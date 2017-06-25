The President of the United States has declared that the 17 million inhabitants of the capital city of a country should immediately evacuate.

Republican Congressman (and engineer) Thomas Massie (Kentucky) has stated that he will introduce a war powers resolution today, Tuesday, to prevent the President of the United States going to war without first consulting Congress.

"This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution."

[Editor's Comment: This has been released with significant reservations. The departure of Trump from the G7 was accompanied with a statement that said "it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that." Of course, this can be read in 2 different ways. It is possible that Iran is prepared to surrender or the US might be taking its own action in support of Israel. We would welcome your comments.--JR]