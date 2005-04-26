The 2nd crew member of the F15E shot down over Iran has been successfully rescued. The Pentagon has released that he is a colonel and was the Weapons Systems Officer on board the aircraft. He has suffered 'minor injuries' but is otherwise reported to be in good condition.

A large operation involving over a 'dozen' aircraft was mounted and he was recovered from high ground in a mountainous region. The rescue was conducted under fire from Iranian forces. No casualties have been reported.