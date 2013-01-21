Trump impeached for 'inciting' US Capitol riots:
The US House of Representatives has impeached President Donald Trump for "incitement of insurrection" at last week's Capitol riot.
Ten Republicans sided with Democrats to impeach the president by 232-197.
He is the first president in US history to be impeached twice, or charged with crimes by Congress.
Mr Trump, a Republican, will now face a trial in the Senate, where if convicted he could face being barred from ever holding office again.
But Mr Trump will not have to quit the White House before his term in office ends in one week because the Senate will not reconvene in time.
Mr Trump will leave office on 20 January, following his election defeat last November to Democrat Joe Biden.
The Democratic-controlled House voted after several hours of impassioned debate on Wednesday as armed National Guard troops stood guard inside and outside the Capitol.
[...] Impeachment charges are political, not criminal.
Also at Newsweek, c|net, Al Jazeera, Washington Post.
[Ed Note - The linked article has been revised since submission. The quoted text has been revised accordingly. - Fnord]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:19PM (5 children)
Imma trying to stay alive for at least 20 years and see how the day is remembered in the future.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:29PM
https://catchymemes.com/post/639675589788319744 [catchymemes.com]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:33PM (1 child)
What's going to happen on the first of June? Should I be worried?!
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday January 13, @11:15PM
See, https://xkcd.com/927/ [xkcd.com] for relevant meme. Personally, I'd go with YYYYMMDD.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 13, @11:23PM (1 child)
Imma trying to stay alive for at least 20 years and see how the day is remembered in the future.
It'll either be the day America became a laughingstock, or a hypocrite, or both. After this, we have zero business lecturing other countries about democracy or what form their government should take. And we definitely have no business claiming our Constitution is some kind of holy document, or that it has any kind of functional "checks and balances". The thing should be thrown out and a new one drawn up, preferably with a parliament this time. The concept of popularly electing a President, separately from the elections for legislators, obviously doesn't work in real life.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @11:37PM
I kinda think this event will be remembered as the inflection point in American history.
Rose onto global dominance after WWII, decline into a banana republic after this date.
It's an "interesting" time we live in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:20PM (4 children)
What even is CNET anymore?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday January 13, @10:28PM (3 children)
ZDNet is still a decent read, a modern site with little-to-none of the woke preachiness you'd find in formerly-good shitholes like ArsTechnica.
Was watching this on the TV in the liquor store earlier, and had never seen such a horrible circle-jerk of a shitshow. I'd be seriously fucking embarassed to be a Democrat having my name attached to that, especially that bad stereotype of a fat Black lady who said that Trump was an "Innasectionist...er...in-surr-ec-tionist!" It was the same mindless and hysterical drivel of the annoying all-reaching Jew-bot that sprung up suddenly over internet forums a few weeks ago. It sounds horribly desperate, and Nancy Pelosi's face gets worse everytime I see it -- now she looks like my grandpa did when half his face was sagging from his cranial radiation therapy. If they could only invoke the 25th on her with the reasoning that she's basically a piece of meat propped up on a stick.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 13, @10:33PM (1 child)
Pretty fresh looking for an 80 year old piece of meat.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @11:13PM
So is Chuck Norris.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday January 13, @11:26PM
My rab-bot [theinfosphere.org] informed me that unless it had its bot-mitzvah [wikipedia.org], it's a golem.
compiling...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:21PM (5 children)
Orange juice, with two shots of peach schnaps.
Add plenty of ice and a white Russian to it, along with sour grapes and Angostura bitters. You'll have to nurse that more slowly than you would probably like, which is very appropriate.
(Score: 1, Troll) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday January 13, @10:23PM (1 child)
A bleach injection with a hydroxychloroquine back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:25PM
We just want to stop the pain tonight, not forever.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday January 13, @10:32PM (2 children)
A bottle of clonazepam washed down with a fifth of Vodka and a shot of propofol to take the edge off. And that's just to get her going in the morning.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:50PM (1 child)
At least now we know what you're doing to rot that brain so thoroughly. Yes I know you accused Pelosi of that, but by the law of conservative truthiness we know that all your accusations are actually admissions.
Gaslight
Obstruct
Project
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @11:07PM
Typical liberal projection. We all know that if a liberal accuses a conservative of something, it's because the liberal is the one actually doing it.
(Score: 5, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 13, @10:29PM (3 children)
You know, I wasn't going to even bother having an opinion on the folks busting into the capitol until something important was brought to my attention. The capitol now has a security fence and armed guards. So now I'm thinking it all worked out for the best. I mean, it's long past time we threw Congress in prison.
Is "buttcheeks" one word or should I spread them apart?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:35PM
It's to keep out the riffraff like you.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday January 13, @10:36PM
Took a whole week. When BLM looked at the White House crooked that shit was up in about 25 minutes!
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday January 13, @10:51PM
But did Mexico^h^h^h^h^h^h Russia pay for the new wall?
(Score: 4, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday January 13, @10:33PM (4 children)
10 Republicans voted in favor this time around. (Six said they would ahead of time).
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday January 13, @10:42PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday January 13, @10:45PM (2 children)
It's also worth noting that apparently some that didn't did so because they believed they or their families would be killed if they joined in. And of course there's plans to attack all 50 state capitols again this weekend, and Congress again next week.
If you thought that the president's goons had stood down after they lost the battle last Wednesday, you're very wrong. And apparently a lot of them also have escaped arrest so far.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @11:04PM (1 child)
Yeah, why do you think Runawya is continuing his radicalization journals and comments? Gotta keep the incels outraged and thinking they have support to commit violence. Putin is partying right now and I bet they have some sort of drinking game bingo going with US headlines.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday January 13, @11:34PM
Runaway is probably not a Russian agent though. I know we want to think that anyone acting like him has got to be doing it for some rational if evil reason (Russian payola in this case) but everything I know points to this being just who and what he is. Report him to the alphabet-soup agencies if he keeps it up. I've been warning this forum for ages about him and no one's fucking listening till now.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:43PM (10 children)
Instead of spending their time working across the isle to unite the country and heal wounds and to confirm Biden's cabinet so everyone can be ready to go by the time Biden takes office Congress is too busy focusing on petty grudges. What's best for the American people is not as important as petty grudges.
I'm not even sure why they are impeaching him. Expressing his opinion that the elections were rigged is not the same as inciting violence. It's dishonest to conflate the two. Trump was clear that he is opposed to the violence that happened at capital hill. Expressing your free speech should be protected. Inciting violence should not be. Guilt by association is not how the founding fathers wanted this country to be ran. People should individually and independently be held accountable for their own actions, you don't hold people that had nothing to do with a crime accountable for the crimes of others. This is how Japan used to work. This is how China and perhaps Russia work.
Why don't we just blame the people that distributed police abuse footage for inciting violence. It wouldn't have happened had no one been aware that such abuse happened.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:48PM (4 children)
"I'm not even sure why they are impeaching him. Expressing his opinion that the elections were rigged is not the same as inciting violence."
Maybe, before the Capitol breach. Trump literallly egged on the mob, real time, to bust in and mess up the vote counting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:53PM (3 children)
[citation needed]
(Score: 3, Funny) by Tork on Wednesday January 13, @10:55PM (2 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @11:10PM (1 child)
Nope, Google's just obviously biased.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @11:24PM
bugger off troll
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday January 13, @10:53PM
Totally agreed, a childish and disgusting spectacle, waste of time (and a waste of tax dollars during a time when Americans are hurting for money). In another couple years our parliament will be like those of Eastern Europe or Africa, with the females having boob jobs and letting their tits hang braless out of their V-necked coats while the men break out into brawls and start throwing chairs and shit.
It's kinda funny, because Trump made appearances in the WWF, and yet the legislature is behaving more WWF than Trump could ever dream of. Looks like 4 years of Trump brought out everybody else's inner Trump!
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Wednesday January 13, @10:58PM (2 children)
Ah yes, the old "Why u mad, bro?" argument.
As more evidence has come out over the last week, it's pretty clear that there was more than a single speech and more than a rowdy crowd going on last Wednesday:
1. The FBI, under the control of an Acting Attorney General put in place by the president 3 weeks ago, had lots of intel on exactly the plans under way by white supremacist groups to attack the Capitol. Not only did they not tell Congress, they didn't arrest anybody involved.
2. Policies put in place by DHS and the president's office prevented the DC police and National Park Police from responding.
3. The president refused multiple requests to send in the DC National Guard. Apparently, he was too busy watching what was happening with glee, according to people who were there with him.
4. The Secretary of Defense prevented Maryland and Virginia National Guard units from responding for several hours.
5. Members of Congress reportedly gave tours the day before to the people who were going to attack the Capitol. Some of the people who attacked had detailed maps including things that aren't open to the public.
6. Members of Congress reported that the security "panic button" systems in their office were disabled prior to the attack.
7. Several members of the Capitol Police aided in the attack.
8. At least some of the people who attacked the Capitol had brought guns, bombs, Molotov cocktails, and other weapons with them.
The story you seem to be telling yourself, namely that the president gave a speech and then the crowd he was speaking to just got a bit rowdy and whoopsie-daisy decided to attack the Capitol, beat up a bunch of cops and kill one cop, and set up a gallows for the vice-president, simply isn't true.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 1, Troll) by Grishnakh on Wednesday January 13, @11:28PM
Given all this, I'm actually a little surprised the insurrectionists weren't more successful. Maybe when one Capitol Police shot terrorist Babbitt dead, that scared the rest of the cowards too much to continue pressing forward.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @11:31PM
How does any of that make Trump impeachable?
You want to make the President impeachable for the actions of a tiny minority of his supporters?
You will end the concept of a stable presidency as we know it now. But who cares anymore. Anything for Trump right?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @10:59PM
Insurrection is a petty grudge?
You assholes have gotten worse every year, but thankfully you've gone so far off the edge even the more sane Republicans are realizing what you are. Confederacy 2.0, your own party is splitting and you'll be put down like the rabid dogs you are if you continue betraying your own country and the core values of democracy.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday January 13, @11:14PM
Donalds Rump is so popular we are going to impeach him TWICE! (is it too late to make it three?)
There won't be time to kick him out of office, but let's at least get rid of all of his post-presidential perks so taxpayers won't have to shell out the money. Not that Trump needs any of that.
Perhaps they should have impeached him right the first time.
Well, now we get to watch the extended media circus keeping Trump in the spotlight for a while longer. I can't wait to see the extensive legal coverage of how Trump played with his tweeter.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is experiencing severe Twitter withdraw, sobbing in a corner caressing his precious cell phone. Reportedly he actually had to use PAPER to make an announcement! Oh the horrors. :P
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 13, @11:24PM
AFAICT, impeachment is not subject to presidential pardon - even by Pence, so it looks to me like "Check, and mate".
Now all that's left is to kick the board over.