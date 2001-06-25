At 9:46 AM Eastern Daylight Time on June 1, 2025, instruments registered a geomagnetic K-index of 8, creeping toward 9 – a level rarely reached outside the most intense solar episodes.
Such readings signal strong electric currents racing through Earth's magnetic shield – the first sign that a severe solar storm disturbance has arrived.
Power operators, satellite controllers, and frequent flyers have good reason to pay attention. The disturbance is expected to last through at least June 3, bringing elevated radiation, intermittent radio dropouts, and a possible encore of the dazzling aurora that spilled far south earlier this spring.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center classifies the ongoing episode as G4, the second-highest rung on its five-step geomagnetic scale.
A glance at the agency's three-day outlook shows just how busy the next 48 hours could become: the greatest expected three-hour Kp for June 1–3 averages 7.67, with individual windows pushing well into G4 territory.
Forecasters concede there is a chance – though a small one – that conditions might briefly spike to G5, the extreme category reserved for once-in-a-decade storms.
[...] One of the perks of a strong storm is an expanded auroral oval. Forecasts hint that curtains of green and red could wander as far south as Alabama and northern California tonight and tomorrow night, weather permitting.
For many Americans, that means simply stepping outside after dark could reveal rippling colors usually reserved for Arctic latitudes.
The best views often come after local midnight, when Earth's night side lines up with the prevailing solar-wind flow.
Some sites of interest:
• NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center
• UAF Geophysical Institute Aurora Forecast
• Aurora Labs Norway
• Space Weather Live
The Sun is Producing Strong Solar Flares, Creating Blackouts. What to Know
A recent period of strong solar flares is expected to gradually decline over the coming weeks and months, scientists say, along with the potential for brief communication blackouts as the sun's solar cycle begins to fade.
The most powerful eruption of 2025 so far was observed last week by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The flare, classified as an X2.7, caused a 10-minute period of "degraded communications" for high-frequency radio systems in the Middle East, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.
"We are at solar maximum, so there can be periods of more activity," a spokesperson for the Space Weather Prediction Center told Global News in an email.
The spokesperson added that the active region last week's flare emanated from, however, "has weakened magnetically, and even though it remains capable of producing a notable event, it seems less likely at this time."
[...] The 10-minute blackout in the Middle East occurred because that part of the Earth was facing the sun at the time.
However, because the active region was still somewhat off to the side, a related coronal mass ejection — which produces plasma and magnetic energy from the sun's corona — did not impact Earth.
Taylor Cameron, a space weather forecaster at the Canadian Hazards Information Service, told Global News it's difficult to predict specifically when a solar flare can erupt and which part of Earth it can affect.
The sun is currently at the peak of its 11-year solar cycle, known as solar maximum.
Although activity is generally declining, the Space Weather Prediction Center spokesperson told Global News that "sunspot activity and solar event expectations remain elevated this year and perhaps even into 2026."
(Score: 2, Funny) by Brymouse on Sunday June 01, @10:06PM
Astronomers from Tacoma to Vladivostok have just reported an ionic disturbance in the vicinity of the Van Allen Belt. Scientists are recommending that all necessary precautions be taken.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 01, @11:45PM (1 child)
This way no catastrophic predictions and, God willing, a good sleep at night.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Monday June 02, @11:37AM
ha ha not for the ham radio 6 meter aurora operators this is like their superbowl, biggest night of the year probably. On the other hand the HF "low band" people may as well just go to sleep until the storm is over. Probably about balances out for the hams.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 02, @04:30PM
This is pretty vague and more or less the AI generating the article made a mistake, probably due to lack of human experience.
Very hand wavy, I'd say you'll see "10 times as much" or it'll look "10 times cooler" if you drive somewhere dark than if you walk around in a city or suburb sidewalk or driveway. You'll sometimes see something so bright that even downtown New Yorkers could see it; not that often, though.
Note that you don't need to make exotic long trips to some national park, just drive a mile away from the closest Starbucks might be enough.
If you have a camera that can do longer-duration exposures, you might be very surprised at the results if you give it a try. In this digital post-film era it doesn't cost anything.
There's a lot of hedging language in the article; I'd suggest you probably should drive someplace dark or dark-ish or dark-er.
I'm getting rain, so I won't be seeing anything LOL.