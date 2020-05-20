2 Dams Fail in Michigan, Forcing Thousands to Evacuate :
Severe flooding struck central Michigan on Wednesday after two dams were breached and days of heavy rainfall, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents and prompting officials to warn of life-threatening danger.
The failures on Tuesday of the Edenville Dam and the Sanford Dam, about 140 miles northwest of Detroit, led the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for areas near the Tittabawassee River, with downstream effects expected from Midland to Saginaw overnight. Residents in nearby towns, including Edenville, Sanford and Midland, were evacuated.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at a news conference on Tuesday that downtown Midland, with a population of more than 41,000, could be under nine feet of water by Wednesday morning.
[...]The Tittabawassee River was expected to crest at 38 feet by 8 a.m. Wednesday, more than four feet higher than its record of 34 feet set in 1986. The flood stage is at 24 feet.
Dow Chemical Company, based in Midland, has activated its emergency operations center and will be adjusting operations, Rachelle Schikorra, a spokeswoman, told The Associated Press.
According to Detroit Free Press:
In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the license of the company that operated the Edenville Dam due to non-compliance issues that included spillway capacity and the inability to pass the most severe flood reasonably possible in the area.
The Edenville Dam, which was built in 1924, was rated in unsatisfactory condition in 2018 by the state. The Sanford Dam, which was built in 1925, received a fair condition rating.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @01:36PM (1 child)
But don't be too quick to discount jihadi terrorism. Jihadis hate dams.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aiwarrior on Wednesday May 20, @01:43PM
Yeah with all the money spent to go to the other side of the world to kill and be killed over literally nothing, dams burst like a broken country...
(Score: 2) by rufty on Wednesday May 20, @02:02PM
Well dam...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @02:07PM
And on-site inspections suspended because of Covid-19? Just like nursing homes have been without oversight for 2 months now in other states?
I am somewhat surprised that LP Michigan has terrain that rises up to the level that can support a dam.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 20, @02:09PM
Correction: make it two dams at a time.