Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Breaking News

U.S. Air Force Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon

posted by takyon on Saturday February 04, @10:48PM   Printer-friendly
News Breaking News

China balloon: US shoots down airship over Atlantic

The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America.

The Department of Defense confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters.

Three airports were shut and airspace was closed off the coast of North and South Carolina as the military carried out the operation on Saturday.

Footage on US TV networks showed the balloon falling to the sea after a small explosion.

An F-22 jet fighter engaged the high-altitude balloon with one missile - an AIM-9X Sidewinder - and it went down about six nautical miles off the US coast at 14:39 EST (19:39 GMT), a defence official told reporters.

US President Joe Biden had been under pressure to shoot the balloon down since defence officials first announced they were tracking it on Thursday.

Second balloon spotted over Latin America:

On Friday, the Pentagon said a second Chinese spy balloon had been spotted - this time over Latin America with reported sightings over Costa Rica and Venezuela.


«  Mysterious Marks on Ice Age Cave Art May Have Been Ancient Records
This discussion was created by takyon (881) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
U.S. Air Force Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.