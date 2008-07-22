Shinzo Abe, Japan's former prime minister, shot and hospitalized
Japanese former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said, with public broadcaster NHK saying he appeared to have been shot from behind by a man with a shotgun.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said he did not know Abe's condition. Kyodo news agency and NHK said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when taken to hospital.
See also: Former Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in Custody
Live Updates: Shinzo Abe Is Unconscious After Apparently Being Shot
NHK, citing the police, said a suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, had been taken into custody. He was a Nara resident, the report said. Images shared on social media showed a man being tackled after the shooting.
Boris Johnson Agrees to Resign as Prime Minister
Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he would step down as Britain's prime minister, after a wholesale rebellion of his cabinet, a wave of government resignations and a devastating loss of party support prompted by his handling of the the latest scandal that has engulfed his leadership.
Mr. Johnson said he would stay on in his post until the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, which could take several months. He said he expected the timetable for his departure and the selection of a successor to be decided on Monday by a committee of senior Conservative lawmakers.
"It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader," Mr. Johnson said in remarks outside Downing Street. "The process of choosing that new leader should begin now."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 08, @05:02AM (3 children)
Unless Boris was the one that shot him, I don't see why these two stories were combined.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday July 08, @05:04AM
I felt like it. Let all those emotions out.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Friday July 08, @05:44AM
Two political shootings.
Johnson was figuratively shot by his cabinet. Abe was literally shot by a citizen.
(Score: 1) by Betteridge on Friday July 08, @05:49AM
Seriously, do we really need to spell out the simplest connections for you?
Honest Abe Lincoln was shot in an assassination. His vice-president was Andrew Johnson, who became president, but was impeached. People were trying to force him to resign. BUT, Andrew Johnson didn't resign. No sirree! When Tennessee left the Union while he was a Senator, part of the Confederate secession (the Brexit of the 19th century), Johnson stayed in Washington. Many of his Southern colleagues left, but he wouldn't resign! Not that Johnson!
Now another Abe has been shot, but for now he's still alive. And Johnson resigned. Everything's topsy-turvy, don't you see? That's the kind of stuff that happens when you put out breaking news faster than the speed of light!
(Score: 2) by dalek on Friday July 08, @05:54AM
Per CNN [cnn.com] and likely many other sources.
Let us all hope he survives and recovers.
EXTERMINATE