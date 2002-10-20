Stories
posted by takyon on Friday October 02, @05:25AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the very-busy-contact-tracers dept.
[20201002_054327 UTC: Added c|net link and quote.--martyb]

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1311892190680014849

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

A report from c|net adds:

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memorandum late Thursday that the president and first lady were "both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

The announcement of the president and first lady's positive coronavirus test results came just hours after the revelation that top White House aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus as well. The president indicated in an earlier tweet that he and the first lady had begun the quarantine process.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

President Donald Trump tweets he and first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

Trump tests positive for COVID-19 after his adviser and confidant Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus

c0lo adds: Dow futures plunge more than 500 points after Trump says he tested positive for coronavirus

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:28AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:28AM (#1059710)

    and haw-haw

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:31AM (8 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:31AM (#1059711)

    We get rejected story submissions all the time, yet you editors are able to push out this bullshit on the spot?

    by takyon on Friday October 02, @05:33AM

      by takyon (881) on Friday October 02, @05:33AM

      Your question is invalid.

      
      

      • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:42AM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:42AM (#1059721)

        So sorry for calling out your blatant bias :|

        by takyon on Friday October 02, @05:43AM

          by takyon (881) on Friday October 02, @05:43AM

          Where's the bias? Where's the bullshit?

          
          

          • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:57AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:57AM (#1059727)

            Hardly breaking news. Hope always "brought the machine" to Trump, so no surprise. Good thing he brought her back, even after the terrible things she did. I Hope Trump has health insurance. What is the fatality rate among Slovenian fashion models, of a certain age, anyway? And who subbed this crap?

    • (Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:36AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:36AM (#1059718)

      oh noes! fearless leader is in trouble! the alt man children would have to kill themselves if dear leader died from dempanic

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:08AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:08AM (#1059737)

        *Featherless leader.

    by martyb on Friday October 02, @06:20AM

      by martyb (76) on Friday October 02, @06:20AM

      We get rejected story submissions all the time, yet you editors are able to push out this bullshit on the spot?

      When the commander-in-chief of the largest and most powerful military force in the world comes down with a contagious disease that it potentially debilitating or even fatal?

      Yeah, I'd say that's breaking news.

      Further, I have watched a parent struggle with (and ultimately lose their battle) Acute respiratory distress syndrome [wikipedia.org]. Its symptoms were very much like COVID-19. Exhausted all the time due to lack of oxygen making it through the body. Struggling to breathe. On a ventilator, so can't talk. Going back and forth from the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and the CCU (Critical Care Unit -- 24/7 coverage by a health professional). I am no fan of Trump, but I would not wish that on anyone.

      I remember a time when the president of the US being ill or injured was a time when the country pulled together in support. (e.g. Kennedy: assassination; Nixon: phlebitis; Ford: assassination attempts)

      In the meantime, you can be absolutely certain that the leaders of other countries are paying very close attention to this development. Unlikely, but should the disease progress to the point that Trump is debilitated (he *is* in his 70s and obese) -- that means VP Mike Pence becomes President. He also has responsibility for the "nuclear football".

      My biggest fear is that he comes down with a mild case and claims his experience is representative of all cases. If he came down with a major case, spent time in the hospital on a ventilator, and adopted (and encouraged) mask wearing -- that could do so much to help stem the tide of this pandemic.

      In a nutshell, this IS a big deal.

      Want to help the editorial staff? Send an e-mail to martyb (at) soylentnews (dot) org if you are interested. Pay is $0.00 per day on weekdays; double that on weekends. Plus all the criticism you could ever hope for!

      
      Wit is intellect, dancing.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:41AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:41AM (#1059756)

      We know this is going to be a comment magnet, with sparks flying when rabid anti-Trump users try to condemn him as getting just rewards for being an "unbeliever", while Trump supporters counter with unmasking their professed secular reasonability and exposing them as adherents of a modernized religion.

  by mhajicek on Friday October 02, @05:34AM

    by mhajicek (51) on Friday October 02, @05:34AM

    It is what it is.

    • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:02AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:02AM (#1059730)

      Cancel the debates. Oh no, all my prep down the drain...

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:44AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @05:44AM (#1059724)

    This is obviously just another step in the evil Democrats' plan to stop Mein Fuhrer our wonderful president from rooting out all the murderous pedophiles in their midst!

    He's already uncovered, arrested and prosecuted so many of these horrible, murderous pedophiles when he set off The Storm [rationalwiki.org].

    Even now, Killary, Hussein Obama, Rahm Emmanuel, John Podesta, James Alefantis, Oprah Winfrey and dozens of others are locked up in the dankest cells at Gitmo.

    Chuck and Nancy know they're next, which is why they've both fled to Ukraine, which has been completely bought by George Soros and has been trying to discredit our fearless leader and the US's most steadfast friend, the Russian Confederation.

    This is just *another* assassination attempt against our (soon-to-be) President for life! Death to the pedophiles! Death to the satanists! Death to the Democrats!

  by krishnoid on Friday October 02, @06:02AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Friday October 02, @06:02AM

    I've actually been looking around for contact info and can't find it -- Chris Wallace shook his hand during the debate, and while I'm assuming (?) he used sanitizer afterwards, none of them were wearing masks, right?

    Is *he* being tested? I mean, he's an actual *real* fake news journalist, it would really suck if he got sick or worse.

    • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:04AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:04AM (#1059732)

      I feel your deep sympathy. It would certainly suck if the fake news media died or worse.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:02AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:02AM (#1059731)

    Unless the clown croaks, nothing's changed.

    Even then, like I kept saying, the clown is a symptom, an aggrevating factor, but not the cause.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:06AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:06AM (#1059733)

      Thanks for saying it again. Did you want to keep talking or was that more or less it?

    by Grishnakh on Friday October 02, @06:13AM

      by Grishnakh (2831) on Friday October 02, @06:13AM

      >Even then, like I kept saying, the clown is a symptom, an aggrevating factor, but not the cause.

      Yep, I've been saying this for a long time too. Trump isn't the problem, he's a symptom of a much deeper problem (and like you said, an aggravatiing factor).

      If he keels over, someone else before long will probably rise up to take his place, after seeing how he got where he is by taking advantage of the deep divisions in our society. Honestly, I don't think things are going to get better in this country any time soon.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:16AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:16AM (#1059744)

        There's really no deep divisions, only idiots who keep parroting what professional liars tell them. Some of my friends actually think Trump is antisemitic, that is how dumbed down they are.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:08AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:08AM (#1059736)

    If he doesn't die from this, I'm going to assume he's trying to get some sympathy votes. Next tweet will probably say the real final test result is negative anyway.

  by FatPhil on Friday October 02, @06:10AM

    by FatPhil (863) <{pc-soylent} {at} {asdf.fi}> on Friday October 02, @06:10AM (#1059739) Homepage
    My eyes saw:
    > White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memorandum ...
    yet my brain saw:
    > White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in memoriam ...
    
    

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:22AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:22AM (#1059750)

      Re:What woiuld Freud say?

      Eat less, exercise more. Go check that involuntary shake in your hands.

    by coolgopher on Friday October 02, @06:30AM

      by coolgopher (1157) on Friday October 02, @06:30AM

      Oh, not Dr Sean Connery.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:11AM (#1059740)

    The Lord granted us the China virus to take out the orange clown.

    The Lord is a funny guy.

    Oops, Excuse me, millenials - a funny LGBTQCis XYZ

  by c0lo on Friday October 02, @06:20AM

    by c0lo (156) on Friday October 02, @06:20AM

    ...umm... not exactly, I need to finish that parser first, but it doesn't hurt to hypocritically give a dam' in a formal polite way.

  by PinkyGigglebrain on Friday October 02, @06:37AM

    by PinkyGigglebrain (4458) on Friday October 02, @06:37AM

    I'm sure he'll get the best medical care the taxpayers can provide.

    Unlike most of the US population.

    
    

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:41AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 02, @06:41AM (#1059757)

      Be put on a ventilator right away?

