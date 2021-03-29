Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Breaking News

Stuck Container Ship "Ever Given" Now Free and Under Way -- What Next?

posted by martyb on Monday March 29, @02:39PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News Breaking News

martyb writes:

According to real-time updates, the container ship "Ever Given" has now been freed and is under way:

You can follow its progress at VesselFinder.com. (The web site seems to be struggling under the load.) At the moment of this writing, it is heading on a Course of 349.2° (nearly due north) at a speed of 2.3 knots.

It is headed to Great Bitter Lake. Once there and out of the path of other shipping, it will undergo technical inspections.

According to various reports, the Suez Canal carries anywhere from 10-15% of the world's shipping. The effort to dislodge the ship is led by Smit Salvage who is renowned in the ship salvage industry. They successfully took on the task of raising the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk. Powered by two nuclear reactors, it sank August 14, 2000 while a full complement of torpedoes and missiles.

What Next?
How will the backlog of hundreds of ships be prioritized for passage? That backlog is clearly visible from space. The canal's capacity is on the order of 55 ships per day. Will they take each ship first-come first-served? What about perishable and time-sensitive cargo? Take advantage of supply and demand to set up a bidding war? With the whole world watching and second guessing every decision, what should they do?

Previously:
Grounded 'Mega Ship' Blocking Suez Canal in Both Directions -- How Would You Get It Free?

Original Submission


«  Bad at Public Speaking? the Trick is to Distill Your Message to These 15 Words, Says Speech Trainer
Stuck Container Ship "Ever Given" Now Free and Under Way -- What Next? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday March 29, @02:40PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 29, @02:40PM (#1130763) Journal

    Nobody ever listen to Zathrus.

    --
    Reminder: March is national procrastination week! Time is running out! Procrastinate Now!

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 29, @02:43PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 29, @02:43PM (#1130764) Journal

    Weeks sooner than some earlier predictions. Maybe there won't be another shortage of TP again after all.

    --
    Reminder: March is national procrastination week! Time is running out! Procrastinate Now!

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday March 29, @03:02PM (3 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 29, @03:02PM (#1130769) Journal

    How will the backlog of hundreds of ships be prioritized for passage?

    Who cares?
    Where's the story what have they done to free the ship? What were the difficulties they faced and how they managed to overcome them?
    There's more story about the unrelated "Russian nuclear submarine Kursk" than for this one.

    For those equally disappointed, some details here [theguardian.com]. Please contribute if you find others.

    Video appeared to show [twitter.com] the ship floating in the canal. At the scene, tugboats could be heard sounding their horns in celebration.

    The news came after Egyptian authorities said on Sunday that high tides and the arrival of extra tug boats could finally free the stricken ship as the crisis entered its seventh day.

    Salvage attempts were paused on Sunday to wait for extra tugs to arrive and while more excavation and dredging was carried out under the ship.

    According to Reuters, two sources at the SCA earlier said that a mass of rock had been found at the bow of the ship. That appeared to be confirmed by the focus late on Sunday on digging to remove the lining of the canal around the bow, which ploughed into the bank when the ship veered out of control.

    Diggers had been working to remove parts of the canal’s bank and expand dredging close to the ship’s bow to a depth of 18 metres (59ft), the SCA said in a statement.

    Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chief Osama Rabie told an Egyptian news channel the ship had moved from side to side for the first time late on Saturday.

    “It is a good sign,” he said, adding that 14 tugboats were deployed around the vessel and salvage crews were working round the clock.

    --
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday March 29, @03:15PM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 29, @03:15PM (#1130773) Journal

      The ship was traveling at 13.5 knots before it ran aground... [businessinsider.com]

      Suez Canal speed limit was between 7.6 knots and 8.6 knots...

      ...two canal pilots were onboard when the ship hit land.
      ...
      The Ever Given didn’t have a tugboat escort through the canal...
      ...
      One ship captain unaffiliated with the grounding spoke with Bloomberg. Chris Cillard, the captain, told the outlet ships sometimes speed up as a way to better control their vessels during wind storms. “Speeding up to a certain point is effective,” he said.

      He added: “More than that and it becomes counter-effective because the bow will get sucked down deep into the water. Then, adding too much power does nothing but exacerbate the problem.”

      --
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday March 29, @03:27PM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 29, @03:27PM (#1130775) Journal

      They passed through a stage (Mar 29, 2021) in which they rotated the ship, but the bow was still stuck "rock solid" in the bank [twitter.com]. At that stage, they still didn't know if unloading some of the cargo won't be necessary

      URGENT: The bow of the Ever Given is still stuck “rock solid” and the movement achieved in the stern this morning was “the easiest part,” the CEO of a salvage company working to free the ship told Dutch radio this morning.

      “We have seen many celebratory messages over the past week, but I will stick to the facts,” Peter Berdowski of Boskalis (SMIT salvage) told @NPORadio1 on Monday morning.

      “The facts are that it has indeed rotated. But the bow is still strongly stuck in the clay.”

      He said that it may still be necessary to remove containers from the Ever Given’s bow.

      “The fact that it has rotated – yeah, that is actually the easiest part,” he said.

      “But the bow is still stuck rock solid at the moment in the slightly sandy clay.”

      Moving it away from the canal bank, in which they will be less able to take advantage of the leverage on ship’s stern, will still be the difficult part, he said.

      If the 2nd heavy tugboat fails, they will direct water underneath the bow using the dredging equipment.

      “If that does not work, then you will need to unload. And that is only possible by removing containers from the bow.”

      Boskalis has developed a plan to move containers from the Ever Given to smaller ship docked alongside, he said.

      “But yes, you are going dozens of meters in the air with a crane to lift those containers, with a strong wind. That’s not the same as containers here in the quay in Rotterdam.”

      --
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0

    • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday March 29, @04:10PM

      by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Monday March 29, @04:10PM (#1130793) Homepage
      > Where's the story what have they done to free the ship?

      They dug.
      With diggers.
      Lots.

      There you go, 3 sentences - that's more than the number devoted to the Kursk, just to keep you happy.
      --
      I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.

  • (Score: 2) by Tork on Monday March 29, @03:52PM

    by Tork (3914) on Monday March 29, @03:52PM (#1130784)
    I can't believe it took this long for IR to get Thunderbird 2 out there.
    --
    Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(1)