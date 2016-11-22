The launch of Artemis 1 has been successful - the next burn (trans lunar injection - TLI) is in about 20 minutes away to take Artemis on its way to the Moon.
TLI has begun and will last about 18 minutes.
[I am having problems with video stuttering - could be my ADSL connection (fibre? Wot fibre?) or it might be the load on the streaming video itself. Reporting may be patchy. Please update in the comments if you have more current information.]
TLI has now finished and Artemis is committed to a journey to the Moon. The main propulsion unit will now be jettisoned.
Propulsion unit now jettisoned and Artemis is using the European Service Module for its journey to the Moon. There are unlikely to be any newsworthy events happening for a while now. Bon Voyage Artemis 1!
(Score: 2) by drussell on Wednesday November 16, @08:33AM (1 child)
No problems with the CMLD0Lp0JBg stream, I've had it open here for several hours watching here, no issues with the feed.
The TLI burn just finished successfully, no issues yet, seems good to go, aimed for the moon...
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday November 16, @08:39AM
Thanks - mine appears to have stabilised again so it was probably a local issue as people were arriving at work in the area and switching on their computers.
Only 18 more months until fibre!
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday November 16, @08:39AM (4 children)
> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMLD0Lp0JBg [youtube.com]
This link does not work at all for me. Been trying for ages, with no luck. On one browser (palemoon) it just has the eternal spinning widget for "Loading". On firefox/chrome just says "your browser can't play this video", but when I click "learn more" it says my browser is up to date and fine to work with youtube.
I've got 200mbit fibre, and the rest of youtube works fine, so something about that link is broken.
> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qhj_KAp0eYg [youtube.com]
This link works for me, but looks like I missed the live launch, which is a shame. I wish someone had shared that link with me earlier.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Wednesday November 16, @08:49AM (2 children)
The https://youtu.be/CMLD0Lp0JBg [youtu.be] stream was pushed pretty heavily by Youtube earlier this evening, there were about 350,000 people watching when I tuned in (right about when they got to the T-10:00 hold), down to only 132,000 currently.
You can always rewind the stream and pretend it is live for you... :)
When they had to extend the hold, I was like, "oh great, here we go again," but apparently somebody went out there and tightened some bolts on a leaky hydrogen valve (?!), then they had to change out a bad ethernet switch on the range safety officers' network (?!!!) so they could actually communicate with the spacecraft... then they were apparently good to go.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Wednesday November 16, @08:52AM
The problems are often caused by common and mundane hardware. So what they needed was a competent plumber and a sys-ops guy!
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday November 16, @08:59AM
> You can always rewind the stream and pretend it is live for you... :)
That is what I am doing, but it does mean I am about 3h behind. So:
(a) I have to not visit soylent or any other nerdy site today, in case someone spills the beans on what happens in advance, and
(b) 3 hours after everyone else, I will want to post a "we have a lift off" excitement, only to pause and remember that happened hours ago.
Basically, when not live, you kind of end up not directly interacting "in the moment" with other people about the excitement, what is currently happen, what will happen, etc... you are always catching up behind what has already occured.
Plus, the "Qhj_KAp0eYg" stream says it is live, but I see it says total length of the video is 2h39, so what happens in two hours? Does the video end, or will it buffer the last 2 hours and add it to the end of the video?
(Score: 2) by drussell on Wednesday November 16, @08:56AM
The https://youtu.be/CMLD0Lp0JBg [youtu.be] stream just ended, perhaps you will have more success pulling it up now that it's not in live mode, if you want to watch a rerun?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday November 16, @10:16AM
This is a significant achievement, and I hope the whole mission is a great success. It's high time people went back to the Moon. Missions like this are inspirational. They show what humans can achieve when they cooperate peacefully.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].