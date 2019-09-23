Congratulations JR!

Stories
posted by martyb on Tuesday September 19, @10:31PM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random Breaking News

I *just* realized that an editor on SoylentNews, janrinok (AKA JR), has very recently attained a huge milestone on our site:

8,000 stories!

I can speak from personal experience that this represents a HUGE sacrifice of time and energy. He showed me the roped in how to post a story. (There is FAR MORE than meets the eye to be an editor!) There was also the fact that in the early years of SoylentNews, he was simultaneously taking care of his severely ill wife. (She, sadly, passes away a few short years ago.) He endured some exceedingly heart-wrenching periods doing this. I have witnessed him posting stories even though he was beyond the point of exhaustion. So much so that his doctors *demanded* that he stop *everything* and take a break for many months.

So it may not appear to be a huge milestone, please take my word for it. It is!


  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by captain normal on Tuesday September 19, @10:54PM

    by captain normal (2205) on Tuesday September 19, @10:54PM (#1325324)

    Thank you JR!! You are a real hero in my estimation. I, for one really appreciate your time and sacrifice.

    "It is easier to fool someone than it is to convince them that they have been fooled" Mark Twain
