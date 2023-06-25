Qatar reserves the right to respond to the attack
Pentagon says there is no information of any casualties.
Iran claims that they have fired 6 missiles, one in response for each bomb dropped on Fordo. It appears that Qatar (and possibly the US too) were pre-warned.
All missiles were intercepted before hitting their targets.
Al Udeid is the the home of the Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) which is manned primarily by the US but also by UK and other allies. It is also a major military air hub in the region and would have had some responsibility for oversight of the recent US attack on the nuclear sites.
President Trump's Response
[paraphrasing] The Iranians have made a weak response and we were warned by them in advance. I thank Iran for the warning which gave us the ability to ensure that no lives were endangered. We hope that discussions can now be restarted. I will encourage Israel to also enable negotiations to be restarted. [end paraphrasing].
(Score: -1, Troll) by Frosty Piss on Monday June 23, @07:34PM (18 children)
...So now we're diving into politics here, politics beyond tech politics? Going to start calling people out? Soylent News is now a political forum?
(Score: 5, Informative) by janrinok on Monday June 23, @07:41PM (6 children)
Breaking News is not simply political. A escalation of war in the region will affect much of the world including oil and gas prices, trade, etc. You do not have to read them. Another story will be along shortly.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Monday June 23, @08:19PM (1 child)
Yep. The price of oil is down and the stock market is up. I guess the world approves.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @09:13PM
(Score: 2) by quietus on Tuesday June 24, @07:58AM (2 children)
I do agree with Frosty Piss here, Jan: three breaking news stories in a row is a bit much. It is somewhat of a balancing act, ofcourse.
(Score: 4, Informative) by janrinok on Tuesday June 24, @08:42AM (1 child)
Most people were waiting to see what action Iran would take and how Trump might respond. He had said that any attack on US forces would be countered by a overwhelming force. Currently, the US has a massive number of aircraft deployed in the region including B-52s and other bombers, and the full range of fighter aircraft. Had he decided that he would not accept the retaliation from Iran it would be a very different story this morning. At the time that the story was breaking it was not public knowledge that there had been communication between Iran, the US, and others regarding the extent of the 'missile attack'.
As it is Trump did what most people were hoping for, and what various allies and partner nations were asking him to do. He stepped back from the brink and has tried to de-escalate the situation. If we could have forecast that with any certainty then we would not have published the latest BN, but of course we couldn't.
The BN did not replace any of our other planned stories. So it is not as if the usual selection of STEM-associated fare was affected. Nobody is obliged to read every story if they feel it is of no interest to them.
As an aside, it is interesting to watch US forces in the region this morning. They are most certainly not standing down and remain prepared for any further action should Trump decide it necessary.
Israel is claiming that Iran has already broken the ceasefire. If they decide to counter the alleged infraction then we are back to where we were 24 hours ago.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Tuesday June 24, @11:41AM
It is evident that both sides have broken the ceasefire agreement, each blaming the other of course.
Trump has just forcibly expressed his displeasure (to the press!!!) with both Iran and Israel, prior to boarding AF1 to fly to the NATO summit. The latter in particular was blamed in some undiplomatic language.
Netanyahu has also been harshly criticised by the UN this morning for its treatment of refugees in Gaza. They have specifically stated that the 'militarisation' of food supplies, including the shooting of people collecting food, is a war crimes.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by driverless on Tuesday June 24, @10:57AM
It's also kinda scary that the Iranian leadership is being the adult in the room (token response to save face, advance notification so no-one gets hurt) while the US leadership is the dangerous loony.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Barenflimski on Monday June 23, @08:01PM (7 children)
Them missiles have lots of lectronics in 'em. We can talks about GPS's or fin design, or flap design, directional control, loitering capabilities.
Whacha thinkin'?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @08:34PM (5 children)
I was just thinking: did Qatar intercept those missiles with counter-missiles over the water, or over land where the shrapnel rains down on the camels, or did they intercept them with the tarmac of the airstrips?
(Score: 3, Informative) by zocalo on Monday June 23, @08:45PM (4 children)
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @08:57PM (2 children)
Yeah, that's what I would expect. In terms of the purpose of those missiles, it would have been counterproductive (but quite demonstrative) to intercept them over Iranian territory. Over water the moment they crossed out would have been my choice, but it's probably important for Iranian domestic media to be able to show footage of them leaving and broadcast stories about how the US airbase has been destroyed.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday June 23, @09:22PM (1 child)
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @11:22PM
> get to analyse any debris they can recover and maybe learn something new about the Iranian rockets.
Good point. Though, again, if I were Iran I would be saving the "good missiles" for juicy targets in the Strait of Hormuz...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Reziac on Tuesday June 24, @02:43AM
The point was for Iran to save face by making a response. Not the first time this has happened in that region.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday June 23, @09:47PM
He wants to know where the footage is that he can fap to.
:)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday June 24, @12:27AM (1 child)
Among many other bed things, he's an attention seeking maniac. If giving him a little limelight on SN soothes him, then I'm all for it. However, that's almost certainly a waste of effort, as we're not into brown nosing. He'll be roasted, and go away all sore about it.
This incident I fear could easily take a deadly serious turn far worse than anything else this monster has done. So far, the follow ups have largely been theater. Though I guess this missile attack served as more than theater, it was also a weapons test. But I'm more worried than usual. I am so concerned that I emailed my representatives about it. Asked them to impeach and convict him. Been years since I've contacted any politician.
Iran can do a number of things to hurt the US. One of them is counterfeiting US money. In the past, Iran printed huge numbers of counterfeit US $100 bills of such high quality it was nigh impossible to tell them apart from real ones. That spurred the US to significantly revamp its paper currency. But though the paper money is now more difficult to counterfeit, I would not put it past a nation state such as Iran. Another thing Iran can do is close the entrance to the Persian Gulf, thus choking off a major trade route for oil especially. That would likely mess up Iraq and Kuwait more than any other nation. A big mess in Iraq could put the onus on the US to do something about it. Still another thing Iran could try is messing around in Afghanistan, easy since they share a border.
No, this is not usual politics. This is dangerous and provocative. So, yes, I think it is appropriate for SN to run an article or two about it.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 24, @08:26AM
And here you are listing benign things from last century... it's 2020s now.. Iran could do vastly vastly more.. for example,
1. send some containers of AI controlled drones into US
2. ditto vs. strategic bombers like Ukrainians, or for that matter Israeli. Heck, I can think of many many things drones could screw up that weren't viable 20 years ago.
3. start doing what Israel is doing and start assassination campaign against its enemies
4. start a war that cascades ... you know, if someone like US is occupied in Iran, then China can see that as opportunity to take Taiwan. And if that happens, maybe North Korea will look at this as good time to take out the South since no one will really bother it at this point if they did.
Current world situation is becoming a powder keg.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday June 24, @10:54AM
This is of global significance. I like to be informed about these events, particularly somewhere like this with the sort of audience where there can be meaningful discussions.
(Score: 4, Funny) by VLM on Monday June 23, @10:43PM (6 children)
Strange, but the general opinion was they're sending the Nimitz over there to be sunk instead of scrapped as some kind of Gulf of Tonkin fake attack thing, to false flag up a war. So Iran had to do its "response" before they sank the Nimitz and blamed Iran. So makes sense that "we were warned" of the missile attack. Now if the Nimitz gets the "USS Liberty" treatment by our "greatest ally" (sarcasm intended) then it'll look a bit more ridiculous.
Plausible, sounds about right for something our enemies would do to try and get the rest of the world involved in their fight.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 23, @11:19PM (4 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @11:37PM
(Score: 5, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 23, @11:42PM (1 child)
>would be a gamble.
Who was it that bankrupted their casinos six times?
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday June 24, @10:56AM
Perhaps he should sneak into Iran and bankrupt their casinos? That'd learn 'em.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 24, @10:46AM
Also: Even if the carrier is dated, the planes on it are not, are very expensive, and it would be extremely difficult to borderline-impossible to launch them all off of a sinking carrier. Ditto for personnel on board. No admiral with half a brain would allow an enemy to blow it up just for propaganda purposes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 23, @11:39PM
