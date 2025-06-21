(This is from the first link I found online.)
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years for George Floyd Murder:
Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, a Black man, was sentenced to 22 and half years in prison Friday.
[...] The 22 1/2-year sentence is 10 years more than the state’s guidelines and Cahill justified the longer sentence citing “aggravating factors”.
In his ruling last month, Cahill found that prosecutors had shown there were four aggravating factors that would allow him to hand down a longer prison term than sentencing guidelines would dictate.
The judge agreed that Chauvin abused his position of trust and authority; that he treated Floyd with particular cruelty by kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes, even as Floyd declared “I can’t breathe”; that he committed the crime as part of a group with three other officers; and that he committed the murder in front of children.
The prosecution had requested Derek Chauvin serve 360 months (30 years) in prison. The defense requested 150 months (12.5 years).
From Wikipedia:
On April 20, 2021, a jury, consisting of six white people and six people of color, found Chauvin guilty on three counts: unintentional second-degree murder; third-degree murder; and second-degree manslaughter
Derek Chauvin, 45, was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The jurors deliberated for more than 10 hours over two days before coming to their decision.
Previously:
Police Bodycam Footage Shows George Floyd Arrest in Detail
George Floyd Dead - Officers Fired and Charged - Discuss it Here
African-American George Floyd's death has led to marches, demonstrations, acts of violence, and looting across the USA and in other parts of the world. Emotions are running high. We will not attempt to accuse or defend anyone here. Just attempt to lay out the information we have and offer it up for the community to discuss. Many comments about this incident have been posted to unrelated stories on this site. This is, therefore, an attempt to provide one place on SoylentNews where people are encouraged to discuss it. So as to not derail other stories on the site, I kindly ask you focus those comments here.
Wikipedia has a page about this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killing_of_George_Floyd (permanent link to the page as it appeared at the time of writing):
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, was killed in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota. While Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down on a city street during an arrest, Derek Chauvin, a white American Minneapolis police officer, kept his knee on the right side of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds; according to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, 2 minutes and 53 seconds of that time occurred after Floyd became unresponsive.[3][4][5][6][7] Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane participated in Floyd's arrest, with Kueng holding Floyd's back, Lane holding his legs, and Thao looking on and preventing intervention by an onlooker as he stood nearby.[8]:6:24[9][10]
The arrest was made after Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a market.[11] Police said Floyd physically resisted arrest.[12][13] Some media organizations commented that a security camera from a nearby business did not show Floyd resisting.[14][15] The criminal complaint filed later said that based on body camera footage, Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe while standing outside the police car, resisted getting in the car and intentionally fell down.[16][17][18][19] Several bystanders recorded the event on their smartphones, with one video showing Floyd repeating "Please", "I can't breathe", "Mama", and "Don't kill me" being widely circulated on social media platforms and broadcast by the media.[20] While knee-to-neck restraints are allowed in Minnesota under certain circumstances, Chauvin's usage of the technique has been widely criticized by law enforcement experts as excessive.[21][22][23] All four officers were fired the day after the incident.[24]
[...] Charges: Third-degree murder (Chauvin) Second-degree manslaughter (Chauvin)
This has been extensively covered by the media. Some outlets attempt to put their own interpretations on their coverage with their selection of video footage and with their commentary. It is difficult to find a simple video of the incident. Here is one that has coverage from the time of initial encounter of the police the officers with George Floyd up through his being taken away by ambulance. The video is a composite of shots from a restaurant's surveillance camera (Dragon Wok), Officer body cam, and bystander cell phones. YouTube footage: Full George Floyd Available Footage (21:12). If anyone has more complete footage of the arrest, please mention it clearly (with a link) in the comments.
Lastly, this is a hard time for everybody. Pandemic. Lock-down. Unemployment. Fears. Please be mindful of others' circumstances when commenting. We are a community sprung from a time of challenge. Let us continue to be here for one-another during this difficult time. SoylentNews is People.
[Editor's note: This is a follow-on to the story George Floyd Dead - Officers Fired and Charged - Discuss it Here that we ran on June 2, 2020. With 385 comments, it was the 5th-most-discussed story in the history of SoylentNews. All four of the officers involved were fired from the police force and are facing charges for the death.
New body-cam footage has come to light, exclusively on DailyMail.com. The two videos there fill in gaps from the previously-released footage.
In light of the interest when we first ran the story, the continuing "Black Lives Matter" protests, and the information this brings to light, I have decided to run this story.
NOTE: Each news organization has their own "take" on the killing. This coverage from DailyMail.com is no exception; read it with a heaping helping of the proverbial "grain of salt". It has been excerpted here without elision so as to not add any additional "spin".
WARNING: Please be aware the video content is disturbing; viewer discretion is advised. --martyb]
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1234
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 25, @08:52PM (8 children)
I'm thrilled that cops can held accountable for being assholes. This sends a signal to cops all over America. Youtube is filled with video of cops being complete assholes, disregarding human rights, and more. This is great.
But, it looks like Chauvin may be somebody's scapegoat, too. Yeah, they're rationalizing the 22 years pretty well. But, the fact is, few people convicted of 2nd degree murder are sentenced to 22 years these days. Some people convicted of first degree murder don't get sentences that long.
Seems to me that 12 years would have been about right, maybe 15. 22 is catering to public sentiment, IMO.
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @08:57PM
He did unjustifiably murder somebody while wearing a government uniform.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @09:03PM (1 child)
FEW people are government employees, killing people in their custody.
The judge doesn't want his own house burned down. At least he didn't hand Chauvin 30 years.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday June 25, @09:17PM
I agree with you about the duration, but that is because I've watched enough about prisons to understand that 10 years in prison is a very long time. I used to hear 10 years in prison and think that it might be too short, but after hearing so much from ex-cons, prison documentaries, prison reform advocates, I believe differently.
It's not that I believe he deserves less punishment, on the contrary. I just believe the way 22.5 years feels to most people, actually equates out to 10 years in reality.
Technically, lunchtime is at any moment. It's just a wave function.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @09:48PM (1 child)
Perhaps. But so what? He received a fair trial and the sentence is within the legally established bounds.
No, it's not the ordinary sentence. But this is not an ordinary crime.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 25, @10:03PM
A fair trial, motion for mistrial and appeal notwithstanding.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday June 25, @09:52PM
Part of what the justice system is for is allowing the community to heal without resorting to lynching the wrongdoer. It always caters to public sentiment, but does so within the legal framework after careful and argumented consideration.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Tork on Friday June 25, @09:22PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 25, @09:22PM (3 children)
And, you're not a man, but an asshole. Pure asshole. People forced to walk behind you see only a black hole in front of them.
Multiple people testified that Chauvin was never trained to restrain a suspect in the manner used. Extensive testimony tells us that once cuffed, a suspect is to be helped into an upright position. Further testimony indicates that all officers are made aware that a suspect with hands cuffed behind will experience breathing difficulties when in the prone position.
In short, that dog won't hunt.
Have a crummy day, Asshole.
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 2) by mendax on Friday June 25, @09:42PM
The defense wanted probation for God's sake. Probation for a murder! In any case, the 22.5 years sentence is just, although in my mind it should have been longer. This cop is going to be in hell for a very long time. He's going to be kept in solitary confinement for his own protection for the foreseeable future. That is hell. Eventually he will be thrown into the general prison population where he will have to fend for himself. That is hell.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.