SpaceX's Starhopper 150-Meter Test

Starhopper test live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jhjyz183poo

See also: SpaceX's Starhopper cleared by FAA for second and final flight test as locals urged to exit homes
LIVESTREAM: SpaceX Starhopper 150 meter test flight in Boca Chica, TX

How SpaceX plans to move Starship from Cocoa site to Kennedy Space Center

Starship will enter Kennedy Space Center by water next to the Vehicle Assembly Building and Launchpad 39A, according to a recently-released NASA environmental impact report.

That so-called "turn basin" is where other large rocket components have arrived at KSC by barge, including the Space Shuttle's external fuel tanks that were built in Louisiana. At 180 feet in height, Starship will be slightly taller and wider than the shuttle's orange fuel tanks.

SpaceX has not disclosed what type of flight tests the Starship prototype will undergo once it arrives at Kennedy Space Center.

  Anonymous Coward on Monday August 26, @11:08PM

    He should run for President... of the world.

