26/04/05/0541233 story
posted by janrinok on Sunday April 05, @05:37AM
The 2nd crew member of the F15E shot down over Iran has been successfully rescued. The Pentagon has released that he is a colonel and was the Weapons Systems Officer on board the aircraft. He has suffered 'minor injuries' but is otherwise reported to be in good condition.
A large operation involving over a 'dozen' aircraft was mounted and he was recovered from high ground in a mountainous region. The rescue was conducted under fire from Iranian forces. No casualties have been reported.
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2nd Crew Member of F15E Has Been Rescued. | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 37 comments | Search Discussion
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(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 05, @07:03AM (1 child)
No veedjo, it didn happen.
(Score: 4, Funny) by turgid on Sunday April 05, @10:44AM
Can you not get ChatGPT to hallucinate one for you like everyone else?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Insightful) by namefags_are_jerks on Sunday April 05, @07:35AM (15 children)
Why is this being spammed and making it as a leading story /literally/ on every news service I follow (including the Community Radio station that plays mostly techno that I'm listening too and until now didn't care for war reports in its hourly news update). Rescue and fighting withdrawals are continuous things during warfare; "no one" outside of the USA landmass heard about the first guy.
(Score: 4, Informative) by janrinok on Sunday April 05, @08:03AM (8 children)
It was widely reported in both the UK and France. I imagine it has been reported elsewhere too.
It has not replaced our normal output - it is an extra item that might be of interest to many. It will also influence how Trump/USA will respond next, and that has implications that are very relevant to this site (oil, fertilisers, helium, hydrogen, etc) and many in our community.
You don't have to read it, or even see it. You have my permission to change your personal preferences so that such stories do not appear on your screen.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 4, Touché) by pe1rxq on Sunday April 05, @09:09AM (6 children)
We get it:
- One US crew member is very relevant and deserves immediate attention
- Those he was dropping bombs on are not. (Was it because those are considered 'naughty' or because they were school children?)
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday April 05, @11:22AM (3 children)
That refuelling tanker was apparently shot down by a Russian missile. You'd think they'd give the crew parachutes. The airliner that Putin had shot down took ages to hit the ground. People were still alive. Russian anti-aircraft missiles are apparently very effective.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday April 05, @11:25AM
I say "apparently" I mean "probably." Iran has Russian SAMs.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Insightful) by janrinok on Sunday April 05, @02:01PM (1 child)
There are plenty of military aircraft that do not have parachutes for the crew or passengers. Large aircraft and most helicopters do not have ejection seats either. The Russian made Ka-50 (and Ka-50-2, and Ka-52 derivatives) helicopter has ejection seats (ES)- the main rotors were explosively jettisoned as part of the ES system. This aircraft has been used in the war against Ukraine.
Departing a conventional (non-rotary) aircraft by the forward doors (or ES) (i.e. where the crew are usually situated) is not recommended as there usually are rather large mechanical mincing machines aft of that door.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Sunday April 05, @02:36PM
They need to do something about that. It's unacceptable.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 05, @12:41PM
Why not both?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by janrinok on Sunday April 05, @02:05PM
I'm was not taking sides - I don't think this war should ever have started. There has been no evidence provided to prove the 'imminent' threat.
However, If Iran had an American hostage then it would have applied additional (and unwanted) pressure on America during any future negotiations.
All 3 participants are ignoring the accepted rules of war, and can be proven to have committed war crimes. I only hope that they all get treated in the same way.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 05, @10:41AM
Meanwhile I've been watching State AI generated propaganda for laughs.
China:
https://www.reddit.com/r/singularity/comments/1ryjccp/chinese_state_media_airs_ai_generated_animation/ [reddit.com]
https://www.reddit.com/r/singularity/comments/1s9gh9g/chinese_state_media_releases_episode_2_of_their/ [reddit.com]
Iran:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QYX2fcZdw0A [youtube.com]
https://www.facebook.com/saerzulkarnain/videos/iran-has-taken-trolling-trump-to-a-diabolical-level-now-theyre-mocking-him-with-/25953145604307940/ [facebook.com]
(Score: 5, Touché) by Ingar on Sunday April 05, @08:36AM
US War Propaganda, isn't that obvious?
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, soul, and reality.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Sunday April 05, @01:13PM (1 child)
As mentioned before, it's US propaganda. And the reason is pretty obvious. The Trump administration needs to appear competent and in control of the war - at least for a US audience. Of course, there are drawbacks to the strategy, such as alerting the Iranian military that they can potentially bag several more US planes and helicopters, if they use downed airmen as lures.
(Score: 4, Funny) by driverless on Sunday April 05, @02:46PM
So far we've just got Trump's say-so, I'd wait for more reliable sources like PressTV [presstv.ir] to confirm it first.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by driverless on Sunday April 05, @02:40PM
Because the US needs at least one single good-news story from the global catastrofuck [*] they've created.
[*] Thankyou, Malcolm Tucker.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by mcgrew on Sunday April 05, @05:21PM
The Republicans used to be against Democrats, today they're against democrats.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday April 05, @09:18PM
Operation Epstein Fury is supposed to be distracting by design.
Just like during the virus era, you can see which media outlets are cooperating with propaganda goals.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by turgid on Sunday April 05, @11:29AM (8 children)
Given that this war on Iran is both immoral and illegal, I do wonder how many US service personnel have been brave enough to refuse to follow their orders to participate in the action?
I dare say Trump and Hegseth will have them thrown in the stockade meantime.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Touché) by pe1rxq on Sunday April 05, @12:03PM (4 children)
Most will probably claim 'Befehl ist Befehl", aka the Nuremberg defense.
They will still consider themselves 'brave' as these days the US definition of 'bravery' comes directly from the fascist playbook.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by turgid on Sunday April 05, @12:10PM (2 children)
I've been following defence news recently, and I've seen a few senior US military types "relieved of their command" i.e. fired. A couple of them were black/brown. I do wonder given the current regime.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 5, Insightful) by epitaxial on Sunday April 05, @03:44PM
Nothing to wonder about. High ranking personnel are telling the drunk in charge of the "Department Of War" that a ground invasion of Iran is a bad idea.
(Score: 2, Troll) by mcgrew on Sunday April 05, @05:32PM
I wish what ever MAGAT that's modding good comments like this one "troll" just because it's against King Donnie the Lyin'hearted would GTFO.
There are far better mods for posts you disagree with, but rather than moderating, why not simply respond with your own view? Because you know that your cult is more full of shit than a bull that is finished with his cud?
Oh, another hint, kids: bitching about moderation will get you modded down.
The Republicans used to be against Democrats, today they're against democrats.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday April 05, @12:12PM
This is one of my sources [ukdefencejournal.org.uk]. Obviously we must think critically and consider bias.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 5, Informative) by driverless on Sunday April 05, @02:43PM (2 children)
Friend of mine, career military officer, refused an illegal order in Vietnam. He was threatened with court-martial and eventually kicked out of the military.
It's very easy to say in principle, very hard to do in practice.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mcgrew on Sunday April 05, @05:46PM (1 child)
Sorry, but I detect BULLSHIT. You're not removed from the military after being threatened with court martial, you must be court martialed, or pleaded down to an Article 15 before being kicked out.
If he was actually court martialed, if the order he refused was indeed illegal he would not have been disciplined, the superior who gave the order would have. I suspect that the actual discipline, if this even happened, would not have been a bad conduct discharge, let alone a dishonorable discharge, but rather a reduction in rank.
I was in the military during Vietnam, 1971-75 and stationed in south east Asia for a year. I suspect that you're simply not being clear, or the fellow thought a legal order was illegal. But as written, your comment is obviously untrue.
The Republicans used to be against Democrats, today they're against democrats.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Sunday April 05, @09:46PM
Could have been a GOMOR thats kind of unique to the US Army. General Officer Memorandum of Record.
Essentially, if you highly piss off someone "extremely high in the chain of command" you get sort of shunned until you leave which will be pretty soon in some scenarios, depending on exact timing. Yeah, sure, technically a GOMOR doesn't kick anyone out but if it does essentially forbid upward mobility and its "up or out" for officers...
I will say you have to REALLY F up to get a GOMOR like at least make the evening news or the newspapers. Also the vast majority of officers are eventually kicked out because of "up or out" and the vast majority of officers failing the "up or out" did not fail it because of a GOMOR. Its a pretty rare thing.
The Army goes thru phases with drunk driving for example where running someone over while drunk is sometimes a civilian matter, sometimes they'll actively courtmartial, sometimes they'll passively GOMOR the guy.
Another way to look at it, which probably happened to OPs buddy, is sometimes the Army has more than enough evidence for an Article 15 but not enough for a courtmartial, and the accused can waive an Art 15 and demand a courtmartial which the Army would lose, so they GOMOR the guy to get rid of him. Its a "prevent falling thru the cracks" scenario.
Here's another classic GOMOR: At one time it was not illegal to sell synthetic THC to fellow soldiers because its not THC and whatever analog act some decades ago somehow didn't apply or wasn't invented yet. But if you're selling "technically totally not weed" to other soldiers on base, thats a very effective way to acquire a GOMOR.
On one hand GOMOR's push the limit of judicial fairness, in theory some rando general can just get super butthurt and kick someone out of the army all on his own with no review. On the other hand a General Officer can order people to do all kinds of stuff and a GOMOR essentially orders everyone associated with the guy to shun him until he quits. Compared to ordering the guy on a suicide mission or reassigning him to the middle of nowhere, ordering everyone around him to help him quit until he quits or is kicked out isn't really all that harsh...
In summary a general officer can fire lower ranked soldiers by filing a document. Its public so they never abuse it without getting caught and in theory being public is the checks and balances.
I don't think anything about the above has changed since the 1990s when I was in, other than its WAY more public due to social media and the internet. You have to really piss off a general officer to get a GOMOR. A lot of the hollywood stuff where you see a high ranking guy screaming in an office at a very low ranking guy would IRL be handled with a GOMOR.
(Score: 4, Informative) by turgid on Sunday April 05, @11:36AM (5 children)
Here's the report from Reuters [reuters.com].
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2, Touché) by jelizondo on Sunday April 05, @03:55PM (4 children)
Result from query to Gemini:
From your comment we can see you're a USAian and calling it "raving left wing" tells us you drank too fcking much of their Kool-Aid
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 05, @05:19PM (1 child)
And from your comment we can see you need to fix your sarcasm detector...
(Score: 3, Touché) by jelizondo on Sunday April 05, @05:56PM
Not EVERYONE can detect sarcasm as first sight you insensitive clod!
That is why we have the <sarcasm> tag.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by mcgrew on Sunday April 05, @06:01PM (1 child)
Poe's Law strikes again!
The Republicans used to be against Democrats, today they're against democrats.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday April 05, @08:28PM
I see a report from Reuters is now "Flamebait." Good, isn't it?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 05, @02:45PM (2 children)
I'll wait for it to get the Blackhawk Down treatment. Production will probably start soon ...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Sunday April 05, @04:10PM (1 child)
It would be a good fit for Apple TV.
But much like their fake-umentray fantasy about the Apollo moon landings, in which the Soviets landed first, it will take place in an alternate reality where the American pilot is taken hostage and tortured by the Iranians, after which Trump resigns in disgrace. *wink*
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday April 05, @08:29PM
after which Trump resigns in disgrace.
A man can dream, surely? I'd prefer to see him in jail, mind you.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday April 05, @06:31PM
I have no opinion. Don't need any.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.