Mini-Review: Japanese Sword Column

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday October 10, @01:36AM   Printer-friendly
from the swords-are-technology dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

I have been reading The Japanese Sword Column and thought it may be of niche interest to other Soylentils. It is written by Paul Martin, a noted British expert of Japanese swords. From the introduction:

Along with cherry blossoms and Mount Fuji, the Japanese sword has become one of the enduring symbols of Japan. It has experienced centuries of warfare, evolved through Mongol invasions, survived the introduction of the musket, the end of the samurai era, modernization, and confiscation and destruction by the Allied forces following World War II. They are an anachronism in modern society, yet they continue to be made. They are an integral part of Japanese culture.
Today, I feel very fortunate that we have access to Japanese swords and can observe the artistry of blades that were previously only accessible by Japan's ancient military and social elites.

I particularly enjoyed the July 25th article, The Changes in the Shape of the Japanese Sword. The articles are short, update infrequently and have plenty of pictures of museum-quality swords. A good fit for those with a casual interest in the subject.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday October 10, @01:54AM (2 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday October 10, @01:54AM (#579548) Journal

    "They are an anachronism in modern society"

    An armed society is a polite society.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @02:12AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @02:12AM (#579557)

      The obvious rebuttal is Texas.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @02:19AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday October 10, @02:19AM (#579558)

      Is it correct to apply that principle to a feudal society?

