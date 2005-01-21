from the so-it-has-come-to-this dept.
LA Paramedics Told Not To Transport Some Patients With Low Chance Of Survival:
The Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency issued a directive Monday that ambulance crews should only administer bottled oxygen to patients whose oxygen saturation levels fall below 90%.
In a separate memo from the county's EMS Agency, paramedic crews have been told not to transfer patients who experience cardiac arrest unless spontaneous circulation can be restored on the scene.
Both measures announced Monday, which were issued by the agency's medical director, Dr. Marianne Gausche-Hill, were taken in an attempt to get ahead of an expected surge to come following the winter holidays.
Many hospitals in the region "have reached a point of crisis and are having to make very tough decisions about patient care," Dr. Christina Ghaly, the LA County director of health services said at a briefing Monday.
[...] "We do not believe that we are yet seeing the cases that stemmed from the Christmas holiday," Ghaly added. "This, sadly, and the cases from the recent New Year's holiday, is still before us, and hospitals across the region are doing everything they can to prepare."
'We Are Not Abandoning Resuscitation': LA County Healthcare Leader Speaks Out After Memo Raises Concerns:
Los Angeles County hospitals are so inundated, officials said they're just trying to provide the best care they can for the people who need it.
The memo sent out on December 28 by the medical director of L.A. County's Emergency Medical Services agency, Dr. Marianne Gausche-Hill, addressed how first responders should treat stroke and heart attack patients, saying a patient should be treated at the scene first and have a pulse during resuscitation before transporting them to the hospital.
[...] The medical director of L.A. County's Emergency Services Agency, Dr. Marianne Gausche-Hill, assured CBS2 that officials continue to do all they can to save patients' lives at the scene and the hospital, as they always have.
"We are not abandoning resuscitation," Gausche-Hill said. "We are absolutely doing best practice resuscitation and that is do it in the field, do it right away... What we're asking is that — which is slightly different than before — is that we are emphasizing the fact that transporting these patients arrested leads to very poor outcomes.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @08:17PM (33 children)
Fair would be to ration care based on what you did to get sick.
Prefer those who made an effort to stay well and were unlucky.
Defer those who made an effort to flaunt the rules.
Need a bed in the ICU? Just find footage of a guy with a bed having a great time at a maskless party.
No matter how stupid folks are, I don't want to live in a world like that.
Even if Darwin says we shouldn't, we have a responsibility to all.
So ration according to need and expectation of a good outcome.
I think I am ok with some community service and reparations for unnecesary actual, direct cost to the community, though.
So write tickets for attending parties.
Cost is $1 if all is well.
Cost is your hospital bill if not.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @08:23PM
Well I guess that's one way to implement a jobs program. Unemployed people can comb social media for evidence of wrongdoing. Pay them a bounty for every bed they free up.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 05, @08:50PM (18 children)
Need a bed in the ICU? Just find footage of a guy with a bed having a great time at a maskless party.
No matter how stupid folks are, I don't want to live in a world like that.
Even if Darwin says we shouldn't, we have a responsibility to all.
Why do we have as much responsibility to those who cause more problems for society than to those who did nothing exceptional or unwarranted to get sick?
What about people in prison? If someone does something stupid (called a "crime"), as a society we apprehend these people, to prevent them from causing further harm to society, and we isolate them in "prisons". Bad actions carry negative consequences.
If we're willing to throw people in prison as punishment for breaking rules, then why not do the same who flout the rules about mask-wearing and quarantining and social distancing? Why should people who break the rules get off scot-free, and worse, be allowed to murder other innocent people by taking up valuable healthcare/hospital resources they need?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:05PM (10 children)
You are assuming that if you of superior morality (follow all your Leader's commandments), you will never get sick. If you do get sick though, obviously it was the devil (unmasked people) who gave it to you. This is the mental response to the mental crisis caused by believing the only people to catch COVID are those who deserve it.
Newsflash: You can still catch the virus even while wearing a mask, and with no unclean people in sight. It's a respiratory virus. Even animals have been found to harbor the virus, and nobody had yet been able to make all the dogs, cats, squirrels, and bats wear masks.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:30PM (6 children)
Woooow you trumptarded magats are so dumb. Lovin' that "Leader's commandments" bit, as if people wearing masks are only doing so because Biden told them to and not because it is the advice of medical professionals O.o
Newsflash: You are really stupid.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:58PM (5 children)
Whatever pal. Respiratory viruses spread among the general population until enough people have caught it or have been vaccinated.
Remember the goal was always to "Slow the spread", not "Stop the spread." Because the latter is not possible with little paper face masks. And if the masks really DID stop the virus, why are you worried about catching it if you always wear yours? Do admit it is WEAK SAUCE?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:40PM (3 children)
You are some special kind of stupid when you are pointing out how the whole point is supposed to be "slow the spread" and this story is exactly about not enough resources because it spread too quickly.
Funny how for over 100 years they've had to wear masks in the operating room. Who knew that after all this time that it we've been infringing upon the doctor and nurse's freedoms! Me, personally, would greatly prefer the nurse to not sneeze into my open chest cavity during surgery. Now I wonder what the similarities are between the two situations?
As I said, you really are a special kind of stupid. Not only stupid, but very vocally proud that you're stupid. As my momma always said, . . .
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:58PM (2 children)
Masks in the operating room stop transfer of bacteria-laden saliva.
Mask manufacturers specifically state they are not for the prevention of virus transmission, as viruses are many times smaller than bacteria. You have been educated fool.
(Score: 3, Informative) by epitaxial on Wednesday January 06, @01:24AM (1 child)
You're a fucking moron if you think the virus itself flies through the air. The virus is contained in saliva or mucus which is easily stopped by a cloth mask.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:43AM
To be fair COVID is airborn as well in the breath to some degree, however even if some virus particles get through the mask it drastically reduces the radius of virus loaded exhalations. This means the people around you are less likely to inhale the virus before it disperses enough to not be a major threat, especially if people maintain social distancing. The AC is just a rabid anti-masker
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @11:33PM
That's why they teach the sheep that their own virus protection depends on a third person (you) wearing a comfort rag. That it is that evil other person (you) not wearing the rag who got you testing hot / getting sick.
Otherwise they could think that their chances may be improved by doubling or tripling up on the rags.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @11:42PM
Papayas too, I heard.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Tork on Wednesday January 06, @12:35AM
I take it your brain doesn't support floating point math, just boolean, huh.
(Score: 2) by Magic Oddball on Wednesday January 06, @01:38AM
There's no reason to. Dogs & cats can't transmit the virus to humans in spite of being capable of catching it from us, and the solution with wild animals is just to stay away from them, which people should be doing anyway.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by HiThere on Tuesday January 05, @09:05PM (6 children)
Darwin didn't say that. He said that's the way species interactions happened in nature. The "Social Darwinist"s profoundly misrepresented what he said. Many of them intentionally, and for their own profit. Some, however, seem to have done it purely because they didn't like anyone who wasn't a wealthy white male of (pick a nation, there's lots of choices).
P.S.: Even so, Darwin profoundly underestimated the complexity of the behavioral rules. So has everyone who's written anything accessible on the topic...and many who only wrote for a professional audience. The intersection of Game Theorists, Geneticists, and Ethologists is nearly a null set...and you probably need to add a few more specialties in there to cover the full range of interactions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:55PM (5 children)
Social Darwinists aren't always racists, many just want an excuse for their narcissism and for punishing/justifying mistreatment of the homeless, poor, race, culture. Still basic bigotry, but not always race related.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @01:47AM (2 children)
I say let the southerners inbreed themselves out of the gene pool.
Or is that racist? "Southern" is a race, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:47AM
It is stupid prejudiced bigotry, you don't need to stop being angry at racist assholes but delving into your own type of hatred isn't much better especially if you make the same mistake of generalizing entire populations.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @03:10AM
There are only two races. Us and Them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @04:05AM
They absolutely are. Social Darwinism is pretty closely related to Naziism and eugenics. People claiming otherwise are either ignorant or liars.
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Wednesday January 06, @05:37AM
Have you even bothered to read any of Herbert Spencer's works, or are you just spouting what your fever-fantasy image of Social Darwinism is? It's not simple and it's not vile.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:02PM (8 children)
Except it goes like this,
1. parents tell kids to stay home
2. kid sneaks outs to visit friends
3. kid gets a cold
4. everyone gets sick
5. dad needs ICU bed.
so, the dad is dead because the kid broke the rules?
There is no need to ration anything if you did things properly like China. 85% of the people will follow the rules. Only need to worry about the 15% of the idiots out there that are spreading it. There will be another 25% of fucking idiots because they are fucking idiots, not because they ignore the rules.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:16PM (4 children)
Sure, let's do things properly.
Just like China.
First thing, we change the constitution to give the federal government vastly more direct power to interfere with people's daily lives, cost and circumstances be damned ...
... actually, let's just stop there until you figure that out. I want a draft amendment on here, and on change.org.
Let's see it. Put up, or shut up.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:45PM (1 child)
You mean like overturning the results in a State election?
Sending Federal troops into a State against the explicit objection of the governor?
Calling for Martial Law and have the military "rerun" elections, but only in populous states won by a particular party?
And you're fucking crying about being ASKED to cover your mouth and nose with a piece of cloth??? Let's hope you aren't one of those ignorant asshats who really believe that they are the real followers of the Constitution (but I sadly think you are that much of a dumbass).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @12:47AM
I'm not crying about anything. I work in food. I cover up.
This isn't about that; it's about getting the US federal government the power to behave like the way that the chinese government does, which is purportedly the right way to do things.
Let's see that draft amendment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @11:35PM (1 child)
Don't forget sentencing people to prison for inciting panic in people with "fake news" about the virus.
Yeah, China is so great!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:50AM
Inciting panic? Aww, did someone go without toilet paper for a few days?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday January 05, @11:32PM (1 child)
Not in the US they won't, because it's been turned into a cult loyalty issue. I know the Russians weren't directly responsible for this, but man, if I was Russian and the US hadn't already done it to themselves I'd be making this my #1 priority.
In the meantime, Trump is off to play golf in Scotland. I guess the more usual practice of playing the fiddle was beyond him.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @01:54AM
No he's not. They told him to fuck off; his golf isn't "essential". Theydon't want him in Scotland [nytimes.com], they don't want him in Florida [nytimes.com], and they sure as hell don't want him in New York.
Actually, maybe he should go to New York and try his proposed 5th Ave stunt. Without the Secret Service protecting him. Yeah, that's probably what he should do.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday January 06, @12:54AM
You have clearly never been to China. Chinese do not obey stop lights unless there's a soldier standing there with an automatic rifle.
Please don't peddle ignorance to make a rhetorical point.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:12PM
I would also like to implement some sort of rationing system. Instead of your proposed system that punishes young and healthy, I would isntead prioritize the beds based on how well a person upkeeps their body. Have some sort of a number that is the product of your BMI and Cholesterol.
Now when was the last time you had a cheeseburger, you fat fuck?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @11:28PM
Or of nurses dancing on Tiktok because they are so un-busy?
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Wednesday January 06, @12:29AM (1 child)
take the names of all who attend trump 'rallies'.
they are now the last on the list for any covid care and they are possibly not on the list for the vaccine.
the plague rats are serious; we need to be serious too, if we are to survive this.
there are people who actively do all they can to ruin things for the rest of us.
deny them all care.
heartless? I have less empathy this year than I did last year. wonder why....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:55AM
Does your ability to empathise with other humans extend so far to allow you to realise that the people attending Trump 'rallies' (your quotes) aren't counting on the vaccine gods needing to deliver them from any harm the virus demon rationally will do to them?
(Score: 5, Funny) by SomeGuy on Tuesday January 05, @08:28PM (2 children)
Somewhere President Skroob leans back and inhales deeply from a freshly opened can of Perri-Air.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 05, @10:21PM (1 child)
Go to Wisconsin and buy real natural Dairy-Air
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday January 06, @12:04AM
OH NO! Now you're going to start a flame war about people saying Chocolate Dairy-Air matters vs. All Dairy-Air matters!
All i seem to be able to get is the "Shart Dairy-AirTM" brand, though... :(
:)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by sea on Tuesday January 05, @08:32PM (45 children)
Can someone explain to me why, after flattening the curve and buying time for *ten months*, nobody thought to use that time to expand hospitals, hire more hospital staff, mass-manufacture ventilators and oxygen tanks, and have 10x the capacity they'd need in the worst case?
I mean, come on. I'm just an ordinary guy and even I have enough food in my cupboard for 3 months. Always have more capacity than you need. It seems to me like the hospitals just assumed they could scrape by with whatever they had at hand.
All those months of relative calm, wasted. They could have tripled hospital capacity in that time.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by fadrian on Tuesday January 05, @08:36PM (2 children)
Can someone explain to me why, after flattening the curve and buying time for *ten months*, nobody thought to use that time to expand hospitals, hire more hospital staff, mass-manufacture ventilators and oxygen tanks, and have 10x the capacity they'd need in the worst case?
Because in This Capitalist Society (TM), with its JIT mindset, excess inventory counts against you.
That is all.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday January 05, @09:02PM
You left out the excess of MBAs. :-} Half kidding.
To be fair, many things deteriorate in storage, often due to improper storage, including incompetence of the people in charge of the storage. I'm partially thinking about the hundreds (thousands?) of ventilators the govt. had stockpiled. When they were brought out last spring, many (most?) didn't work.
O2 tanks should last effectively forever in a warehouse. Maybe a bit dangerous to keep, but it's possible to store them safely when someone cares to.
And it's pretty easy to generate, concentrate, or centrifugally separate oxygen. But as you point out, existing generation infrastructure is likely running at near non-pandemic JIT capacity.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:05PM
Right, because that's precisely how LA County runs things.
Total dedication to JIT management and ultra-lean processes at every step of government and quasi-government organisations.
Thanks, I needed that laugh.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday January 05, @08:48PM (4 children)
Who pays for that excess inventory that never gets used? It's coming out of somebody's pocket, probably stockholders and maybe even executive bonuses. What incentive would anyone with the power to make such a decision have to do so?
The government could have stepped in and paid for it to spread the pain around - except that the head executive has been steadfastly refused to acknowledge the threat, and actively hamstrung the organizations that should be organizing such a response, and his political party has been more interested in passing loyalty tests than doing their damned job.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:10PM (3 children)
... you mean Trump, right?
The guy who's responsible for LA County directly ... no, wait, he's not. In fact, he's a couple of links of the chain removed.
But he could have helped!
Wait, he sent a hospital ship that was never used...
But his party tripped it all up!
The party that's not in charge of anything in spitting distance of LA County, let alone its healthcare....
Dude, find a better target for poo flinging. I hear german tourists work nicely.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday January 06, @01:57AM
There's plenty of blame to spread around, but a great deal of leadership happens by example.
If someone isn't willing to take responsibility for the people who follow their lead, they shouldn't be allowed in a leadership position.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday January 06, @04:15AM (1 child)
Trump intentionally skipped repeated warnings and played down the virus, this soaked up a bunch of valuable lead-up time for every state/county/city etc. He made a thing about not wearing a mask and now the fashionable thing to do is get into groups of people, maskless, and storm shops that have a mask policy. We already know that won't end well. He threatened to withhold virus aid from numerous places for a multitude of reasons, all petty. He did not lock down travel from China in a meaningful way, t'was just theater. He kept infected cruise ships away to artificially keep the numbers down. Oh and he pushed a 'Covid cure' that... wasn't. Oh and we may have trouble getting enough people in the USA vaccinated because of lack of trust. He lied. A LOT. The divisiveness of his bullshit has us doing things like bringing guns to the capital cos haircuts are a constitutionally protected right, but NOT carrying that same zeal ahead to deal with police brutality against American Citizens. The Trump Administration's sabotage of the Postal System, all fueled by fears that main-in votes would secure Biden's victory (give them credit. they were right on that one...), endangered Americans who rely on parcel deliveries. The fallout from that forced more in-person voting to happen in the middle of a fucking pandemic. He pushed for reopening when we weren't ready, putting YOU in danger. He held maskless rallies. Trump himself, the man the American Government considers its highest priority to protect, came down with it as well as his family, his staffers, his cohorts, a bunch of generals at the Pentagon.... Oh and what's he doing right now? Well Biden's actually doing work on the COVID front right now, meanwhile Trump's doing rallies to support the GOP in the Senate and making illegal phone calls to turn the election in his favor. Now to be fair he did demand a higher payout for the Stimulus... but that was contingent on non-public-safety shit like keeping names of the runners up in the Civil War emblazened on some of our glorious military facilities, oh and retaliation against social media for not spreading the previously mentioned lies. We are finally getting a stimulus ... months overdue and of a horribly insufficient amount. Now we can quibble about who's really at fault for that, and maybe you'd even defeat me in that battle, but you won't be walking away saying: "That demonstrates the Trump Administration's wonderful leadership during the pandemic!"
I have to ask, why don't you have at least a little skepticism with the Trump Administration, especially after Conway referred to 'COVID-19' as the 19th mutation of the virus? I mean she was either wrong (not an encouraging sign when speaking on behalf of the government....) or she was intentionally mis-speaking to turn you against the WHO (ummm... making YOU stupider so you'll hate the WH's enemies...?) ... that wasn't a red flag? Him getting his son sick, THAT didn't make you want to look a lil more deeply into it? The priority of the supreme court pick over gov't assistance from the pandemic, THAT didn't make you question the WH's official word? I'm just curious cos "nuh uh, hospital ship!" never had a lot of range even in the most optimistic of puffery.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Wednesday January 06, @05:43AM
I've never heard of that. It must be a California phenomenon, where idiocy is treasured.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by RS3 on Tuesday January 05, @08:53PM (5 children)
I've wondered the same thing. In fact, I simply wanted to help, in any way possible, and I can't find any job openings or volunteer openings or anything.
A local medical equipment company has been running an ad for an equipment tech. They do mostly ventilators- sell, rent, repair. I'm pretty sure I remember reading about critical shortages of ventilators, oh say last March, April, May, etc. Long story short- got phone interview, maybe July / August, and was rejected because "I'm overqualified". What? I even asked the guy- I thought ventilators were in shortage and great demand. No response. What? Was the news lying? Maybe, there were some shortages in a few places, but the news media blew it up as if it was nationwide? Maybe it was, but the situation got rectified quickly? Who know- the news rarely follows up on its own stories.
Last spring, not far from my area, a recently closed school was converted into a field hospital by the Army Core of Engineers. Huge effort and money spent. It was NEVER used (except by crickets).
A local hospital has an uptick in COVID patients. Most of their job openings require schooling, certs, experience (RNs, patient techs, etc.), but one position is basically a patient watcher. Yes, you just sit and watch the patient and call for help if they go nuts (not just COVID). They have a huge number of such openings. I called, and despite the huge need, they don't want to hire anyone on a temporary basis. "Too much investment in training." What??? "Open your eyes. Watch the patient. Press this button if there's a problem". Okay, you're trained now.
I'll drive vaccine delivery vans, whatever, but can't find any way to get in to help. I've asked doctors and other health care workers and officials I know and nobody knows anything. Not sure who to blame, but by now, we still don't have a plan? It's easy enough to blame the govt, and they certainly could do more. But I'm reminded of the Amish, and how they very quickly and cohesively come together to help each other and organize and move on whatever needs to be done. Why can't we do that? Maybe we need to start electing the Amish. Kidding, but I can't help but wonder if we could at least learn from their cooperative society.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 05, @09:01PM (2 children)
Kidding, but I can't help but wonder if we could at least learn from their cooperative society
You don't need to look at religious nuts who refuse modern technology to see a good example of a cooperative society. You just need to look outside the US borders; Asian nations in particular are good at this. Western European nations also do a better job of this.
Basically, this is a cultural problem, and this pandemic has shown just how ill-equipped America's "fuck you, I got mine" society is to handle common threats like this. I don't see any way of fixing it before it collapses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:23PM
Oh Jeez, you're not better than Americans. Go take your "little brother" competition complex somewhere else.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:37PM
No need to mischaracterize the Amish that way. Visit some. Work with some. You'll find they have and use "modern technology". They shun being dependent on larger society- you know, the one you rightly railed against. If you got to know some you'll find they're not so "religious" as you think. They're just much better at being cohesive, like the Asians, Europeans, and many others. They get criticized for being too separatist, but I can't blame them.
America is, almost by definition and certainly its founding a collection of independent, sometimes fiercely so, people. Even our name illustrates it. When push comes to shove, we will cooperate. IMHO, the problem is too much BS happening. Why are there anti-maskers? Because there's so much general BS in the news media that nobody quite knows what to believe. Some believe masks work (I wear them), some think it's all lies. Find me a clean clear solid reliable news source. No question that the year leading up to election has greatly messed up everyone and everything in the news / media.
I think, hope at least, that most Americans will "do the right thing" when necessary.
(Score: 4, Informative) by HiThere on Tuesday January 05, @09:18PM (1 child)
There was a huge shortage of ventilators. Then they found that most people that they put on a ventilator died there, so they started considering them REALLY last resort choices.
IIUC, there's still a shortage of ventilators, but funds are being used to buy other equipment that's less likely to result in dead patients. See e.g.: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0242651 [plos.org]
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday January 05, @10:05PM
Having some interest in and knowledge about medicine, I found those outcomes to make sense (sadly). IIUC, the ventilators were causing more lung tissue damage and exacerbating the whole deterioration process.
FYL (from your link):
Not sure what that means but it doesn't give me the warm fuzzies about our medical system.
Also, in UK they started using a steroid (dexamethasone) to treat COVID patients and had much better outcomes. Speculating, but AFAIK steroids are contraindicated in infectious diseases because they suppress the immune system. But in cases where severe inflammation is causing even more problems, they can be life-saving. Which makes sense to me, and when I heard of it I was surprised they didn't do that sooner.
BTW, thank you for that link. I'll read it in more detail.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Tuesday January 05, @08:57PM (11 children)
Can someone explain to me why, after flattening the curve and buying time for *ten months*, nobody thought to use that time to expand hospitals, hire more hospital staff, mass-manufacture ventilators and oxygen tanks, and have 10x the capacity they'd need in the worst case?
Because we're not China, that's why.
1. Expand hospitals: where do you think the money for this is going to come from? Hospitals in this country are not owned by the State, they're all privately-owned (usually by healthcare corporations like Kaiser, HCA, and also by various religious corporations). The only exceptions are military and VA hospitals. If you want the government to build new hospitals, then we need a complete revamp of the healthcare system in this country so that we have government-owned hospitals for non-military people.
2. Hire more hospital staff: Where exactly do you think these staff are going to come from? Cuba? You can't just grab some person off the street and stick them in a 3-month training program and suddenly have a new ICU doctor or nurse. It takes *years* to get through both MD and RN programs. Even an LPN certification takes 2 years.
3. Ventilators and oxygen tanks: Ventilators aren't much good if you don't have an ICU to use them in, which takes us back to point #1. The ventilators don't seem to be that much of a problem anyway, it's everything else. If you've burned out all your doctors and nurses, who's going to operate the ventilators?
All those months of relative calm, wasted. They could have tripled hospital capacity in that time.
Again, how, exactly? This is not China: we can't just build state-owned hospitals in 10 days here. This is also not the UK with a nationalized health system. You (Americans) didn't want "socialized medicine", you've voted against it every opportunity you got, so this is what you get. Suck it up and stop whining.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:14PM (4 children)
In the spring, President Trump provided Navy hospital ships to NYC and LA. There was no need for them it turned out as almost nobody used their services. If LA truly needs a hospital ship now, it can be sent back.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.businessinsider.com/us-navy-hospital-ship-usns-mercy-stops-receiving-patients-2020-5%3famp [google.com]
I also don't know why you praise a communist one-party state as such a model to be followed compared to America. I sure don't hope you have swallowed their own reporting of COVID figures or their flawless response to it. That's pure state propaganda from the country that wants you to forget they started the worldwide coronavirus spread.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday January 05, @09:26PM (3 children)
You don't seem to understand WHY there was no need for the hospital ship. It wasn't equipped to deal with the problem. It still isn't. Hospital ships are mainly for dealing with physically injured, with few facilities for anything else. And if one COVID case got on board the entire thing would need to be evacuated. It's the wrong answer to this problem. Emergency hospitals of the kind the British are calling Nightingale would be more appropriate, and can be thrown together quickly. But where do you get the people to staff them? The supplies?
Admittedly rationing oxygen seems to say "poor planning", as I've seen a medical oxygen generator that can be plugged into the wall and condense it out of the air, but there are likely problems involved that I don't understand even enough to consider. (E.g. perhaps that "oxygen generator" didn't produce oxygen of the required purity...whatever that might mean.)
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:23PM
It's available for substitution, if nothing else. COVID? Hospital. Car crash? Hospital ship. COVID? Hospital. Stab wound from gang violence? Hospital ship. COVID? Hospital. .... you starting to see how this works?
If they needed more medical staff, more orderlies, more hands-on grunts who will do what they're told and know how to clean a room? The Navy would be happy to provide them by the hundred, and instruct them in key roles.
But nooooo ...
(Score: 4, Informative) by RS3 on Tuesday January 05, @10:27PM (1 child)
The oxygen "generators" (in spite of their name, they don't generate, they separate) come in several output flow ranges, and from what I've seen (spending huge time in hospitals with my dying parents), the standard ones that plug into standard wall outlet power can't quite produce enough oxygen for the highest requirement patients.
That said, if you're out of O2, or don't have enough and need to ration it, you could use some from the wall O2 outlet they have in hospitals (or a tank), and add the oxygen "generator" output to get the needed flow.
I'm not sure of the purity, but the medical requirements are, and the specs say, they're in the 90-95% range, so it's pretty good.
IIRC, the bigger (and much noisier) units make 10 LPM. That's liters per minute for all of you outside of the US who would be in disbelief that the US uses metric units (when we feel like it! :) There are smaller units that do like 3 LPM, and 5 LPM.
To put it all in perspective, if you've ever seen someone carting around an oxygen tank, say 0.6 M x 10 CM diameter, at 10 LPM that tank will empty in well under an hour. More like minutes.
The larger green tanks you may see being used for welding, for example, are typically 80 cubic foot capacity, so roughly 2,300 liters. So at 10 LPM, you'd have ~3.8 hours of oxygen. So you can see it can be a lot of oxygen and tank carting, and the critically ill patients need more than 10 LPM.
(Score: 3, Informative) by RS3 on Wednesday January 06, @12:38AM
Correction: "generator" should say "concentrator", as in oxygen concentrator, which is a good description of what they do, and here's more for nerds like me: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxygen_concentrator [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 05, @10:45PM (4 children)
Money is a bullshit issue. The fed is giving Wall Street almost a trillion a month. Just divert that river, and we'll have thousands of very nice hospitals with well paid employees, and beluga caviar on the finest china.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:14AM (1 child)
Citation please.
I'm betting this is exactly like the other time you opened your mouth about finance and showed that you thought the treasury market was wall street, when in reality it was you being too stupid to understand that buying back treasury's was simply the government repaying part of the debt that was coming due.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:21AM
Believe what you wish. If you're making money from it, more power to ya! Go ahead, I say, join the circus and make a bundle, just know when to cash out and convert to another currency.
Whatever, all your cash shortages are due to this one thing. I would expect you to be in denial as long as you're not hurting personally.
(Score: 2) by Username on Wednesday January 06, @02:59AM (1 child)
That's not how subsidising works. If we do divert it, they will just beg for more since they know they will get it. You will get even more photos of lines and ques with people begging for care while doctors still dine on caviar.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 06, @04:15AM
There's enough money there (they stopped counting) to quarantine and treat the entire population in their own private suites, with monitors for off track betting, and caviar for all!
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @12:23AM
Wrong.
https://www.nychealthandhospitals.org/ [nychealthandhospitals.org]
Publicly owned.
https://omh.ny.gov/ [ny.gov]
Runs hospital like systems.
University Hospital Systems.
https://www.numc.edu/ [numc.edu]
County Owned and Staffed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @08:58PM (2 children)
Wanna bet no industrial customer has to worry about shortages of oxygen? How can there even be a lack of it?
As much as I know, blood oxygenation 90% and above has generally been considered normal, so not providing oxygen to those that don't really need it is understandable. If it is denied to people that need it though, using Covid as an excuse or even as a shakedown argument for more funding, heads need to roll.
They did increase hospital capacity back in the first month of the two weeks to flatten the curve, remember? And eventually Trump reassigned the resources because NY crowed loudly, but wasn't really using them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:11PM
> ... no industrial customer has to worry about shortages of oxygen
I don't know either way. What I do remember is from a welding supply shop, the oxygen sold for the old oxygen-acetylene torch welding had higher purity standards than medical grade oxygen. I never checked further, but I could see that a little N2 or Argon in the O2 probably wouldn't bother a patient, where it might upset the flame temp of the oxy-acetelene flame?
(Score: 2) by helel on Tuesday January 05, @11:20PM
As I understand it 96%-100% is considered normal. Reading the directive tho, this is more about how they are treating patients with hypoxia. Normally one would try to get them back up to 100% saturation and keep them there. Now, to save O2, they are only targeting 90%. Get there, cut the oxygen, wait for levels to fall, and reapply instead of just leaving them breathing through a mask until stabilized, I assume.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday January 05, @09:12PM
When you're spending more than you're earning, and you're dealing with what you hope will be a temporary emergency, any loans to expand your business are going to be extremely expensive.
US Hospitals are going broke in large numbers, and have been since before the pandemic started. They don't have lots of reserve funds. The health insurance companies do, but they aren't willing to share the wealth. (I'm not sure about Kaiser which seems like a combination of health insurance company and hospital chain.)
You ask why they don't expand when they've been closing in large numbers?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:04PM
So where do you manufacture the doctors and nurses that you need? You can have 100x the beds you need but no one to take care of you when you need it.
Also, learn something about exponential growth. When you have 100 cases per day in LA, you are just a hair away from being out of control spreading that will overwhelm whatever you prepare for. Your preparation is linear. Think about it.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:05PM
Some of that stuff could have been done. Some of it was. Some of it can't be done.
AFAIK there's no shortage of ventilators. There's a shortage of staff. Could we have
trained nurses in less than six months? No. Could we have given people just enough
training to monitor Covid patients on a ventilator and given them a special license to
act as nurses in that *one* capacity? Maybe--if everything went really well, like if you got
the perfect training team and curriculum together and had great trainees... and it just
all came together; but it seems more likely that'd just be a festerclack.
Temporary structures and stuff, sure. Staff. That's the hard part. There's no way we could
have tripled actual hospital capacity in that time. Sure. It'd be a building full of sick people,
but it wouldn't be a hospital.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday January 05, @10:26PM
Because with adequate services, it's harder to keep people in a panic. This is no failure, it's intentional, very profitable.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:48PM
Because Moscow Mitch sat on a bill sent over from the House many months ago that would have provided funds to do what you mentioned?
I'm confused what part you don't understand.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday January 05, @10:55PM (1 child)
If you, 10 months ago, took *everybody* with a 4-year degree and started training them to be nurses, do you know how many extra nurses you'd have right now? Zero. Because it takes longer than 10 months to train a nurse. And even moreso for doctors. You can go a bit faster when it comes to aides and techs with specific jobs, but it still takes time. Oh, and the people who are going to have to do the training work are the same experienced staff that you need to work double-shifts to treat patients.
They've already done the relatively easy things they could do:
1. They've offered big bucks to qualified-but-otherwise-employed people (e.g. RNs who normally staff a nursing home or dialysis clinic) to work temporary contracts in hard-hit areas.
2. They've offered big bucks to retired nurses and doctors to come back to help out.
And no, they can't solve the staffing shortage by hiring foreigners, either, because foreign doctors / nurses are needed in their own countries.
Workers don't just spawn the way clicking the "Medic" button in Starcraft works.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by pdfernhout on Wednesday January 06, @03:24AM
Example: https://www.indeed.com/career-advice/finding-a-job/how-long-to-become-lpn [indeed.com]
"Practical nursing certification programs usually last about one to two years, depending on whether you attend full- or part-time."
There are also Registered Nurses who get more training, but perhaps some of that is probably redundant for people with already, say, a BA in biology, and so perhaps less training would be required in an emergency situation.
https://www.nursinglicensure.org/articles/lpn-versus-rn/ [nursinglicensure.org]
"RN and LPN: two different sets of initials on different name badges – and often two very different roles. Registered nurses (RN) have, at the minimum, a two-year degree or three-year diploma. Many have baccalaureate degrees. RNs have an expanded set of duties and are more frequently employed in hospital settings. They, RNs, are generally expected to do more critical thinking on the job. Find a Registered Nursing program in your state. Licensed practical nurses (LPN) have about a year of nursing education, often culminating in a certificate. A minority complete longer programs and walk away with a degree – often an Associate of Applied Science (AAS). The role of an LPN is, as the name suggests, practical. LPNs are expected to report even minor changes in patient care to a registered nurse or other medical professional. As for what they actually do on the job, often it’s a lot!"
And see also: https://www.military.com/special-operations/army-special-forces-training.html [military.com]
"18D - SF Medical Sergeant – 46 weeks. The 18D education is arguably the best combat medic training in the world and creates experts in medical, surgical, dental, veterinary, and pharmaceutical subjects. This course is called the Special Forces Medical Sergeants Course (SFMS) which consists of the 24 week Special Operations Combat Medic Course (SOCM) as well as an additional 22 week training cycle to complete the 18D training pipeline. Complete with trauma care, physiology, anatomy, and advanced paramedic training."
While it may take a lifetime to learn any profession well, whether nursing, doctoring, or programming -- you can often learn the basics in a short time and then bootstrap from there in a supportive environment (yes, likely with some disasters along the way, to be weighed against the disasters from inadequate staffing in time of need).
Or there is the cheapo Dilbert "Google Health Plan" ( https://dilbert.com/strip/2007-02-18 [dilbert.com] ) at-home learning program for people like my family who did not have health insurance for many years (ironically due to moving to a non-age-adjusted high-health-insurance-cost state two decades ago to help elderly parents covered by four different health insurances).
On the plus side, not having health insurance for so many years is part of why I learned so much about staying healthy. :-)
Beyond Google and Catbert's help, here are some useful "Where There is No Doctor/Dentist" guides from Hesperian for people living in either underdeveloped and overdeveloped health care systems:
https://store.hesperian.org/prod/Where_There_Is_No_Doctor.html [hesperian.org]
https://store.hesperian.org/prod/Where_There_Is_No_Dentist.html [hesperian.org]
Some other educational references on that about eating better and having a healthy microbiome:
https://www.healthpromoting.com/the-pleasure-trap [healthpromoting.com]
https://www.amazon.com/Fasting-Eating-Health-Medical-Conquering/dp/031218719X [amazon.com]
https://www.amazon.com/Whole-Foods-Diet-Lifesaving-Longevity/dp/1478944919 [amazon.com]
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00Q33FYY0/ [amazon.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fat,_Sick_and_Nearly_Dead [wikipedia.org]
Or in general, get outdoor exercise, sunlight/D3, good sleep, social interactions, whole foods, and relaxing experiences every day:
https://tlc.ku.edu/ [ku.edu]
"We were never designed for the sedentary, indoor, sleep-deprived, socially-isolated, fast-food-laden, frenetic pace of modern life. (Stephen Ilardi, PhD)"
Of course, now that we have comprehensive health insurance (>US$20K per year), doctors push stuff on my family like drinking polyethylene glycol to wipe out beneficial gut bacteria (for routine colonoscopy), irradiating body tissue to "prevent" cancer (for mammography), and a lifetime of prescription psychotropics (for headaches mainly due to unlabelled sulfites in food which Al Gore tried unsuccessfully to ban decades ago) -- all standard medical interventions that contribute to IBS, cancer, mental illness, and other ill health that highly-paid medical practitioners can then profitably treat. See also books by a cofounder of the Cochrane collaboration: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_C._G%C3%B8tzsche [wikipedia.org]
A historical footnote on how US medical care got so screwed up -- where for generations essentially no one but a rich white man with a university degree could be a physician, and health care was only concerned with applying specific treatments to individuals identified as sick:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flexner_Report [wikipedia.org]
"Flexner sought to reduce the number of medical schools in the US. A majority of American institutions granting MD or DO degrees as of the date of the Report (1910) closed within two to three decades. (In Canada, only the medical school at Western University was deemed inadequate, but none was closed or merged subsequent to the Report.) In 1904, there were 160 MD-granting institutions with more than 28,000 students. By 1920, there were only 85 MD-granting institutions, educating only 13,800 students. By 1935, there were only 66 medical schools operating in the US. ... Flexner advocated closing all but two of the historically black medical schools. His opinions were followed and only Howard and Meharry were left open, while five other schools were closed. His perspective was that black doctors should only treat black patients and should serve roles subservient to white physicians. The closure of these schools and the fact that black students were not admitted to many medical schools in the US for 50 years after Flexner has contributed to the low numbers of American born physicians of color and the ramifications are still felt more than a century later. ... The vision for medical education described in the Flexner Report narrowed medical schools’ interests to disease, and not on the system of health care or society’s health beyond disease. Preventive medicine and population health were not considered a responsibility of physicians, bifurcating “health” into two separate fields: scientific medicine and public health. ..."
Maybe sometimes the only way to win the medical game is not to play? From:
https://www.drfuhrman.com/elearning/blog/183/coronavirus-and-the-flu-five-ways-to-protect-yourself [drfuhrman.com]
"They say that the best defense is a good offense – and when it comes to protecting yourself from the coronavirus and the flu, that’s never been more true. There’s a lot of advice floating around on the internet – some of it good, much of it ridiculous. In this short video, I discuss how to keep yourself and your family safe – and why eating a high-nutrient Nutritarian diet is really the best way to boost your immunity and keep yourself safe from disease."
The biggest challenge of the 21st century: the irony of technologies of abundance used by scarcity-minded people.
(Score: 2, Informative) by hemocyanin on Tuesday January 05, @11:31PM (2 children)
They were too busy choreographing, dancing, and editing their Tik Tok videos during working hours.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @12:05AM (1 child)
Were you going for funny? Cause that is a very lame dig on the younger generations.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Wednesday January 06, @03:15AM
No -- I was going for bitter or maybe exasperated. These people are apparently completely tone deaf and destructive. If the hospitals are overrun, all they do is raise questions about whether that is a fact -- you know, if your goal is to spread the word that HC providers are so busy and the covid bodies are piled out into hallways and all that, dancing around in an empty hospital is lousy messaging. Considering the misinformation we've been served though, such as "don't wear masks, they are useless, and we need them all for HC providers" or "rioting is more important than social distancing" -- well, by the end of this covid thing people are going to trust used car salesmen more than public health officials, doctors, and nurses. And probably rightly so.
I correct negative partisan mods daily. You should too.
(Score: 2) by Username on Wednesday January 06, @02:54AM (1 child)
This is their golden cow. They will milk it for as long as it's here.
Anyway, you can buy an oxygen concentrator yourself right now. Not like there is a shortage. Or simply buy the filter that separates n2 from o2 and put it on your air compressor and use your existing respirator. That's why I'm suspicious of this oxygen shortage. Can literally take it out of the atmosphere.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @03:20AM
This seems like the perfect opportunity for a carbon exhalation tax, and a ban on personal air compressors.
(Score: 2) by Valkor on Wednesday January 06, @03:10AM
bro, they did.
they all did.
they all moved and constructed and set up in parking lots. portable treatment and imaging facilities were brought in.
please stop being stupid in public.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Wednesday January 06, @03:37AM
> have 10x the capacity they'd need in the worst case
> Always have more capacity than you need.
That's called wasted capacity. We can't afford to waste 90% of our resources on unused capacity in the off chance that there will be a widespread spike in demand.
inb4 we're wasting resources elsewhere. Two wrongs don't make a right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @04:31AM
You're not going to triple capacity in under a year. Tents aren't necessarily realistic in most of the areas that are being hit hardest. Perhaps in So Cal and along the southern border,m but definitely not some of the more northern states. You're also going to have issues because it takes years to train doctors and nurses. You might be able to get some lower level, lower skill jobs filled, but not to the extent that you'd need.
As for the supplies, thanks to capitalism and years of companies boosting their bottom lines by sending production overseas, it's questionable how many could even produce some of the things that are needed, but the failure to use the Defense Production powers that the President has is probably part of the issue.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday January 06, @04:49AM
And how are they going to get that investment covered prior to when it is needed?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:34PM (2 children)
Tough decisions about patient care. Like who can pay for it and who can't. Thank god there's a pandemic to help clear that up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @11:33PM
Don't forget skin color. In today's world, skin color is the most important consideration for distributing health care services.
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Wednesday January 06, @06:03AM
In the U.S., by law hospitals must provide emergency care for anyone who shows up, and that's what happens. The extraordinarily wealthy can get specialized care, but nobody is denied lifesaving efforts even if they can't pay a penny.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @09:42PM (9 children)
Finally! They've publicly recolonized just how pointless some medical interventions can be. Any EMT will tell you that mouth to mouth and heart pumping almost never works out out. Despite how it's portrayed on TV shows, It's nothing more than an show for friends and family so they can feel better about doing something. Any doctor will also tell you that if you end up on ventilator, you're going to die. There's saving lives and then there's just theater to pretend we're saving lives. As a society we need to try harder to recognize the difference and make better use of the time we have.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:10PM
Bullshit. Real data from here tells you 1/4 - 1/3 death rate for ventilators. It used to be 25% but now it's creeping up in last few months as hospitals are stretched and idiots are ignoring restrictions. Here, even in English for you,
https://www.rki.de/DE/Content/InfAZ/N/Neuartiges_Coronavirus/Situationsberichte/Jan_2021/2021-01-05-en.pdf?__blob=publicationFile [www.rki.de]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @10:14PM (4 children)
"Any EMT will tell you that mouth to mouth and heart pumping almost never works out out. Despite how it's portrayed on TV shows, It's nothing more than an show for friends and family so they can feel better about doing something."
Painfully wrong. It keeps oxygenating the blood to give the patient time until they can defib, intubate, whatever. It is a stop gap measure, and yes sadly most people still die because CPR isn't magic.
"Any doctor will also tell you that if you end up on ventilator, you're going to die."
Sweaty balls on a camel you are nuts. Oh look, survival rate in the 70% range for COVID.
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/05/15/856768020/new-evidence-suggests-covid-19-patients-on-ventilators-usually-survive [npr.org]
Maybe we should repeal 230 even with the dystopian information censorship it will create. Then we can prosecute people like yourself that spread dangerous misinformation, or at least shut down any unapproved platforms. Wheee dystopia, the only way to deal with the evil, stupid, or evilly stupid people like yourself that won't do the most basic fact checking.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @11:06PM (2 children)
“The majority of patients and non-medical personnel have very unrealistic expectations about the success of CPR as well as the quality of life after patients are revived,”
https://fr.reuters.com/article/us-health-cpr-expectations/cpr-survival-rates-are-lower-than-most-people-think-idUSKCN1G72SW [reuters.com]
CPR survival rates are less than 10% for out of hospital events, less than 20% for in-hospital events. And survival doesn't even begin to touch on the long term neurological damage. In some cases "survival" is barely better than death.
https://www.medscape.com/answers/1344081-122892/what-are-the-survival-rates-for-patients-with-cardiac-arrest-treated-with-cardiopulmonary-resuscitation-cpr [medscape.com]
Covid-19 patients on ventilators usually survive? Survive what? Getting off ventiatlors? Or recovering and leaving hospital? That's some good cherry picking going on there. Everything is true if you conveniently ignore ugly truths.
Survival rates of ventilation were studied at 66.6% which sounds pretty good. Until you read deeper. That's just the survival to "getting off the ventilator". Then it drops to 61.1% leaving ICU alive (after being taken off a ventilator), down to 49.1% leaving the hospital alive and finally only %30 1 year after leaving the hospital. So sure, odds are pretty good you'll survive the ventilator. Pretty much 2/3 good. Pop your champagne and have a toast. Unless you flip the coin wrong and die before leaving the hospital, or take the Vegas odds on surviving the first year after. The bottom line is mechanical ventilation f*cks you up and most likely will kill you. If not immediately, not too much longer later due to complications.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8404197 [nih.gov]
I would dig up some equally disturbing covid-19 ventilator stats, but to be honest there's a million media stories and research papers about covid-19 ventilator "facts" out there that all claim to be telling the truth and vary wildly different proportions. Pick your bias.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @11:12PM (1 child)
Nice links and data.
Care to show it to the author of:
??? Pretty please?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @05:17AM
omg, haha. I am the author
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Tork on Wednesday January 06, @01:31AM
Correct.
But even if you weren't I wanted to mention that when you take a CPR class what they emphasize most, even above the actual breathing and compressions, is that you summon help, get those EMTs en route to you right away. By the time you've started CPR you've already kicked things into motion that have a huge say in the survival of the person you're assisting. The reason for this is when someone falls ill it's typical for an American to pretend not to notice or just play dumb. When someone shouts "Help this person!" that's when they'll leap to action.. and that's precisely what CPR courses teach you to do... take charge cos nothing will happen until someone does. EMT arrival time is a much larger factor in the victims' survival than say skill at giving compressions.
The expectation of a miracle really isn't all that unrealistic when framed in a practical context. The real problem here is yet another anonymous dipshit thinking the accuracy of their data source has any relation at all to the validity of whatever agenda they're trying to push. It's like railing against gun control saying "You actually can't die from a bullet in your body!" because sometimes when treating a gunshot wound they don't actually remove it.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday January 05, @10:59PM (1 child)
Emphasis mine. It's a low cost (anywhere but the U.S.) intervention. It doesn't pay off often, but when it does, it's a really big payoff.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @11:14PM
But how will the EMTs or good samaritans ever get those precious few hours of their life back? Talk about a waste of time statistically amirite?
Huh, just re-read what I wrote. No, I am not right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @04:34AM
Just engaging in mouth to mouth and chest compressions doesn't typically work, but it's not intended to. It's intended to be a stop gap measure before other methods can be used. And here in King County, WA, where the Medic One program started, we have some of the highest survival rates for heart attacks anywhere because you can't swing a dead cat without hitting somebody that knows CPR. On top of that, we can get actual medical doctors on scene with medications and equipment in a matter of minutes. But, the CPR is really just about keeping the blood oxygenated and somewhat flowing while the medics drive to the scene.
This is one of the reasons why you're allowed to give up after a half hour when you're in the back country. If it hasn't resulted in the patient breathing and having a beating heart at that point, nothing will. In the city, you'd just keep at it until help either arrives or you physically can't do it any longer.
(Score: 3, Touché) by sjames on Tuesday January 05, @11:04PM (12 children)
We were told that you only get death panels and shortages from socialized medicine!
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 05, @11:21PM
Turns out the death panels were right behind us the whole time!
Seems to be a law of nature
Gaslight
Obstruct
Project
(Score: 4, Interesting) by helel on Wednesday January 06, @12:10AM (9 children)
It's all about the sorting algorithm used. Under a socialized system you'll have panels that, at least in theory, prioritize patients by need, likelihood of success, and years of life that can be saved. This means that a poor child might receive a kidney before a rich businessman or a working class adult might receive limited cancer treatment before an elderly trust-fund baby.
Conservatives aren't against rationing treatments, food, or anything else. They just prefer that the algorithm used to do so look at how much money someone has ahead of any other factors. That way the businessman (job-creator?) gets the kidney and the poor child dies and that the geriatric who never worked a day in their life continues their entitled existence an extra half-dozen years while the (wo)man who can barely afford to take time off to get the diagnosis loses out on decades they would otherwise spend supporting their family.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @12:57AM (8 children)
I am fascinated by this supposed link between a preference for incremental changes in government rather than radical, and a desire to ration access to health care by funding sources.
This is the first I've ever heard of such a link. Would you care to explain your analysis?
Oh, and if by "conservative" you really meant "hypothetical randian extremist strawman" that could be worth pointing out as well.
(Score: 2) by helel on Wednesday January 06, @01:20AM (4 children)
To be fair, by "conservative" I mean anyone who favors a market-based approach to health care. Treatment for those that can afford it.
Please, feel free to share the factors you feel should be used when determining who receives first access to limited supplies, and any factors (such as being unable to pay) that should disqualify them before consideration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @01:59AM (3 children)
How about medical opinion? Regular triage processes?
As for market-based, I'm not aware of many people outside the anarchist fringe who disapprove of a social safety net. It seems to be a pretty strong point of consensus, actually. Even night watchman state libertarians tend to speak in favour of functions with strong externalities such as national defense, logistics and public health.
So basically, you're barking at anarchists up a tree.
You bark hard, my friend. Bark at those anarchists.
(Score: 2) by helel on Wednesday January 06, @02:13AM (1 child)
Thats... Uhh... Do you know what triage is?
And if I understand correctly you don't see that ability to pay should play any role in deciding who gets care and who does not? Random houseless individual comes in off the street should have the same access to care that Bill Gates or the president of the United States does?
I admire your idealism.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday January 06, @05:03AM
Eventually, ability to pay matters because no matter how deep-pocketed the society is, you can demand more health care than it can afford to pay.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday January 06, @03:25AM
If only. The GOP regularly attempts to sabotage then cancel anything resembling the social safety net.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday January 06, @01:54AM (2 children)
The link is clear. The current mercenary style medicine DOES ration care based on ability to pay. That is somewhat tempered by things like medicare and medicaid.
The conservative as champion of incremental change is long dead. They now propose radical changes towards privatization while opposing incremental moves towards a social safety net. They tend to want to go "back" to some fictional never-was state and no proposal is too radical if it does that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @02:01AM (1 child)
It sounds as if you're not talking about conservatives, but about radical reactionaries.
Radical: wanting to make big, sweeping changes.
Reactionaries: wanting to go back to some past state (real or imagined).
If you're going to insist on using the terms of political science/political economics, how about using them to describe what the connotation of the words addresses? Maybe even for a trial period of a month or three?
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday January 06, @02:58AM
I am talking about the current GOP which calls itself "conservative" for hysterical raisins.
I use that term because that is the term used on the news, in political commentary, and by the GOP itself.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday January 06, @04:59AM
You want a death panel? I give you the "Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency".