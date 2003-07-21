About 200 US businesses have been hit by a "colossal" ransomware attack, according to a cyber-security firm.
Huntress Labs said the hack targeted Florida-based IT company Kaseya before spreading through corporate networks that use its software.
Kaseya said in a statement on its own website that it was investigating a "potential attack".
Huntress Labs said it believed the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was responsible.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, a federal agency, said in a statement that it was taking action to address the attack.
The cyber-breach emerged on Friday afternoon as companies across the US were clocking off for the long Independence Day weekend.
The two big things that are keeping cyber-security professionals up at night lately are ransomware attacks and supply chain attacks. This latest incident combines both nightmares into one big Independence Holiday weekend-ruining event for hundreds of US IT teams.
Ransomware is the scourge of the internet. Multiple organised criminal gangs are constantly attempting to gain access to computer networks to hold them hostage. The rate of attack is relentless but it can take a lot of time and effort on the criminals part to successfully hijack one victim's computer system.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Saturday July 03, @11:26AM
Anyone still thinking a monopoly situation in IT is a good thing?
This is why even the least exploitable bug in any standard software from a big vendor is met with horror in security circles. Because even an edge-case-once-in-a-blue-moon-exploitable bug in a MS product means that thousands of companies are affected.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Saturday July 03, @11:36AM
The ghost of John McAfee strikes…
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 03, @11:53AM
FTFY. A forced monoculture of an unavoidably vulnerable system is sabotage.
With the current level of system complexity and programmers' skills, we definitely won't have impenetrable security, ever. Security by obscurity too did not work in the days past, and has no reason to magically start working tomorrow. Given that, building up an army of clones where one attack can wipe any and all, is the height of stupidity.
Diversity is the only protection that works, as Mother Nature itself demonstrates. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panama_disease [wikipedia.org]