[Ed. note: Our story on George Floyd's death was our seventh most commented story, ever (385 comments). Based on past experience with this site, it will get discussed. Rather than having comments on this decision appearing strewn throughout unrelated stories, please post those comments here. Also, please keep the discussion civil and on-topic. Attacks on the people discussing this are inviting a "-1 Offtopic" moderation. --martyb]
Live updates: Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter in death of George Floyd:
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day. He was immediately remanded into custody and will be sentenced in the coming weeks.
The jury announced its verdicts Tuesday afternoon, less than a full day after closing arguments in the three-week trial concluded. On Monday, the prosecution and defense teams presented nearly six hours of closing arguments that focused on vastly different views about the circumstances that led to Floyd’s death in May outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis.
Derek Chauvin guilty in death of George Floyd: Live updates:
Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all charges by a jury in the Hennepin County court.
The 12 jurors found him guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death in May 2020.
The maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or $20,000.
Previously:
Police Bodycam Footage Shows George Floyd Arrest in Detail
George Floyd Dead - Officers Fired and Charged - Discuss it Here.
African-American George Floyd's death has led to marches, demonstrations, acts of violence, and looting across the USA and in other parts of the world. Emotions are running high. We will not attempt to accuse or defend anyone here. Just attempt to lay out the information we have and offer it up for the community to discuss. Many comments about this incident have been posted to unrelated stories on this site. This is, therefore, an attempt to provide one place on SoylentNews where people are encouraged to discuss it. So as to not derail other stories on the site, I kindly ask you focus those comments here.
Wikipedia has a page about this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killing_of_George_Floyd (permanent link to the page as it appeared at the time of writing):
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, was killed in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota. While Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down on a city street during an arrest, Derek Chauvin, a white American Minneapolis police officer, kept his knee on the right side of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds; according to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, 2 minutes and 53 seconds of that time occurred after Floyd became unresponsive.[3][4][5][6][7] Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane participated in Floyd's arrest, with Kueng holding Floyd's back, Lane holding his legs, and Thao looking on and preventing intervention by an onlooker as he stood nearby.[8]:6:24[9][10]
The arrest was made after Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a market.[11] Police said Floyd physically resisted arrest.[12][13] Some media organizations commented that a security camera from a nearby business did not show Floyd resisting.[14][15] The criminal complaint filed later said that based on body camera footage, Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe while standing outside the police car, resisted getting in the car and intentionally fell down.[16][17][18][19] Several bystanders recorded the event on their smartphones, with one video showing Floyd repeating "Please", "I can't breathe", "Mama", and "Don't kill me" being widely circulated on social media platforms and broadcast by the media.[20] While knee-to-neck restraints are allowed in Minnesota under certain circumstances, Chauvin's usage of the technique has been widely criticized by law enforcement experts as excessive.[21][22][23] All four officers were fired the day after the incident.[24]
[...] Charges: Third-degree murder (Chauvin) Second-degree manslaughter (Chauvin)
This has been extensively covered by the media. Some outlets attempt to put their own interpretations on their coverage with their selection of video footage and with their commentary. It is difficult to find a simple video of the incident. Here is one that has coverage from the time of initial encounter of the police the officers with George Floyd up through his being taken away by ambulance. The video is a composite of shots from a restaurant's surveillance camera (Dragon Wok), Officer body cam, and bystander cell phones. YouTube footage: Full George Floyd Available Footage (21:12). If anyone has more complete footage of the arrest, please mention it clearly (with a link) in the comments.
Lastly, this is a hard time for everybody. Pandemic. Lock-down. Unemployment. Fears. Please be mindful of others' circumstances when commenting. We are a community sprung from a time of challenge. Let us continue to be here for one-another during this difficult time. SoylentNews is People.
[Editor's note: This is a follow-on to the story George Floyd Dead - Officers Fired and Charged - Discuss it Here that we ran on June 2, 2020. With 385 comments, it was the 5th-most-discussed story in the history of SoylentNews. All four of the officers involved were fired from the police force and are facing charges for the death.
New body-cam footage has come to light, exclusively on DailyMail.com. The two videos there fill in gaps from the previously-released footage.
In light of the interest when we first ran the story, the continuing "Black Lives Matter" protests, and the information this brings to light, I have decided to run this story.
NOTE: Each news organization has their own "take" on the killing. This coverage from DailyMail.com is no exception; read it with a heaping helping of the proverbial "grain of salt". It has been excerpted here without elision so as to not add any additional "spin".
WARNING: Please be aware the video content is disturbing; viewer discretion is advised. --martyb]
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1234
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday April 20, @09:52PM (19 children)
Certainly seems a reasonable conclusion given all the evidence we have seen.
Here's hoping this verdict helps bring closure to the victim's family.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @09:56PM
Kinda depends on sentencing. At least he will not get to be an officer again.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday April 20, @10:01PM (7 children)
It was so obviously the right decision, the only interesting questions are why it took them a day to reach their verdict, and why Chauvin went to trial rather than plead out.
I mean, it was videotaped, with the perpetrator clearly identified, with a dozen eyewitnesses, with physical evidence backing up everything else we know. Had this guy not been wearing a blue uniform, it would have been treated as an clear open-and-shut case and the only question would be what the plea bargain would be.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @10:05PM (2 children)
I'm sure he was counting on "qualified immunity". Except, QI is going away. Cops are going to be accountable.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday April 20, @10:25PM (1 child)
My guess is that will only apply under certain racial conditions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:41PM
Just look on the bright side. It gives the alt-right and the white supremacists another chance to cry victim, which is what they do best.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:06PM
Chauvin is a man who saw nothing wrong with committing murder on camera. I don't think it ever crossed his mind that he'd be convicted for it.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:36PM (2 children)
Chauvin did try to plea out on Murder 3. The federal government rejected the deal.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Tuesday April 20, @10:40PM (1 child)
Pretty sure a plea deal would have been seen by the general populace as helping Chauvin to escape a sentence from the jury/trial and hence it was a poisoned well before it was even presented.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:49PM
The overwhelming majority of criminal charges never go to trial. Plea deals all around.
Who denied the plea deal? Trump appointee William Barr.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by darkfeline on Tuesday April 20, @10:18PM (3 children)
I can't tell whether this comment is sarcasm or not. The prosecution's own witnesses created sufficient reasonable doubt for third degree murder let alone second degree.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:32PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:43PM
The jurors were already being outed. An incorrect verdict would have been disastrous for them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:37PM
They're felony murder charges. MN never enacted the merger doctrine, under which, most states prohibit assault as a predicate felony for murder.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:24PM (4 children)
> Certainly seems a reasonable conclusion given all the evidence we have seen.
No, the prosecution case was based on emotion and IMO failed to factually establish contributory causation beyond reasonable doubt. [wikipedia.org] "I saw dee veedeo" and emotive language should not be enough to nullify the presumption of innocence. If Hall had been charged with supplying Floyd with Fentanyl the bar of reasonable doubt would have been implicit... and both would have walked because there's no conclusive evidence either way.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @10:29PM (3 children)
That sounds pretty damned silly. Video evidence is damned compelling evidence, unless the defense could demonstrate that the video was tampered with.
Maybe you need to look at the definition of 3rd degree murder. There is no requirement for intent to commit murder. If intent could be proven, then it would be 2nd degree. If it could be proven that the murder was planned in advance, then it would be 1st degree. All that 3rd degree requires is, some form of violence, resulting in death.
There is no reasonable doubt that Floyd died after suffering some violence from Chauvin.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:47PM (2 children)
> There is no reasonable doubt that Floyd died after suffering some violence from Chauvin.
> some form of violence, resulting in death.
What hard evidence do we have that restraint was causative or even contributory? Where were the neck injuries consistent with the required pressure for causation? If contributory and Floyd died as a result of the added stress of being restrained for resisting a lawful arrest... cops may as well hand in their badges now.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @11:06PM
No such evidence is required. If I walk up, and bitch slap you, then you die of a heart attack, I can be charged with third degree murder. A: I would have physically battered you and B: you died soon thereafter. Case closed.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday April 20, @11:07PM
Hopefully murderous cops like this Chauvin guy will.
As far as evidence goes there was plenty and if you have access to the internet you could find out all about it.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:32PM
That depends on whether you've seen all the evidence, or seen all the evidence certain filters wish you to see.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @09:55PM (2 children)
Even after a subordinate asked about checking George's pulse, the on-site commander (Chauvin) continued to "restrain" the unresponsive man.
'nuff said.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:39PM (1 child)
He was at that moment, dealing with a hostile crowd and specifically, that dunce EMT with the hots for Prosecutor, plus crowd:
https://lawofselfdefense.com/chauvin-trial-the-big-lie-of-the-3-minute-plus-restraint-while-pulseless/ [lawofselfdefense.com]
Good luck trying restrain a meth addled psycho while a mob closes in and at the same time, being able to focus on every detail, all the time, all at once.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @10:50PM
Meaningless bullshit. Why do you feel the need to make excuses for inexcusable acts?
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Tork on Tuesday April 20, @09:56PM (2 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:42PM (1 child)
Yeah -- a cheering crowd. Why would one expect otherwise when there's a lynching to be done and a horde of destructive maniacs who will commit violence and arson until they get their way.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Tuesday April 20, @10:59PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @09:57PM
Who's gonna rail her now? Don't say your dad. He can't afford her.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:03PM (1 child)
is how the trial had to be politicized in order to hold him accountable. That isn't a fair trial. But the alternative, guilty cops getting off because they are cops, isn't fair either. :(
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:08PM
Everything is political, you naive fool.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:03PM (1 child)
Back in this April 7, 2021 thread, https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=42872&page=1&cid=1134466#commentwrap [soylentnews.org] I'm the AC that offered Ethanol-fueled a wager:
> > when Chauvin gets off scot-free
>
> Time for a wager? I think Chauvin gets manslaughter. If I'm wrong, I'll post under my user name a few times (I'm logged in, posting AC). What's your bet?
E-f's reply:
> Your manslaughter vs. my mistrial by hung jury? Well, call me a coward, but since there's no way I could anonymously grant money to you, I wouldn't get hopes up. But if we were face-to-face at the bar when the verdict was delivered, I'd bet 20 American dollars.
Another wag suggested to E-f:
> How about going 24 hours without mentioning Jews in person or online if you lose?
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @10:07PM
EF? He would just Jew you down to 3 hours.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 0, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @10:13PM (11 children)
That, from the "constitutional scholar" who led the nation for eight years - and did Jack-shit for Black America.
Fuck Obama with an old dry corncob.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:19PM (7 children)
"... but there's no need to bring up the concerted effort by the Republicans to stifle *everything* with Obama's name on it."
(Score: 1, Redundant) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @10:22PM (6 children)
Alright - tell me. Did Obama even begin a discussion about qualified immunity and civil forefeiture laws? If he had started a discussion, then been shut down, you might have a point.
Oh, I see, you're just talking out your ass and blaming everything on Republicans. That's how fascists do things.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:29PM (3 children)
I dare you. I double dare you, motherfucker, go down on Obama again, I still have 5 mods to mark your comments offtopic.
(Score: 2, Redundant) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @10:32PM (2 children)
Knock yourself out fool. O'Bummer did jack-shit for Black Americans. The man served his masters well while in office - the heads of the insurance companies. He didn't serve anyone else. All he has done is capitalize on his skin color and American history - which is ironic, because none of Obama's kin were American slaves.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Tuesday April 20, @10:51PM (1 child)
Welp, so much for my optimism that meaningful police reform won't be de-railed by right-wing babbling points.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @11:10PM
How else do you expect to achieve meaningful reform, unless you examine the root causes for the injustices?
Qualified immunity is cause #1. You could have an entire police force who positively HATE black people. If they were aware of the fact that they would be held accountable for each and every action, they could probably do a decent job.
The moment you introduce qualified immunity, and cops know they won't be held accountable, they become just another gang.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:46PM (1 child)
Lol @ the tightly defined line there AND you still blew it.
https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1267534339455287296 [twitter.com]
Oh wait that wasn't while he was president, he was just speaking up as a public figure. My bad. Here you go.
https://www.statesman.com/story/news/politics/elections/2020/06/19/fact-check-did-obama-and-biden-lsquonever-evenrsquo-try-to-do-police-reform/42465895/ [statesman.com]
knee-jerk projection. That's how Republicans have actually done things and it's no secret. If you're mad at Obama for stuff he didn't get passed then you're mad at McConnell... or you're poorly informed. Fun fact: The reason you THINK he did nothing is because Trump came in, signed away a bunch of Obama's police reform stuff, then got in front of a camera and said "Obama did nothing!" Fuck off with your facist labelling while you're clearly parroting rightwing propaganda.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @11:00PM
Racial profiling has always been a red herring. Qualified immunity is the real problem, and profiling just deflects attention from immunity.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:33PM
Obama was a stand in, a chair warmer, to get that whole *black man as president* thing out of our system. And he proved he could be just as white as any of them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:37PM
Trump lost, get over it, trumptard.
Sounds familiar, loser ?
(Score: 2) by tizan on Tuesday April 20, @11:01PM
huh ?
It is a fact. The Kenosha shooter went home after killing 3 people. He is alive and is given due process which is as it should be.
Daunte Wright is unarmed and try to run away and is shot and killed.
Do you think a white man or woman running away from a cop would have been shot an killed on the spot...or even tasered (as the claim is). No let them go you'll get them later.
Kyle Rittenhouse was picked at his home, alive and unharmed though he was known to have guns he used....there the cops were trained to deal with it properly.
That is a fact about race and police behavior in this country. Many cops act as judge while dealing with a possible crime when it is a POC.
Unless cops are not allowed to go with impunity for their biased behavior things are not going to change.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:39PM
So do I have to cancel the riot? All my buddies are here. Can I turn it into a celebration that gets out of hand?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 20, @10:43PM (1 child)
The biggest race hustler in American history was there to lead a prayer. WTF was Jesse J̵a̵m̵e̵s̵ Jackson?
When Sharpton and Jackson take on a case, everything gets much worse.
Personal experience: I've had black people in all of America's biggest cities tell me, in person, that they wished Sharpton and/or Jackson would just stay away. All they have ever meant was trouble.
"I didn't lose to him!" - The Donald referring to Trippin' Joe
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 20, @10:53PM
Benjamin Crump. Riots are very good for extracting big settlements from cities.