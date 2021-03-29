According to real-time updates, the container ship "Ever Given" has now been freed and is under way:
You can follow its progress at VesselFinder.com. (The web site seems to be struggling under the load.) At the moment of this writing, it is heading on a Course of 349.2° (nearly due north) at a speed of 2.3 knots.
It is headed to Great Bitter Lake. Once there and out of the path of other shipping, it will undergo technical inspections.
According to various reports, the Suez Canal carries anywhere from 10-15% of the world's shipping. The effort to dislodge the ship is led by Smit Salvage who is renowned in the ship salvage industry. They successfully took on the task of raising the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk. Powered by two nuclear reactors, it sank August 14, 2000 while a full complement of torpedoes and missiles.
What Next?
How will the backlog of hundreds of ships be prioritized for passage? That backlog is clearly visible from space. The canal's capacity is on the order of 55 ships per day. Will they take each ship first-come first-served? What about perishable and time-sensitive cargo? Take advantage of supply and demand to set up a bidding war? With the whole world watching and second guessing every decision, what should they do?
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday March 29, @02:40PM
Nobody ever listen to Zathrus.
Nobody ever listen to Zathrus.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 29, @02:43PM
Weeks sooner than some earlier predictions. Maybe there won't be another shortage of TP again after all.

(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday March 29, @03:02PM (3 children)
Who cares?
Where's the story what have they done to free the ship? What were the difficulties they faced and how they managed to overcome them?
There's more story about the unrelated "Russian nuclear submarine Kursk" than for this one.
For those equally disappointed, some details here [theguardian.com]. Please contribute if you find others.

(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday March 29, @03:15PM
The ship was traveling at 13.5 knots before it ran aground... [businessinsider.com]

(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday March 29, @03:27PM
They passed through a stage (Mar 29, 2021) in which they rotated the ship, but the bow was still stuck "rock solid" in the bank [twitter.com]. At that stage, they still didn't know if unloading some of the cargo won't be necessary

(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday March 29, @04:10PM
They dug.
With diggers.
Lots.
There you go, 3 sentences - that's more than the number devoted to the Kursk, just to keep you happy.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday March 29, @03:52PM
