Queen Elizabeth 2 has Died - Buckingham Palace Announcement.

posted by janrinok on Thursday September 08, @06:12PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-61585886

Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth 2 has died.


  • (Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday September 08, @06:24PM

    by drussell (2678) Subscriber Badge on Thursday September 08, @06:24PM (#1270791) Journal

    Like I said in my journal earlier...

    Argh!! Oh, great...
    Now we have to start putting King Charles' ugly mug on our money! 🙄

  • (Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 08, @06:49PM

    by DeathMonkey (1380) on Thursday September 08, @06:49PM (#1270794) Journal

    Fuck the office of queen! We fought a war over this shit!

    However, Mrs. Elizabeth seemed to have become a fairly ok person in her older age and RIP and best wishes to all the folks that loved her.

