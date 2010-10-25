25/10/10/1053212 story
Physics. "for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit"
Chemistry.
Peace.
posted by janrinok on Friday October 10, @11:11AM
from the party-in-stockholm-whoooo! dept.
from the party-in-stockholm-whoooo! dept.
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize
Somewhat better then the IG Nobel is the actual Nobel prizes. Winners started to be announced this week. So far Medicine and Physics, others to be revealed in the following days as I write this.
Physics. "for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit"
Medicine. "for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance"
Chemistry.
Literature.
Peace.
Economic Science.
https://www.nobelprize.org/all-nobel-prizes-2025/
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Nobel Prizes 2025 - Venezuelan Opposition Leader María Corina Machado Awarded Peace Prize | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 22 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Friday October 10, @11:28AM (7 children)
Not sure why the peace prize was more breaking news then any of the others. It is usually not one of the main prizes but more of the popular prize that normal people might understand. Cause they usually don't understand the big actual science prizes. Literature is usually deep so beyond the normal reading habits of most people. But it was all a bit incomplete when I submitted it early in the week. It's almost done, they have not announced who gets it for economic science yet. But the others are now known. They are all at the link above for exploration. It's just the lines here are a bit empty.
Chemistry. "for the development of metal-organic frameworks".
Literature. László Krasznahorkai.
Peace. Maria Corina Machado.
As noted still waiting for economic.
Is the breaking news part that orange clown man did not get it? Could have been a bit tight considering the actual prize was probably decided days ago, the nomination period was long since over and so on. Perhaps next year if things hold. But I doubt it.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 10, @11:55AM (1 child)
As noted still waiting for economic.
There is none. On Monday that will be an unrelated prize doled out by the banksters [chibus.com] at the Swedish National Bank to endorse whatever bullshit they plan to push during the coming year. It's not a science in any way, shape, or form. Don't feed the bankster trolls by pretending otherwise.
María Corina Machado [nobelprize.org] is a worthy peace prize recipient. As for the literature prize, no idea. However with chemistry, physics, and medicine, for each team which actually gets the award there are hundreds which are just as worthy. Furthermore, if one counts all the key collaborators, the selection of just three from the team at large of them is kind of arbitrary. It's starting to feel more like a lottery, albeit among worthy candidates.
Reading the criteria for the peace prize, it is for "to the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses [nobelprize.org]." The reduction of standing armies seems to be off the list for a long time and simply the struggle for democracy seems to be enough to make the short list these days. That's noble in and of itself, but drifting from the letter of the criteria. In a better world, I'd like to see RMS recognized at that level for his tireless work over the decades towards the democratization of ICT.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 10, @07:56PM
"I'd like to see RMS recognized"
That was enough to get the parent modded as funny
(Score: 3, Interesting) by janrinok on Friday October 10, @12:06PM
The reason I posted it is that the submission was in the sub queue but the stories for today and part of tomorrow were already prepared. It provided a link to ALL of this year's prizes. In order to get it out while it was still relevant I added the breaking news as it appeared on my screen.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Friday October 10, @03:11PM
Please tell me that you don't read the news without telling me you don't read the news.
Trump has been very vocal recently, claiming that he should win the Nobel Peace Prize. That's why this is bigger news than normal.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by VLM on Friday October 10, @04:21PM (2 children)
She seems to have gotten the DEI award for complaining that anyone who doesn't agree with her is literally hitler, or in short, "Being subversive while identifying as a woman". Her accomplishments are pretty "meh".
Obviously, they could never give a "peace award" to a guy who's leadership ended a bunch of ongoing armed conflicts, they only give the "peace award" to people who drone strike innocent civilians, or start wars, or people who's accomplishments amount to tiresome namecalling and complaining.
Given past winners, it's something of an insult to be awarded their Peace Prize, unfortunately.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday October 10, @07:59PM
"it's something of an insult to be awarded their Peace Prize"
Tom Leher had everything to say about that one.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday October 10, @11:21PM
A guy who is leadership seems to be beyond DEI/non-binary, are you sure you want to go there?
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 5, Touché) by ikanreed on Friday October 10, @12:31PM
I think asking your own country to be invaded by a huge naval blockade being assembled at your borders.
Even giving trump the prize like he's been asking for would have been less stupid.
(Score: 3, Flamebait) by RedGreen on Friday October 10, @01:24PM (9 children)
Trump and his MAGAtards are going to be so pissed. A woman wins it let alone one from the current super bad enemy of the day, Venezuela. I am busting a gut here it is just too funny, I wonder if the Nobel committee did it on purpose just to get that clown show they are going ape shit crazy. To be fly on the wall in that room ....
Those people are not attacking Tesla dealerships. They are tourists showing love. I learned that on Jan. 6, 2021.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by canopic jug on Friday October 10, @01:46PM (8 children)
Like the guy who has dementia so bad that he deploys his own country's military into his own country's cities in order to attack his own fellow citizens had any chance at any kind of peace prize in the first place.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday October 10, @02:04PM (7 children)
Or periodically blowing up random ships in international waters. That doesn't win you a lot of friends on the Nobel committee.
On the other hand, they did give one to Barack Obama and he spent a lot of his presidency blowing things up in Yemen and Afghanistan. And back in the day, they gave one to Henry Kissinger, because who cares about thousands of dead Chileans and Cambodians? And really, the whole thing is a publicity stunt to make us forget that Alfred Nobel made a fortune selling dynamite for wars.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Touché) by pe1rxq on Friday October 10, @02:34PM (3 children)
The one for Barack Obama basically was for 'not being Trump'. That should tell you how the nobel peace price committee thought about his first term. Extrapolating that to his second term is left as an exercise for the reader.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Friday October 10, @02:38PM (2 children)
Should have ofcourse wrote 'not being Bush'... sigh... it feels like ages ago the Bush was considered a terrible president. It is quite an achievement, electing a president so bad, that every single one before him now feels like 'perfectly sane and reasonable to vote for'
(Score: 0, Troll) by ichthus on Friday October 10, @06:18PM (1 child)
TDS will do that to you.
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Friday October 10, @09:49PM
Of course it has to be TDS, because milions of voters can't be wrong...... I would say 'go fuck yourself' but a majority of the voters seem to be doing that already..... Instead I'll just settle for 'I hope you have plenty of lube for the next few years'
(Score: 2) by ichthus on Friday October 10, @06:25PM (2 children)
Haha, yes! Random ships. Well, somebody had better tell Carnival cruise and all the other ships that run around South America that Trump might randomly blow them up! Right.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday October 10, @07:26PM (1 child)
There has been zero evidence presented to the public that the ships in question were actually carrying drugs. Ergo, for all I know, they were equally likely to be shipping tropical fruit. And no, the president or a TV talking head saying something is so doesn't equal evidence, that's simply argument from an unqualified authority.
And yes, I have the same skepticism about any Democratic president's claims: The only thing any politician is inherently a legitimate authority on is how to get elected. Like when Bill Clinton blew up a pharmaceutical factory in Africa claiming it was a haven for Al Qaida, and it wasn't, he just destroyed an important business and killed a few hundred innocent people.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Insightful) by zocalo on Friday October 10, @08:23PM
If the majority of people when spoon spoon fed "facts" are just going blindly accept them without question, then more and more of those that with the power to do the feeding are going to start reaching for larger and larger spoons. Critical thinking and the idea that "extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence" are pretty much dead at this point, and it's likely going to be all down hill from here.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Friday October 10, @04:02PM
Amazing how primary sources are removed from the internet or hidden behind piles of the usual internet stuff.
I think the paper that got the Physics award is "Quantum Mechanics of a Macroscopic Variable: The Phase Difference of a Josephson Junction" published in Science in 1988 and I found a pdf of it online the usual methods with the usual copyrights.
Basically they did an experiment with a superconducting Josephson junction where tunneling/leakage was thermal and a straight line on a log-log graph until they got it really cold indeed, then the tunneling was quantum and the graph pulled off flat based on the physical shape of the layer and it matched various quantum calculation of how much it should tunnel. Oh, interesting, you really can get quantum effects from "big components" at least in weird conditions.
At normal-ish conditions, leakage current thru a capacitor is straight line with temperature IF your graph scales are weird enough (not linear but some combo of log-something or other). However if you use superconductor plates that are superconducting and noiseless-ish and get it so cold there's no thermal effects, all thats left is weird quantum tunneling woo woo quantized currents that matched quantum predictions, rather than being a nice straight line on the graph or maybe suddenly dropping to zero. Pretty cool!
There are some massive simplifications above where its not a "DC" current thing you'd use a classic old curve tracer for, like a transistor graph, they squirted microwave RF at it instead, long story not entirely relevant.
By analogy think of millikan's oil drop experiment where the point was you can't put a fractional electron charge on a drop of oil, you can add or remove precisely and exactly no less than one integer electron at a time from a drop of oil. These dudes did nothing with electrons or oil, but its a cool well designed experiment where if you eliminate everything except quantum tunneling effects, well, there they are, the only thing you're measuring. Pretty cool experiments.
At least Martinis was still doing qubit / quantum chip stuff just a decade ago. So in theory its for a crucial founding paper but these guys have been working in the field since then. So its "really" an award for quantum computing technology from the founding up to this point added together, IMHO.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Friday October 10, @04:10PM
Again the chemistry prize seems to have a lot of journalistic fluff but from 5 minutes of looking into it, if you know what a teeny tiny little chelating agent is and how it works, like how EDTA will eat some metals (and other things) into itself, well, what if you made huge polymer 2-d sheets that kinda did the same thing in a sense. You can store/refine things, turn them into weird semiconductors, all kinds of nifty stuff.
Like hey man what if you made EDTA but it was a 2-d bulk solid plastic sheet that did the same thing, instead of goop dissolved in a liquid? Well it turns out these guys found a way. Pretty cool!
I think the best analogy for totally non-chemist people is most people are pretty chill with the idea of paper towels wick up water but wax paper does not wick up water. Well this is like that, but they can control it to a ridiculous level to wick up hydrogen or various refinable metals or pollutants or semiconductor dye-like compounds or all kinds of highly customizable stuff. And in theory being a self organizing polymerizing plastic it should be really cheap to make, eventually. Like a super versatile easily configured filter, kind of.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jelizondo on Friday October 10, @04:22PM
The Peace Prize has been worthless since it was awarded to Obama.
Exactly what has Ms. Machado done for world peace? As far as I know, she is the current face (previously Juan Gaidó) of an opposition funded and aided by the US against Maduro. Whether Maduro's government is legitimate or not, I don't really know.