from the evacuate-evacuate-evacuate dept.
The President of the United States has declared that the 17 million inhabitants of the capital city of a country should immediately evacuate.
Republican Congressman (and engineer) Thomas Massie (Kentucky) has stated that he will introduce a war powers resolution today, Tuesday, to prevent the President of the United States going to war without first consulting Congress.
"This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution."
[Editor's Comment: This has been released with significant reservations. The departure of Trump from the G7 was accompanied with a statement that said "it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that." Of course, this can be read in 2 different ways. It is possible that Iran is prepared to surrender or the US might be taking its own action in support of Israel. We would welcome your comments.--JR]
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Tuesday June 17, @03:02PM
Iran isn't going to make nuclear weapons, there's still a Fatwa from the previous Ayatollah declaring nuclear weapons to be un-Islamic. The only reason why there's even the slightest bit of a pretense to them having nuclear ambitions is because of what the US did in countries like Libya and Iraq.
We'll have to see what happens, but the best case scenario here is either that it's the usual BS or it means that the Israelis are intending to commit more crimes against humanity by murdering large numbers of Iranians by bombing civilian infrastructure. But, anything they do along those lines could well change the government's view of nuclear weapons as most of what they do is due to a combination of concerns related to either avoiding another Iran-Iraq War or keeping the US from bringing them democracy. They already have democracy, and the US really ought to be bringing democracy to the US before anybody else gets it.