Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory 2024-16

Security Vulnerabilities fixed in Firefox ESR 115.9.1

Announced

March 22, 2024

CVE-2024-29944: Privileged JavaScript Execution via Event Handlers

Impact critical

Description

An attacker was able to inject an event handler into a privileged object that would allow arbitrary JavaScript execution in the parent process. Note: This vulnerability affects Desktop Firefox only, it does not affect mobile versions of Firefox.