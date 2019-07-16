from the Hang-in-there dept.
Many sources are reporting that Trump finally signed the pandemic relief bill:
- Trump signs stimulus and government spending bill into law, averting shutdown
- Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill After Unemployment Aid Lapses
- Trump signs stimulus bill ahead of government shutdown, releasing checks and aid
- Trump signs COVID relief bill amid pressure, but adds conditions
Not gonna summarize all the bits in it - it's some 5k pages of legalese gobbledygook, but I understand it continues augmented unemployment benefits, eviction suspension, funding to prevent government shutdown, and another direct cash payment.
I'm sure it also has a bunch of "porky pork", but the people are suffering, time is of essence, and it should have been done months ago.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 28, @07:15PM (3 children)
He delayed it 45 days unless his redlining and some other issues are addressed.
Maybe they can look into that guy who said 2020 was the "most secure election" ever. Then the next day it was announced the entire government, including his department, had been infiltrated since March. All under his watch:
https://www.cisa.gov/news/2020/11/12/joint-statement-elections-infrastructure-government-coordinating-council-election [cisa.gov]
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-55318815 [bbc.com]
Hard to comprehend how in-your-face corrupt/incompetent these people are.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 28, @07:58PM (2 children)
You misunderstand what rescission [wikipedia.org] is and how it works.
The $2.3 trillion government spending (1.4 trillion) and COVID relief ($900 billion) *law* (it was signed into law yesterday by Trump) goes into effect when the law says it does (today).
Trump's rescission *request* applies only to the government spending package and not the COVID relief package. What's more, only funding *actually included in the request* will be affected.
What's more, the Trump administration has not yet made that rescission request [vox.com].
Regardless of what Trump puts in that request, it's unlikely in the extreme that the Senate will pass it, and even less likely that the House will do so. Which means it's DOA. In fact, I'd be surprised if the House Appropriations committee did anything other than sit on it until January 20th.
It will be interesting to see what Trump puts in such a request, but it's likely to just be stuff that will energize his base.
If Bugs Bunny were around to see this stupidity from jackass [gstatic.com], he'd likely exclaim "What a maroon!"
But he's not, so I'll say it for him: What a maroon!
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/2/683 [cornell.edu]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 28, @08:06PM (1 child)
So are memes illegal now or no? I thought we had 45 more days.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 28, @08:08PM
Yes. You are now illegal.
Go to jail. Go directly to jail. Do not pass go. Do not collect your $600 COVID relief check.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 28, @07:25PM (1 child)
> The CASE Act could mean Internet users facing $30,000 penalties for sharing a meme or making a video. It has no place in must pass legislation.
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/12/we-have-one-day-tell-congress-not-bankrupt-internet-users [eff.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 28, @07:37PM
The CASE Act has no place in any law. It's unconstitutional because Congress does not have the authority to create courts outside of Article III of the Constitution.
https://www.rstreet.org/2019/07/16/potential-pitfalls-of-the-case-act/ [rstreet.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 28, @07:28PM (1 child)
This bill sucks because the only way to pass a bill through the Republican-controlled Senate is to bargain over tax breaks for wealthy and special interests and screwing over working class Americans. There are tax breaks for special interests like Hollywood but Republicans want to cut unemployment and direct payments, claiming they're too expensive. The bill was also delayed because Pat Toomey whined that the ability of the Federal Reserve to provide emergency lending. The deficit doesn't matter when tax breaks can be provided for the wealthy, but it's tremendously important when aid for working class Americans is involved. We could do useful things like cancelling all federal student loan debt and regulating the wasteful expenditures of higher education. That will never pass because Republicans will whine that it's too expensive, but yet we apparently can afford tax breaks for the wealthy and large corporations.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 28, @07:55PM
You being played my friend, they are both controlled opposition to one another to distract you while the debt, corporate favors, and spying grows.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday December 28, @07:46PM (2 children)
There was more than enough stupid to go around with this bill. But, Trump outdid himself with this one. First, it was too much, then it was too little, then he would veto it, then he signed it. The art of the deal? Showmanship? WTF? Trump himself didn't seem to know what he wanted, or how to get it. Unless, he and Pelosi already agreed to this, but both of them were playing to their audiences.
I'm left wondering if Trump is just as senile as Biden. And, Pelosi, for that matter.
#lockhimup #notmypresident #resistance #impeachhimnow #walkaway
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday December 28, @08:06PM
Victory is a sure thing. The odds of losing are roughly 13 out of ~460, less than a 3% chance. Why would they act any different? Their supporters put them where they are.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 28, @08:16PM
Senility. Everything he complained about was either not true, or it was stuff that he asked for in his budget request.
The peons should feel very lucky that there is a high stakes runoff election going on right now, otherwise Moscow Mitch wouldn't have let ANY bill out. He began poisoning the economic recovery well for Biden right after it looked like Trump wouldn't win. That's why the House passed their bill months ago and the Senate did jack until the GA senators were getting beat up on the issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 28, @08:12PM
The COVID-19 Stimulus Bill Would Make Illegal Streaming a Felony
https://soylentnews.org/politics/article.pl?sid=20/12/22/2140223 [soylentnews.org]
So is this included in the bill that was signed?
It should be noted that people protested SOPA, the TPP, etc... and we never see protests in favor of stricter IP laws so it's hard to imagine that these laws are being driven by the public.
While the elections may lack measures to ensure their integrity one thing that's harder to cheat is the fact that we may see mass protests against stricter IP laws yet we don't see mass protests in favor of stricter IP laws (despite the fact that the corrupt mainstream media tries to ignore these issues).
Politicians may have seen COVID as an opportunity to pass more laws that no one wants, and to sneak them into larger bills, because the media will ignore these issues, people aren't really going to protest with COVID going on, and the media can create hype over why such a huge stimulus bill is needed while not covering the fact that stricter IP laws are being snuck into it.
This is not really acceptable and we need to start figuring out how to get IP laws to go in the opposite direction instead of having them continue to march forward at the will of corporate interests against the public interest.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 28, @08:17PM
This was "must-sign" legislation. Allow me to explain...
People have an amazing ability to survive and to help one-another to survive. The expansion of food bank efforts during the pandemic are a sign of this.
Had the legislation _not_ been signed. people would have invented ways to survive without the "help" of the government, thereby learning that they were largely not in need of it. This, naturally, would lead them to begin to feel themselves to be independent of it.
This could not be permitted.
You _must_ believe that your well-being is entirely dependent on the dole of government, because, otherwise, it will be unable to manipulate and control you. POTUS did not understand this last week. Someone must have finally explained it to him.