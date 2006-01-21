from the stock-up-on-popcorn! dept.
Pro-Trump rioters breach the US Capitol on historic day in Congress:
Supporters of President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol on Wednesday while Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College's votes for president and vice president.
The Capitol has been put on lockdown and the certification vote has been paused. Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the building. House and Senate leadership is safe and in undisclosed locations, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Congress' counting of electoral votes is typically little more than an afterthought. But this joint session was expected to be a contentious affair that would last late into the evening and possibly on Thursday. Some Republicans are objecting to the count and delaying the inevitable certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win.
[2021-01-06 22:33:53 UTC; UPDATE] NOTE: This is a chaotic time.
The Electoral College votes are currently being confirmed and tallied. Runoff votes in Georgia are being tallied and the results may swing the balance of power in the US Senate. The Georgia secretary of state [has been] relocated from [State] Capitol for security reasons. Mitch McConnell goes off on Trump. Pro-Trump reporter gloats over access to fleeing Hill staffer’s computer. And Trump hand-picks replacement for Atlanta's US attorney after surprise resignation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:05PM (6 children)
Was anyone seen carrying tar and feathers?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:08PM (5 children)
Lots of "Q" t-shirts, though. And wild insane looks in the eyes of the thugs violating democracy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:16PM (4 children)
Anyone can buy a t-shirt, or a hat, or a flag. Stop thinking that what someone waves in your face actually shows what's in their heart.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday January 06, @10:22PM
I'm pretty sure at an event like this, anyone wearing a Q shirt is a true believer.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:23PM
No. When someone waves a Nazi flag and shouts that minorities should be deported or put in camps I will 100% believe they are Nazi scum.
Someone waves a Confederate flag and screams about election fraud at this point? Maybe they were halfway decent people at one point, but until they realize they are in the wrong and have been lied to repeatedly then they are seditious bastards trying to overthrow democracy. Believing easily disproven lies is their problem, if they make it everyone's problem things are gonna get ugly.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:25PM
Except when they are showing you what is in their hearts by disrupting a vote of the elected representatives of a free and democratic nation!
Or are the traitors claiming it is all a "false-flag" operation?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:48PM
So it's okay for someone to wave a gun in your face?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:08PM (7 children)
Unfortunately only one of these rioters might have been shot. It should have been a lot more. Some of them were wearing ballistic vests which is why you always practice your head shots.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:16PM (3 children)
Haven't been watching, any news on who fired the shot? My guess, it's like drunk deer hunters around here that seem to shoot each other every fall. One of the recent ones was a half-blind father mistaking his son for a deer and killing him. Probably while drunk.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:19PM (1 child)
The only detail that I could find said that one woman was being treated for a gunshot wound. Probably an ND (negligent discharge).
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:28PM
So, the Glock of the fresh congresswoman from Colorado? Knew letting her pack heat was not a good idea.
(Score: -1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday January 06, @10:48PM
D.C. Police did.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:27PM (1 child)
These are not rioters. These are mostly peaceful protesters.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:37PM
Going for the +5, Funny, are we? Let me know when that orange dude says there were fine people on both sides.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday January 06, @10:39PM
It was a woman named Robin. She was shot in the neck, bled out, and died.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:12PM
and redpilled
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:14PM (8 children)
I've just been reading coverage about this Protest / Riot / Insurrection?? on CNN and elsewhere. Trump encouraged this, and then only recently made his "Time To Go Home" tweet.
I think Congress should immediately Impeach AND Remove him from office TODAY, as soon as is humanly possible. He has encouraged protesters to attack the US Capitol Building, and impede election proceedings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:19PM (1 child)
"If this be treason, make the most of it."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Wednesday January 06, @10:28PM
SoylentNews is social media. Says so right in the slogan. Soylentnews is people, not tech.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:27PM
And, the republican clowns like Cruz who have also been riling up these morons are now, "calling for peace."
The Republicans have been playing with fire, and now we are getting burned. More heads should role than just Trump's. Incitement to violence is a crime.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday January 06, @10:31PM
Ilhan Omar drawing up impeachment articles as seven Dems call for Trump’s removal amid insurrection at US Capitol [independent.co.uk]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:33PM
Look at the timeline. He only put out that video after being directly called out by Biden. Then the various right wing news echoed his message about how this will be what he is remembered for and its a black mark and the rest. Only after those repeated prods on his ego did he release his message. He had plenty of time to get out in front of this but chose not too.
(Score: 2) by digitalaudiorock on Wednesday January 06, @10:34PM (2 children)
+10000. The whole thing is unimaginable. Ironically if they were black and spray painting fucking graffiti instead of breaching the fucking capital with members inside a lot of them would likely be dead. I guess this is MAGA...OH...and "law and order" too. Fuck Donald J(ackass) fucking Trump, all the 'pubs who backed his bullshit, and everyone who hasn't grasped the fact that he's basically Vladimir Putin. They should all die a slow painful fucking death.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:41PM
BLM was given wide lattitude to attack federal buildings and set up autonomous zones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:42PM
> he's basically Vladimir Putin
You give Trump too much credit, he's not nearly that clever. Remember Putin used to run the KGB (or equivalent). Trump hasn't run anything...except several businesses into the ground.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:27PM (2 children)
The fucking pigs are super happy to shoot the crap out of blacks and brownies every day of the week and twice on sundays, but when buncha terrorists storm the Capitol ... absolutely nothing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:30PM
Pigs like to shoot at individuals, not crowds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:33PM
Yeah, it is "interesting" how the police always seem to exercise restraint when dealing with white supremacists and fascist militias.
Some quotes by cops show without any ambiguity that some cops feel an allegiance to these far-right terrorist groups. The difference in response by cops as a whole to peaceful protest for civil rights vs. right-wing terrorists demonstrates that this allegiance is not just felt by, "a few bad apples," but rather is endemic throughout the police.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday January 06, @10:36PM
This literally make no sense whatsoever. What do they even hope to accomplish?
It's completely absurd, watching these idiots holding their smart phones high in the air, taking commands via Twitter(R)(TM), just marching around smashing stuff for no reason. A bit ago some were trying to set fire to a pile of equipment. Why? There is no reason.
These people are mentally ill, disconnected from reality, following what ever their glorious tweeter-in-chief tweets.
At least one network aired Trump's brief recorded statement supposedly asking this mob to "go home". Don't know if other networks aired it, but I could understand if they didn't. About half of the "statement" was just Trump rambling nonsense about the election, and even the WAY he told them to go home sounded so half assed I can't even describe it.
It is like the world of "Idiocracy" has come to life. Except, crazier. What a way to start this year.
So... how is land in Canada looking right now?
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Wednesday January 06, @10:39PM
Repeating what I said in DannyB's journal: This is sedition in action.
Will I ever forget to remember?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 06, @10:41PM
Law enforcement is showing a lot of restraint despite what these idiots just did. That's a sign our government is nowhere near as tyrannical as they whinge about.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday January 06, @10:41PM
The "riot" is just upset boomers. They aren't burning or destroying anything. They really are patriotic. They just have a different set of values than you (some of you). They'll go home soon and take a nappy-nap.