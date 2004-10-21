from the What's-up?-Not-WhatsApp dept.
What Happened to Facebook, Instagram, & WhatsApp?:
Facebook and its sister properties Instagram and WhatsApp are suffering from ongoing, global outages. We don't yet know why this happened, but the how is clear: Earlier this morning, something inside Facebook caused the company to revoke key digital records that tell computers and other Internet-enabled devices how to find these destinations online.
Doug Madory is director of internet analysis at Kentik, a San Francisco-based network monitoring company. Madory said at approximately 11:39 a.m. ET today (15:39 UTC), someone at Facebook caused an update to be made to the company's Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) records. BGP is a mechanism by which Internet service providers of the world share information about which providers are responsible for routing Internet traffic to which specific groups of Internet addresses.
In simpler terms, sometime this morning Facebook took away the map telling the world's computers how to find its various online properties. As a result, when one types Facebook.com into a web browser, the browser has no idea where to find Facebook.com, and so returns an error page.
In addition to stranding billions of users, the Facebook outage also has stranded its employees from communicating with one another using their internal Facebook tools. That's because Facebook's email and tools are all managed in house and via the same domains that are now stranded.
[...] This is a developing story and will likely be updated throughout the day.
Also at: C|Net and Ars Technica.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @07:51PM (3 children)
Just imagine all the work that got done today when workers couldn't waste time on Facebook and its partner "time-wasters"..
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Monday October 04, @08:14PM (1 child)
Even their IP address wouldn't get you to the site, I tried it this afternoon. Saw it this morning on The Verge, it was the top item on Google News.
Free Martian whores! [mcgrewbooks.com]
(Score: 2) by Revek on Monday October 04, @08:39PM
You would think they would have backups of their BGP tables but hey I'm sure no one there is solely responsible for doing that ;)
This page was generated by a Swarm of Roaming Elephants
(Score: 3, Interesting) by iWantToKeepAnon on Monday October 04, @08:17PM
Imagine there's no SOCIAL-MEDIA
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no TWITTER, too
Imagine all the people
Living life in peace... You...
You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one
"Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." -- Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @07:52PM (3 children)
Oh GAWWD!!! Without Facebook, where am I gonna find authoritative information about Ivermectin, Hydroxycholoquine, Vitamin D, and other ways to cure COVID-19???
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 04, @07:59PM
Twitter still seems to be up and providing novel information on Ivermectin, Hydroxycholoquine, Vitamin D, and other ways to cure COVID-19 and other important subjects. Magnetic bracelets and 5G and other important topics.
Just don't drink any of the vaccine! It has microchips in it! It will rewrite your DNA!
We believe privacy and security are universal values which all web sites should pay lip service to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @08:32PM
On every other site fakebook fools just started using instead.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Monday October 04, @08:46PM
The jj-joneses... man, I look everywhere. “Ya got any Facebook, man?”
“Na, it's DRY as a bone. There ain't any Facebook ANYWHERE, man. I was hoping you knew where I could get some.”
“No, you want to ride along?"
...“Ya got any Facebook, man?”
“Sorry, dude, there was a big bust up in Canada, nobody's got any. You don't look too good, slick. Want some Parler?”
“I dunno, man, I heard that stuff causes brain damage. How about some slashdot? Ya got any of that?”
“Yeah, but it's been cut, it's kind of weak. Here, have a hit.”
Free Martian whores! [mcgrewbooks.com]
(Score: 3, Touché) by martyb on Monday October 04, @07:53PM (1 child)
That's a change!
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down... and SoylentNews.org [soylentnews.org] is up!
=)
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 04, @08:01PM
Maybe FB didn't reach its funding target this year.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @07:56PM (1 child)
that this is permanent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday October 04, @08:00PM
... and nothing of actual value was lost.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 04, @07:56PM (4 children)
The loss of access to facebook represents an incalculable loss to the entire planet.
How can humans survive without Facebook being online? There seems to be no possible way. This could be what brings an end to the human race.
We believe privacy and security are universal values which all web sites should pay lip service to.
(Score: 5, Touché) by edIII on Monday October 04, @08:01PM
Pornhub is still online so there is still hope
Technically, lunchtime is at any moment. It's just a wave function.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 04, @08:11PM
And this is bad how?
Remember: it's the same human race that invented, then couldn't get enough of Facebook. One wonders if it's worth saving.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Monday October 04, @08:16PM
That's half funny, half serious. Among the huge number of users will be a good amount of businesses. That sort which isn't able or willing to set up a full web site, or even too lazy to maintain working e-mail, and bonus points if they substituted mail with WhatsApp. Local building companies, facility services, that stuff. Who rely on FB for order lists.
We've seen (from semiconductors to truck drivers) that the entire industrial sector is so just-in-time that a little bump can cause a massive ripple. Any guess what hit the worldwide supply chains would take if FB/WA go dark for a week?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @08:58PM
Well what do you know? That Republican cancel culture really did take them down! Quick, head to Parler! (or is it Parlor?)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 04, @07:59PM (2 children)
saw themselves as they really are and decided to commit seppuku out of shame?
If only...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 04, @08:01PM (1 child)
We can only wish.
I'm sure they look in the mirror and see themselves as angels of light. Helping the human race.
We believe privacy and security are universal values which all web sites should pay lip service to.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Monday October 04, @08:18PM
Very unlikely. [cbsnews.com]
Free Martian whores! [mcgrewbooks.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @08:00PM (2 children)
Make it that what happened is that an asteroid landed on their headquarters killing that asshole and all his minions. Anything less would cause me to question my religion.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 04, @08:02PM
Too bad that "suborbital" Bozos the clown is not in the same building. A 2 for 1 special.
We believe privacy and security are universal values which all web sites should pay lip service to.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 04, @08:03PM
What did the poor asteroid ever do to you?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday October 04, @08:09PM (3 children)
This one truly is breaking news.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 04, @08:11PM (2 children)
The oil spill is now old news. The major story which affects all humanity is that Facebook is Down!
But not only Facebook, other applications that are critical to the survival of the human race such as Instagram and WhatsApp.
We believe privacy and security are universal values which all web sites should pay lip service to.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday October 04, @08:18PM (1 child)
With Facebook down, how will people release all that pent up hate and anger? Is somebody making popcorn? Or is that just the sound of heads exploding?
Best hack ever... The story of who took Facebook down will forever be as mysterious as the Kennedy killings
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday October 04, @08:31PM
It had to be the Deep State. In order to censor conservative messages. And to prevent the next generation of capitol rioters and domestic terrorists from organizing or posting their trophy pictures after they break in.
We believe privacy and security are universal values which all web sites should pay lip service to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @08:22PM (1 child)
Personally I hope they are gone too
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday October 04, @08:27PM
One of my clients insists on having FB pixels about, and those did in fact cause problems for his pages when they couldn't load. Apparently, FB's pixel code they recommend you paste in to handle them can't consider the possibility that FB is completely non-functional and stalls trying to do the DNS lookup.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 1) by ncc74656 on Monday October 04, @08:27PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 04, @08:55PM
Knowledge knowledge everywhere and not a thought to think.