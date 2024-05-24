Stories
Massive Explosion Rocks SpaceX Texas Facility, Starship Engine in Flames

posted by janrinok on Friday May 24, @07:09PM
DannyB writes:

Elon Musk had recently announced that Starship's fourth flight test could be just days away.

[...] SpaceX has yet to provide an update on the explosion, which took place at its Boca Chica Starbase facilities in southern Texas. The footage shows SpaceX's engine test pad going up in flame.

The footage started a little after 4:12 pm local time. Roughly 14 seconds after ignition, the Raptor engine shut off. As the vapor surrounding the test tower dissipated, a fire appeared to start underneath the engine. These flames traveled upwards, causing a second explosion to engulf the entire tower.

In a tweet accompanying a clip from the footage, NASASpaceflight wrote, "The raptor testing stand at McGregor experienced an anomaly a few moments ago. The vapors from the anomaly caused a secondary explosion on the test stand."

A short video is here.

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Friday May 24, @07:57PM (1 child)

    by VLM (445) on Friday May 24, @07:57PM (#1358088)

    Not every "big fire" is an explosion. Looks like the tanks are still standing and the support structure is still there, at least mostly.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @08:14PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 24, @08:14PM (#1358091)

    Something about regulations being laxer over there...

  • (Score: 1) by Se5a on Friday May 24, @08:33PM

    by Se5a (20629) on Friday May 24, @08:33PM (#1358096)

    Pretty sure it was in McGregor, not Boca.

