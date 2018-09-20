from the september-surprise dept.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion Of Gender Equality, Dies At 87
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the demure firebrand who in her 80s became a legal, cultural and feminist icon, died Friday. The Supreme Court announced her death, saying the cause was complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.
The court, in a statement, said Ginsburg died at her home in Washington surrounded by family. She was 87.
"Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice."
Architect of the legal fight for women's rights in the 1970s, Ginsburg subsequently served 27 years on the nation's highest court, becoming its most prominent member. Her death will inevitably set in motion what promises to be a nasty and tumultuous political battle over who will succeed her, and it thrusts the Supreme Court vacancy into the spotlight of the presidential campaign.
(Score: 0, Troll) by fustakrakich on Saturday September 19, @12:19AM (11 children)
Can anything be done?
Das drumpfenfuhrer could die before he nominates someone...
(Score: 1) by nnet on Saturday September 19, @12:28AM
Only if you can convince enough GOP senators to reject candidates.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 19, @12:33AM (1 child)
Das drumpfenfuhrer could die before he nominates someone...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 19, @12:36AM
In Pence we trust, eh?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 19, @12:38AM (3 children)
I sure hope not! We need one more conservative judge in the court.
We need one more conservative judge in the court.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Saturday September 19, @12:44AM (2 children)
What you will get is a wacko QAnon judge.
Oh well, one more job for the cleanup crew after this is all over.
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 19, @12:49AM (1 child)
OK then, tell us which of these is the Qanon nominee.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/additions-president-donald-j-trumps-supreme-court-list/ [whitehouse.gov]
#joemustshow even if he falls asleep after showing up
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday September 19, @01:07AM
On that list?
Could be all of them, there's no telling with this guy
And these additions to his list. Kushner will probably get the job.
The republican party has become the QAnon party, for entertainment purposes only, of course. It's not hurting the ticket, so you can rest easy
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by edIII on Saturday September 19, @12:48AM (2 children)
Well........ Mitch McFuckFace made a huge fucking deal about a lame duck president nominating anyone for the Supreme Court. That was with a lot more time left in Obama's term.
So using their own logic, the right to place the next person on the Supreme Court rests with the voters, and ultimately the next president.
That's if they're willing to be fair, and let what's good for the goose be good for the gander.
Considering Republicans Trumpicans have been doing every dirty trick in the book to suppress undesirable voting, gerrymander districts, etc. I doubt anything can be done. Get ready to have Christianity, Authoritarianism, and Facism shoved down your throat. It's going to be an age of anti-abortion pro-corporate decisions, that also do whatever is necessary to give more powers to the office of the president, and suppress protests with whatever brutal methods are available.
Overall, this is just the corpse of America passing a little gas :) Normal part of the decay process.
Technically, lunchtime is at any moment. It's just a wave function.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 19, @01:00AM
Logic? In politics? Never, it's all about power. Obama didn't have the power to force the issue. I think Trump has enough power to force it through. We will know for sure in just a very few days - probably within the week. I expect the new judge to be seated before Trump is sworn in again.
#joemustshow even if he falls asleep after showing up
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 19, @01:02AM
The reasoning was that with Obama, the Senate was GOP, so it would just be shitshow with no confirmation. The situation now is that the President and Senate are of the same party.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 19, @12:49AM
Probably not. Now that it only takes a simple majority, and the Senate is Republican-controlled, you can expect a new nominee to be rushed through before the election.
But that's what Democrats wanted. Filibusters are racist [cnn.com], after all.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Saturday September 19, @12:39AM (9 children)
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg served the country with dignity and honor. She has left a legacy that will hopefully serve as inspiration for many.
That said, I can't help[ but wonder how her replacement on the bench will proceed. Some background taken from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barack_Obama_Supreme_Court_candidates [wikipedia.org]:
The Senate was unable to approve a Supreme Court nominee in over 9 months' time. Yet I get the impression that, somehow, a huge effort will be made to make a nomination and seek approval before the end of the year... or even before the November presidential election.
The Constitution of the United States of America was designed to have checks and balances. Each of the three branches -- Judicial, Legislative, and Executive -- each had been assigned certain powers and responsibilities designed so that no one branch could prevail over the others. What happened?
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday September 19, @12:47AM (4 children)
This senate will have their nominee be the end of the month. You will rarely see them act this quickly.
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday September 19, @12:49AM (3 children)
Um... by the end of the month?
Anyway, the senate and the president have already prepared. Might be ready before Monday
Trump v. Biden! Don't look at me! REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 19, @12:53AM (2 children)
Well, to be fair, democrats have made a myriad of examples. Whenever there is a shooting, Dems and the media are clamoring for more gun control before the bodies have finished cooling. Never allow a good crisis to go wasted, right?
#joemustshow even if he falls asleep after showing up
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 19, @01:04AM (1 child)
Just shut up you waste of space. Stop shitting your nonsense here, try and stick to tech stuff, your politics is unapologetic fascism and it is showing more and more every day.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 19, @01:09AM
Your own politics are unapologetic stupidity. Please go back to school and learn what fascism is - it's not just a popular hashtag.
#joemustshow even if he falls asleep after showing up
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 19, @12:47AM (1 child)
Congress decided to cede most of their power to the President. It's been a long time in the making, and both parties are responsible.
Whenever the majority of Congress and President are the same party, Congress gives some of their power away, because it's easier to give power to the President than to get things passed through Congress. This usually makes for some sort of short-term gain, in the form of some kind of nominee, executive order, favorable outcomes from regulatory agencies, etc. The trouble is that the President never gives any of the power back.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday September 19, @12:55AM
Exactly. As an example, look how the office of the president has accumulated a heaping dungpile of "war powers".
#joemustshow even if he falls asleep after showing up
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Saturday September 19, @12:49AM (1 child)
If the Republicans use replacement as one more finger poke in the Democratic eye, we'll all know the Cold Civil War has truly begun. The problem with Cold Wars is that they have a way of turning hot all too soon. And, to be fair, it's not clear the actual Civil War ever really ended so it'll probably just be seen by history as a resumption of hostilities.
That is all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 19, @01:05AM
What are you talking about -- the civil war has already begun. You can tell by the burned out city blocks and the VP Candidate pushing people to donate to, and donating herself, for bail funds for the foot soldiers.
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Saturday September 19, @01:01AM
I saw "On the Basis of Sex", and from that and what I have heard about her over the years, few could match her erudition, tenacity, courage, stamina and brilliance. Our country has lost a true hero and champion for the rights of women. We will be hard-pressed to find her equal.