People vaccinated against Covid-19 can go without masks indoors and outdoors, CDC says:
"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 briefing. "We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."
Calling it an "exciting and powerful moment," Walensky said the science supports the updated CDC guidance that "anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities -- large or small -- without wearing a mask or physical distancing."
[...] The requirement to wear masks during travel -- on buses, trains, planes and public transportation -- still stands, Walensky said. Guidance for travel will be updated as science emerges.
She also said that "the past year has shown us that this virus can be unpredictable, so if things get worse, there is always a chance we may need to make a change to these recommendations."
[...] But once someone is fully vaccinated -- two weeks after the final dose -- "you can shed your mask," she said.
It bears repeating: this guidance is only for people who are fully-vaccinated and for whom at least two weeks have passed since their last shot. People are still required to follow any state, local, or tribal rules that are in place. Further, individual commercial, retail, or other facilities are free to establish their own, stricter requirements.
Details of the new CDC guidance is available on-line and the Key Points are reproduced below.
Key Points
The following recommendations apply to non-healthcare settings. For related information for healthcare settings, visit Updated Healthcare Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations in Response to COVID-19 Vaccination.
Fully vaccinated people can:
- Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance
- Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel
- Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States
- Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings
- Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic
- Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible
For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:
- Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
- Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations
Also at Reuters, NY Times, and others.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 13, @10:15PM (1 child)
Good job editing my super-brief AC submission. First accepted submission from me, huzzah. I forgot to include the new CDC guidance link in my haste to submit. I also need to get better with formatting wrt submission guidelines.
Maybe add the "contact with immuno-compromised" caveat as well?
(Score: 1) by martyb on Thursday May 13, @10:28PM
Thanks for the kind words and congrats on your first accepted story submission!
As for the immuno-compromised, yes that is good advice. DO practice protective measures around them.
It's hard to draw the line on how much to keep in and how much to leave out. I was trying to avoid a wall-of-text and had to draw the line somewhere.
Thanks again for the submission!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 13, @10:17PM
Regardless of how many shots you had, and when, the game of Mother-may-I continues unabated, just with a pretence that it doesn't (except when it does).
But you can take the mask off when you're out by yourself in the deep woods, or distant desert, or in your bed at home alone under the covers with the lights off.
Got it. Thanks for the clarification.
(Score: 1) by martyb on Thursday May 13, @10:18PM (1 child)
It should go without saying, but if you are sick or have reason to believe you are infected, please take steps to protect those around you. Mask. Isolate. Seek medical help.
And, if you should find yourself at a store or restaurant or any establishment that has stricter policies than those mentioned here, please respect their rules.
That said, it's been a long haul. I hereby extend my gratitude to ALL those who helped to make this possible. Scientists and other researchers. Those who took part in vaccination trials. All the healthcare workers who risked their lives and tried to keep so many people alive during the onslaught. And those who succumbed to the virus and have passed away.
The best way I know of to validate all their efforts is to try and help the vaccine skeptics to overcome their fears. The fewer un-vaccinated people there are, the less opportunity there is for new variants to get established.
Lastly, please give a thought to those countries which are still struggling from this disease like -- India and Brazil -- as well as those that barely received any vaccine to even begin innoculations.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 13, @10:34PM
Amen to that. In years past, it was extremely stupid and inconsiderate to go to school or work with a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, and the headache from hell.
Translation: Take your money elsewhere.
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Thursday May 13, @10:18PM (1 child)
Where I live, regular trips to the grocery store mean I'm statistically likely to be around somebody contagious.
I am almost two weeks past the second dose of an mRNA vaccine, so my risk is cut by an order of magnitude or more. My risk of the ICU or the morgue is near zero. All good, but even mild cases can and do cause long haul symptoms. I'll wear a mask to cut that risk by another order of magnitude.
Where I live, the vaccination rate is reaching levels that in other places have been followed by a collapse in case rates. But it hasn't happened here yet.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday May 13, @10:33PM
