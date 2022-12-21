Stories
Wikileaks Now Puts EVERYTHING Online

posted by janrinok on Wednesday December 22, @02:12PM
from the Assange dept.
Ayn Anonymous writes:

[Editor's Note: This is how we received it. We are searching for anything else but the claim that Assange is (being) extradited is currently unsubstantiated.]

Assange is extradited to die in the US empire.
Wikileaks now puts EVERYTHING online in return.
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @02:14PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @02:14PM (#1207072)

    by takyon on Wednesday December 22, @02:21PM

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Wednesday December 22, @02:21PM (#1207078) Journal

      Some, if not all of it, looks like files they've already leaked.

      by Thexalon on Wednesday December 22, @02:56PM

        by Thexalon (636) on Wednesday December 22, @02:56PM (#1207088)

        Skimming through the archive, I'm not seeing a lot of classified materials or anything like that. The stuff from David Miscavige's cult, for instance, is not protected by law.

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @02:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @02:28PM (#1207080)
      The outcome was already pre-determined. Popcorn time was the only move at this point.

  by takyon on Wednesday December 22, @02:14PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Wednesday December 22, @02:14PM (#1207073) Journal

    Frist post-insurance world post?

  by janrinok on Wednesday December 22, @02:16PM

    by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 22, @02:16PM (#1207075) Journal

    Have at it guys!

    I suspect that the site will not last very long although they may have alternatives.

  by isostatic on Wednesday December 22, @02:26PM

    by isostatic (365) on Wednesday December 22, @02:26PM (#1207079) Journal

    The UK extradites loads of people to the US, his refusal to go to Sweden on this claim that he'd get extradited was pathetic.

    by bradley13 on Wednesday December 22, @02:51PM

      by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 22, @02:51PM (#1207086) Homepage Journal

      Yes, it is clear that Assange screwed up re Sweden. Of course, it has always been clear that the man was missing a couple of marbles. I mean, holing up in the Ecuadorian embassy for years and years was not a rational act - he basically put himself in prison.

      That said, the US is being it's usual, dictatorial self. There is absolutely nothing to be gained by pursuing Assange. He is not a US citizen, he was never in the US, he did not himself leak any documents. Trying to prosecute him on the flimsy basis they have invented is...pathetic. Just as the US should have long since pardoned Snowdon, just as they should never have locked Manning up in solitary confinement until he went totally loopy, just like CIA "rendition" is ok, if it happens out-of-sight in other countries, just like Guantanamo should never have existed. At some level in the US government, sheer sociopathic insanity is apparently a prerequisite.

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @02:32PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @02:32PM (#1207081)
    The problem was getting to Sweden, and not being intercepted in transit.

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @02:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @02:40PM (#1207084)

    Eh, he'll neck himself because his Global Insemination Tour is finally over and has no more access to women for the rest of his life, not because his calling is to be the CyberMartyr who toppled the Us Government with a single press of a keyboard..

  by bradley13 on Wednesday December 22, @02:45PM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 22, @02:45PM (#1207085) Homepage Journal

    I just looked at the documents whose titles mention Switzerland. Sadly, nothing of interest. The child porn investigation - has all the identifying information blacked out. There's a short Excel sheet listing supposed accounts at a Swiss bank, but the amounts are underwhelming, and there's no real proof that the accounts exist - anyone can list stuff in an Excel sheet.

    What *is* striking is how ordinary these documents are. Why should they even be considered sensitive, much less classified?

    The requirements stating that mobile phone networks and VoIP networks must provide the capability for lawful interception? This should come as a surprise to absolutely no one. Or a brief video showing ordinary military training, and a Swiss politician having a try at shooting a military rifle? He was head of the military (equivalent to SecDef) at one point, probably exactly when this was filmed, so...who cares?

    Ah, well, I hope others have more luck finding interesting tidbits.

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @03:06PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @03:06PM (#1207089)

    I doubt it. Including his side of his dealings with Roger Stone, the Russians, etc.? I'm pretty sure this is EVERYTHING that puts him in the best light and the US in the worst light. That's the way he's always operated.

