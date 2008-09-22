22/09/08/1810234 story
posted by janrinok on Thursday September 08, @06:12PM [Skip to comment(s)]
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61585886
Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth 2 has died.
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Queen Elizabeth 2 has Died - Buckingham Palace Announcement. | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday September 08, @06:24PM
Like I said in my journal earlier...
Argh!! Oh, great...
Now we have to start putting King Charles' ugly mug on our money! 🙄
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 08, @06:49PM
Fuck the office of queen! We fought a war over this shit!
However, Mrs. Elizabeth seemed to have become a fairly ok person in her older age and RIP and best wishes to all the folks that loved her.