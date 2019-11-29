Two members of the public have died after a stabbing attack at London Bridge, in which police also shot dead the suspect.
The Met Police has declared the attack a terrorist incident.
The suspect, who died at the scene, was believed to have been wearing a hoax explosive device, police said.
Videos on social media appear to show passers-by holding down a man. An officer arrives, seems to indicate to the group to move, and fires a shot.
A Whitehall source confirmed two members of the public died to the BBC but gave no further information.
Details are still emerging and Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said the force was keeping an open mind over the motive.
He said officers were called to a stabbing at a premises near the bridge just before 14:00.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday November 29, @06:56PM (3 children)
Here, links:
What we know so far about the London Bridge attack – visual guide [theguardian.com]
London Bridge terror attack: Man wearing fake explosive device killed by police; several injured [usatoday.com]
Do we know that the guy was a terrorist and not a cartel member? :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 29, @07:10PM (2 children)
If its not a terrorist attack does it make the act any different? Seems the media spends a lot of effort on a programming keyword.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 29, @07:22PM
The fake news is trying to push headlines with the word terrorist in it for some reason. No one knows the motive, as it says in tfs. FAKE news.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 29, @07:33PM
There is a narrative. When an incident fits into one set of parameters, it's a "terror attack". If a similar incident falls outside of those parameters, then it's not a "terror" attack, but just some nut run amok. If drugs are involved, then it's a "gang related" act of violence. You will, of course, note that all of Europe avoids branding a terror attack as "Islamic", for fear of offending the terrorists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 29, @07:31PM (3 children)
Took your sweet time, eh.
Anyways, "terrorist" label is well past the sell-by date now. What does it matter if you label it "terrorist" or "clown", a murder is a murder, an assault an assault, a rape a rape.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 29, @07:37PM
Ignorance is strength.
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Friday November 29, @07:53PM
It matters because sometimes terrorists act in groups and kill thousands. And if nuclear, biological, or chemical weapons are used in the US, chances are high that terrorists will be the ones who set them loose.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Friday November 29, @07:54PM
It's a bit like calling something "brigandry" or "hooliganism".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 29, @07:53PM
We made knives illegal this couldn't have happened must be a false flag
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 29, @07:55PM (1 child)
The sharpest weapon anybody should be allowed to possess is a mobile phone, and all fights should take place on social media where everyone will be given a social credit score, and undesirable trolls will be deplatformed straight to prison.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 29, @08:05PM
Are you still waiting on your visa [china-embassy.org]?
Have fun. And once you get out of prison (minus a kidney), let us know how that worked out for you.
Good times!