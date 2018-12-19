Only 6 years after the weathermen needed a new color for just one spot of extreme temperatures on the map, this is how it looks when that color needs to be used for over 30% of the Australia's area. And that for 3 days in a row, starting today, Dec 18 2019 (like, meh, just a balmy 40C in Melbourne at 18:30, she'll be apples).

[40C is 104F and 50C is 122F --ed.]

Coverage:

BBC - Australia heatwave: Nation endures hottest day on record

Guardian Australia heatwave: records forecast to be broken as temperatures surge past 40C

Severe-weather.eu An extreme heatwave is about to swipe across Australia, raising maximum temperatures up to near 50°C (122°F) in S/SE parts of the continent, breaking many all-time records!

AFP Australia has its hottest day on record, more to come