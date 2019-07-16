Many sources are reporting that Trump finally signed the pandemic relief bill:

Not gonna summarize all the bits in it - it's some 5k pages of legalese gobbledygook, but I understand it continues augmented unemployment benefits, eviction suspension, funding to prevent government shutdown, and another direct cash payment.

I'm sure it also has a bunch of "porky pork", but the people are suffering, time is of essence, and it should have been done months ago.