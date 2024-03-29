= Debian:

https://lists.debian.org/debian-security-announce/2024/msg00057.html

https://security-tracker.debian.org/tracker/CVE-2024-3094

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5649-1

[SECURITY] [DSA 5649-1] xz-utils security update

Package : xz-utils

CVE ID : CVE-2024-3094

Andres Freund discovered that the upstream source tarballs for xz-utils,

the XZ-format compression utilities, are compromised and inject

malicious code, at build time, into the resulting liblzma5 library.

Right now no Debian stable versions are known to be affected.

Compromised packages were part of the Debian testing, unstable and

experimental distributions, with versions ranging from 5.5.1alpha-0.1

(uploaded on 2024-02-01), up to and including 5.6.1-1. The package has

been reverted to use the upstream 5.4.5 code, which we have versioned

5.6.1+really5.4.5-1.

Users running Debian testing and unstable are urged to update the

xz-utils packages.

