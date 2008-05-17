17/05/08/019249 story
posted by charon on Monday May 08, @06:15AM
from the beep-beep-i-am-a-gadget dept.
from the beep-beep-i-am-a-gadget dept.
I read a couple of good books recently, and wanted to share them and do some writing to collect my thoughts on a subject that is currently of news-worthy relevance and of particular interest to "Soylentils". Enjoy, and I look forward to the discussion!
Book(s) Review: "Technopoly" and "You Are Not a Gadget" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.