ominous signals that the unrest must end, with state-run media showing videos of security forces gathering across the border.
[...]All check-ins were cancelled on Tuesday afternoon after thousands of protesters wearing their signature black T-shirts made barricades using luggage trolleys to prevent passengers from passing through security gates.
[...]Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the “one country, two systems” arrangement that enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong since China took it back from Britain in 1997.
While Hong Kong is a sovereign part of China, the former colony has significant differences to the mainland, including separate legal and political systems, distinct currency, national sporting teams and a greater tolerance for freedom of expression.
Hong Kong also retains many of its pre-colonial features, including driving on the same side of the road as Britain and Australia but not China, the retention of many British place names and statues of British monarchs and dignitaries.
Those two different systems are supposed to remain in place for at least 50 years.
However, Beijing has sought to erode these freedoms in recent years through changes to the law, attempts to not allow pro-independence politicians to take their seats in the region’s parliament and even the disappearance of booksellers critical of the Communist Party leadership.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @01:34PM
No extraction for western puppets by US ships? Good. They'll get some re-education thereafter.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 14, @01:34PM (10 children)
Beijing has helpfully armed the Chinese troops with clue bats, to help the protestors understand that they are part of China.
WTF did everyone THINK was going to happen, when the treaties and agreements were signed? They really thought that Hong Kong would rule itself into perpetuity? With every iota of control that the West surrendered, the day of full reunification drew closer. The day has all but arrived. The smart people aren't going to draw attention to themselves, or piss off The Party. No one is coming back to rescue them.
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 14, @01:38PM
See, this is where the Great Firewall works against China's interests. If folks in Hong Kong had known that China would fucking kill you and imprison your entire family for protesting, they might not be causing quite such a ruckus.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice. -- Ambrose Bierce
(Score: 3, Informative) by epitaxial on Wednesday August 14, @01:42PM (5 children)
In accordance with the "One country, two systems" principle agreed between the United Kingdom and the People's Republic of China, the socialist system of the People's Republic of China would not be practised in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and Hong Kong's previous capitalist system and its way of life would remain unchanged for a period of 50 years. This would have left Hong Kong unchanged until 2047.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @01:55PM (1 child)
Why doesn't Hong Kong just accept the great loving arms of a socialist government? Socialism is great, everyone gets all the free shit they need.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday August 14, @02:14PM
That's what people don't understand due to propaganda. Its not 1950 anymore and the USA is the far left screwed up country now, and Russia and China are conservative right wing countries.
What do you do with a treaty designed around China being more progressive socialist than western civilization, then the US veers hard left to be more left wing than China/Russia were in the last century?
For a concrete social issue example, "whos the real leftist" when gay marriage is legal in the USA but not in China?
Affirmative action in the USA means public hatred of historically successful groups; that's virtually unheard of in China.
In China everyone makes fun of the Baizuo. Thats not allowed in the USA, we barely tolerate comedians making jokes about our Baizuo.
Its the same thing with the Russians. They used to support subversion in the USA during the commie era, that money supply is cut off so our subversive orgs (media, mostly) hate Russia now. And in the usual projection of the opposite, now that the Russians are no longer interfering with our politics, they are accused of exactly that.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Wednesday August 14, @02:14PM (1 child)
China has seen their chance to expedite the timescale to the inevitable considerably and (from their PoV, quite understandably) taken it, and you can bet the UK's response is going to be "Please, Sir, can I have some more?" because asking NATO for help under Article 5 isn't an option here, and there's no way Boris is going to go and beg the EU for some additional support in the form of sanctions.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 14, @02:24PM
Note that ALL ships leak. New, old, properly maintained, or negligently abused, they all leak. The only questions are, how fast do they leak? And, how fast can the water be bailed? When leakage exceeds the ability to pump water back out, THEN you have a problem.
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 14, @02:14PM
Yes. And, do you have any idea how many women have believed that they wouldn't get pregnant, because "I'll only put the tip in", and/or "I'll pull out in time".
Listen closely, and you'll hear "pray that I don't alter it any further". Not that the prayers will do any good - the top dogs in Beijing just like to hear the fervent prayers.
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday August 14, @02:12PM (1 child)
Your ignorance is showing: see https://soylentnews.org/politics/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=33087&page=1&cid=879761#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 14, @02:15PM
"for fifty years" means "until I have the power to do as I wish".
poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids. - Creepy Joe Biden
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @02:13PM
The smart people fled the past year.