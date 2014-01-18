18/01/14/1926202 story
Linux system manufacturer System76 introduced a beautiful looking Linux distribution called Pop!_OS. But is Pop OS worth an install? Read the Pop OS review and find out yourself.
More at : https://itsfoss.com/pop-os-linux-review/
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @08:50PM (3 children)
A garbage article, verbal diarrhea with no actual content.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday January 15, @09:12PM
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 4, Interesting) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @01:05AM (1 child)
Quote Article:
Anybody who writes about fragmentation with regard to Linux needs to be taken behind the barn and put down immediately.
Look, people, its just Gnome with lipstick.
The fact that Pop!_OS makes you read their entire intro page before mentioning Linux speaks to a certain dishonesty. Perhaps a little better than Solus [solus-project.com], who never mention it on their home page, but still dishonest.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday January 16, @02:21AM
Agree, there is something a bit too Barnum T. Bailey and Burning Man gee whizz about both the article and Pop!_OS's own site for my taste.
The killer was this quote: “Apple of the Linux world.” Pradoed again we are.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 15, @08:51PM (19 children)
That theme is ugly as fuck. It looks like Android 7.x/8.x, and to me, that is not a good thing. When and why did the flat, anti-functional, user-hostile "Material Design" aesthetic take over? Even the melodramatic skeumorphism of mid-period OS X is better than this.
The rest of the review boils down to "It's Ubuntu Gnome but with a different skin." Whoop-de-shit. Gnome is the Ralph Wiggum of the F/OSS DE and WM world. It takes far too much work to get it into a usable state, which usually translates into "third-rate copy of OS X or Windows 10 with Dash-to-{Dock,Panel} and some custom themes."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Marand on Monday January 15, @11:57PM (11 children)
Oh boy, more GNOME. KDE really deserves more attention than it gets from distros. It's polished, attractive, lighter, and by default provides a more familiar way for users to interact with the system. It also puts more effort into cross-toolkit consistency, something GNOME devs give no fucks about, and It's more amenable to tweaking, whereas GNOME breaks shit often because you aren't supposed to be modifying their grand vision.
The customisation alone should make it more appealing to people wanting to make their own systems, because it makes it easier to create their own visual style, but for some reason everybody tries to contort GNOME into their own style, when GNOME specifically discourages that because they want their visual language to permeate, and any customisation disrupts that design language.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tibman on Tuesday January 16, @12:33AM (7 children)
KDE 4 killed KDE for a long time. I still have doubts it has reached the usability of KDE 3.5.9, hah. On the bright side it drove a lot of people to XFCE and other minimal desktops/shells/WMs. Enlightenment looks like it's still a thing too.
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.
(Score: 4, Informative) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @01:11AM
Except that XFCE is now more bloated than the current KDE. It uses more memory, and still looks sort of duct taped together, and is starting to suffer from haphazard integration of packages. They aren't even chasing the light-weight image any more.
.
On the other hand.....
Some of the spinoffs fo XFCE, such as Manjaro's LXDE, and some LXQts are far far lighter and much more elegant.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 16, @01:44AM (3 children)
My 2 desktops are xfce and i3: i3 for when i need resources and quickness, xfce for when i can't remember how to do something (command i haven't written down, etc). I can remember stuff like 'palemoon' and 'smplayer', 'arandr' 'minecraft-launcher'...... but how to get my vpn going and getting to a settings manager/volume control(my one speaker vibrates unless it's volume level is lower than the other) etc: too much to remember without writing it down, and i have enough pieces of paper around. I'm expecting a paper tumbleweed to come blowing by any second. :(
Getting. old. sucks.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Marand on Tuesday January 16, @02:28AM (2 children)
This is off topic and I deserve to be downvoted for it, I know, but I wanted to offer a suggestion: instead of keeping a bunch of paper with notes on how to do things, give Zim [zim-wiki.org] a look. It's a wiki-style notebook so you can have pages and sub-pages, plus some limited formatting and image insertion, which would let you keep all those commands in one place, organised, searchable, and pasteable. If you want to get fancy, you can even link to files, so you could most likely create one-liner scripts to tasks you want to do and link to them to execute, though you might have to make a .desktop file to act as a launcher first. Not sure since I haven't tried, only used links to URLs and media files in it.
You can also keep multiple notebooks in different locations, and the files are all plaintext-readable, so you don't have to worry about losing data to a binary format. Plus the multiple notebooks means, for example, I can keep a separate notebook stored on an encFS volume to store rarely-used but important information, so I can keep it encrypted without the other notebooks being affected.
Something else you might want to try is making a directory with executable scripts and just keeping a link to that somewhere, so you can open it in a file manager and fire off common command/argument combinations in a click.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 16, @03:44AM (1 child)
I've tried 'organization' software like that before and just find I get lost with it, not sure why. So I stick with paper and keeping .txt files for some commands.
Of course, that means too many .txt files and too much paper, and.....I log into xfce and viola there it is, lol.
Old dog trying to live with a not so good laptop while, surprise, still saving for a good desktop.
I yam what I yam.....
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Marand on Tuesday January 16, @04:16AM
Zim's not really intended to be organisation software, it's just a way to display text files with wiki formatting inside folders. If you use folders and text files you're most of the way there already, zim just lists them on the side and lets you put some formatting in. It's more like a writing aid, for keeping a bunch of notes, with no real pretense of being more. If you can make your way around wordpad or a similar lightweight editor, you can handle zim, because it's basically that plus a pane on the side that lists pages. The main benefits over plain text+folders is navigation and editing within a single application, linking to external files and resources more easily, formatting options, and embedding images or other files.
Not much of a learning curve to it either. I got my mother, who had similar note-keeping habits as you, to use it and she loved it as a replacement.
(Score: 2) by Marand on Tuesday January 16, @02:19AM (1 child)
Early adoption of KDE4 hurt KDE. Distros like Ubuntu ignored warnings from the devs and packaged up what was essentially a developer preview and shipped it to end users. By the time Debian adopted it, it was pretty well comparable to the 3.5 that replaced it and continued to improve from there. Now it's on version 5 and is polished, smooth, and like frojack said, lighter even than xfce these days. Plus you can strip it down even further by disabling components you don't use; the defaults are oriented toward giving non-tweakers the best experience possible, so there's still room for improvement if you're willing to poke around in the expansive systemsettings program and turn a few things off.
As for Enlightenment, it's lost most of its lustre now, because its claim to fame back in the day was desktop bling at a time when motif was still widely used. It was never my favourite, but now it looks dated and has a bunch of weird little issues. For an example, Terminology [wikipedia.org] is a terminal emulator using the toolkit Enlightenment uses, which makes it a clunky pile of shit any time you have to interact with the UI for anything. I gave it a try because of some interesting features (video and image viewing inside the term, for one) other terms don't do, but it just wasn't worth dealing with the quirks of EFL to use it. Speaking of EFL, this Daily WTF entry [thedailywtf.com] is a fun read on it. No thanks.
If I want a lighter option than KDE, I'll stick with WindowMaker or notion.
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @02:42AM
Nope. Not true.
I was using it at the time. Opensuse was one of the worst offenders. The made it the DEFAULT, then months later when it blew up in their face they tried to deny they even recommended it.
But NO, the KDE developers were NOT blameless. The actively pushed distros to do early releases, (more than half of the KDE developers and packagers were employed by distros at the time, and they REALLY really wanted kde4 to to get some testing, and in doing so they almost killed their brand. Then they refused to even handle security patches for 3.5x. Utterly and completely unprofessional.
Finally there was a few changes of leadership and slowly over a two year period it became stable. But it was shit until KDE/Plasma5 came out, which also had minor-ish problems.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 5, Funny) by melikamp on Tuesday January 16, @12:34AM
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday January 16, @03:27AM (1 child)
KDE4 took until 4.12 and 5 took until 5.10 to be usable for me. I spend most of my time in Plasma 5.10, soon to be .11 now, with some in Fluxbox or Xfce with Compiz/Emerald as the mood strikes.
code so
I actually did get Gnome looking and working mostly, sorta, halfway decent, but only as an OS X clone and with literally days of tweaking and googling and extension-installing added in. It's a mess. I don't know who the hell it was aimed at but it's a mess, and it feels creepy and big-brother-ish.
IMO Linux as a desktop mostly peaked around Gnome 2.32 for GTK and KDE 3.5.10 for KDE. Something went horribly wrong with Linux after that and I can't put a name to it. All i know is i hate GTK3 with a passion. I want to like LXQt but it's got almost zero themes and still feels extremely unpolished, mostly because there's no unified look and feel since you need to set icons, Qt theme, GTK 2 theme, GTK 3 theme, font, and Openbox border and there's no single place to do all these. Wishing like hell I could code so I could just write a mini-application for the configuration center to centralize it all...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Marand on Tuesday January 16, @04:08AM
That's about normal for KDE. Early KDE3 releases were pretty garbage as well, but it polished up nicely by 3.5ish. KDE4 was mostly there around 4.4 or so but took a bit longer to get the majority of the little things dealt with, and Plasma5 has just hit a similar point around 5.9 or 5.10 like you said. That's why I follow Debian's release pattern for it, because by the time Debian adopts it, it's around that sweet spot. Though it seems like Debian this time around just barely missed it, shipping 5.8. There are some annoying bugs in 5.8 that disappear in 5.9 and up that most people won't deal with but of course I run into them regularly because of oddities of my system configuration.
Still, much better than the alternatives despite those issues. Even Windows and Android are both full of random minor bugs of the same type despite having the weight of massive mega-corps behind them. One Windows 7 example that absolutely infuriated me was the way it would ignore sub-pixel anti-aliasing settings on a per-application basis at random, so that some applications would show red and blue fringing if I used light text on dark background, despite having it disabled at the OS level. Plus its multi-display support being a decade behind Linux, though it finally got a bit better about that with W10.
Probably because by GTK3, it stopped being treated as a cross-platform toolkit for application developers and became the GNOME toolkit. Breakage caused in non-GNOME gtk applications is irrelevant, only the needs of GNOME devs matter. If it breaks for non-GNOME desktop users, that's fine too, and like I said in the other comment, that's around when GNOME decided that a unified visual design and "GNOME brand" is more important than anything else. The end result is that Gtk3 is developer-hostile unless you're writing GNOME applications, and user-hostile unless you're a GNOME user. Why anybody would choose it for a new project at this point is beyond me.
Since I'm making accusations, I'll follow up with some examples:
* GTK3 change breaks roxterm [sourceforge.net] because "nobody but gnome-terminal used this feature" so they removed it in the middle of a minor point release. You know, when you expect an API to remain stable. The dev gave up on the project because of this. (I've seen a few projects I used die for similar reasons, though that's the only one I can think of right now.)
* Can't find the bug report due to gna.org shutting down, but gtk3 massively broke tablet support in mypaint by randomly changing how it handled certain tablet events, and when the mypaint devs reported it to gtk3 devs, the response was of course "NOTABUG WONTFIX" and blaming mypaint, even though it affected other programs as well. They eventually backtracked on it and it got fixed later, though.
* Back when KDE4 and GNOME3 were newer things, they were building enhanced systray options to provide more features than the bare-bones one both supported. KDE did it first, tried to get GNOME devs to support it when they started working on doing the same thing, and the reaction was the typical NIH, GFYS and they implemented their own version instead.
* Similarly, any nice cross-toolkit integration in desktop environments probably comes from KDE devs, because the GNOME side thinks if you want consistency the correct solution is to only use GNOME applicatons. So KDE devs took on the burden for users on both sides, making Qt styles that copy the current Gtk style, and Gtk styles that copy Qt styles, so that users in both environments can get a consistent interface. for Qt and Gtk applications.
* GNOME even treats its own users with similar contempt, removing configuration options and intentionally breaking software and themes between point releases because they felt like it. You're supposed to take the default and like it, damn it.
TL;DR: GNOME thinks it's another Apple or Google and can dictate how everyone works, but without the resources or skills of either.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @12:15AM (3 children)
When and why did the flat, anti-functional, user-hostile "Material Design" aesthetic take over?
[...]
GNOME [...] third-rate copy of OS X or Windows 10
I think you answered your own question.
The existence of GNOME is due to a scary quasi-proprietary license that Qt had back in the day.
That toolkit (used by KDE) and its sometimes-payware|sometimes-gratis-and-libre nature freaked out some developers and they avoided the whole deal.
GNOME started life as an all-FOSS-all-the-time alternative to KDE, and used GTK (the GIMP toolkit), which has always been gratis and libre.
The reason that everybody gets to make 1:1 comparisons and whine -now- is that, in 2008, Nokia bought Trolltech (Qt's owner) and dumped the payware part of the Qt license, removing the pall hanging over KDE.
.
...and there's Red Hat[1] trying to follow in MSFT's footsteps in rejecting the Unix Philosophy [wikipedia.org] and adopting systemd.
In addition, there are Red Hat people on Debian's governing board who approved the same deviant move there.
[1] You should have noticed by now that Red Hat never uses the word "Linux" in their ads.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 16, @01:54AM (1 child)
Same with google/android: "the world" says "nobody uses linux" until you point out that THEY are using it in their phones and tablets. Then they go "Huh?"
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @05:18AM
Ah, let's not also forget it also runs a fair percentage of their WLAN boxes and Firewalls, not to mention the networking gear running it.
Sad, but true..@work we have a boss who is a sphenisciphobe when it comes to OS related matters, he was directly responsible for the demise of our old Smoothwall firewall machines as they ran 'an OS that no-one supports' and replaced them with Draytek 'appliances' (which at that time ran...Linux and so does all the wireless gear we have waiting to be deployed). Our phone system? the old Cisco system was Linux based...the new one is (as far as I can tell) also Linux based.
I call him a sphenisciphobe, that's not totally fair as he hates all Unix or Unix-like OSes but it serves here as the most overt symptom of his asininity, needless to say he's also a big fan of Apple products, so whenever he pulls out his iWhatever (phone or tablet) the irony isn't lost on us.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday January 16, @05:15AM
And then it took over GTK and perverted it beyond recognition.
GNOME also originally stood for GNU Object Model Environment, and it had a clear mission. After a little while, they decided they didn't care about the mission, or the name, and they dumped that.
Now it just means annoying little creep that needs to stay out of my garden.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday January 16, @01:26AM (2 children)
I thought it looked like Windows 8. I mean, ye Gods, first Microsoft, and now there's a Linux distro that's succumbed to the same brain rot.
Also, in reference to the, ahem, "review", I know the other site has the term Slashvertising, if it's posted here is it Soylentvertising? Doesn't quite roll off the tongue the same way.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday January 16, @02:35AM (1 child)
I've seen "Soyvertisment" used.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday January 16, @02:48AM
Ah, yeah, that sounds better.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Monday January 15, @08:56PM (6 children)
as the article (yup read TFA) points out, integrating hardware and OS can make users' life pretty good, no matter their power level. Let's hope the parable is not like apple's orcommercial unix's, where integration leads to walled gardens because you have enough users under your belt.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @09:28PM (3 children)
... not the decor.
Apple forgot that.
(Score: 5, Informative) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @10:17PM (1 child)
Apple is about Form over Function.
Symptom: you're holding it wrong! It's that way so we could use a certain material for the back cover that looks really cool but impedes the operation of the antenna.
Engineering takes a back seat to design. It's all about design. (What is meant by this is fashion and boutique, but they call it design.)
Example: making laptops so thin that they become impractical -- but just for the sake of thin! Hey how about make it a few millimeters thicker (and stiffer)1 and double the battery life? What a concept! Add a few more standard connectors and get rid of some dongles? What an idea! Then patent it!
1not meant to sound dirty
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @10:18PM
I also should have mentioned the courage to get rid of the headphone jack.
(Score: 3, Funny) by driverless on Tuesday January 16, @01:45AM
Absolutely! Unless the plumbing's in order, it's somewhat irrelevant whether the carpet matches the drapes.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Tuesday January 16, @01:19AM (1 child)
But you have to realize its all just configuration of standard Linux software, perhaps bundled with some video card blobs.
Why build an entire distro for that?
Just put up a package repository of configuration files for existing open-source drivers that matches them to your hardware. Its not even that hard because what drivers and configurations you need for Opensuse are going to be the same ones you will need for Ubuntu or Arch or RedHat.
There's just absolutely ZERO point in building your own distro (and pretending it isn't linux).
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Adamsjas on Tuesday January 16, @01:41AM
I think Manjaro did something like that.
They found a manufacturer that was already making Linux Laptops, and configured their Manjaro versions to run on the hardware.
https://manjaro.org/hardware/ [manjaro.org]
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday January 15, @09:25PM (22 children)
A scientist will use Scientific Linux. An engineer will not find his engineering tools there (they are 95% on Windows.) A maker of pictures won't find his Adobe tools here.
Not for power users, not for traditional desktop users, not for anyone who dislikes this easily dislikeable theme... I wonder who is left.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday January 15, @09:51PM (2 children)
Masochist beginners?
That covers pretty much *any* linux beginner, though, so maybe they do have potential users!
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @01:16AM
I had a look recently at Pop!OS. Installed it, fired it up and after a poke around, shut it down and removed it. Sorry, this distro is more likely to chase newcomers back into the clutches of Redmond or drive a long-time Linux user to tears (and installing something stronger). All the new pastel flat design is also an eyesore on top of mediocre performance and features that are lacking. I was expecting much more from System76. If I did buy one of their laptops (not readily available where I live, plus 30% import duty) the first thing on the agenda would be to install Debian (though the Gnome devs tricks are getting old too), or Mint.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @02:55AM
My 1st day using Linux, I discovered multiple workspaces|virtual desktops and loved that.
(I understand that Windoze finally got this capability.)
Being able to scroll a window without changing the focus was another thing I loved from the start.
The *layers* thing with the various windows, where -you- can decide what's on top and what's below without changing the focus is awesome.
Being able to roll up a window into the title bar (like a window shade) and just leave that little bit on screen without having to minimize the window comes in handy on occasion.
I still marvel at the way the middle-click-paste thing works:
Mark something and it goes into a buffer that can be copied with a middle-click.
This is in addition to the Ctrl-C|Ctrl-V thing that lesser OSes have.
I use the 2 in tandem all the time.
Linux is better than Windoze here.
(When that's not enough, there are clipboard stackers too.)
The only masochistic thing with me and Linux is that I'm mad at myself that I didn't switch to it earlier.
Sure, Linux was *different*; mostly it's been **better**.
The only thing I can think of that still bugs me from time to time is that I can't grab the -top- of a window and stretch it in -that- direction.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Monday January 15, @09:54PM (6 children)
Funy that. This engineer's been using Solaris and Linux for Engineering since 2001, and at home for fun since 1996.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday January 15, @10:05PM (5 children)
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday January 15, @10:11PM (4 children)
Software mainly including embedded systems and now something a bit different with many in-house tools and FOSS.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday January 15, @10:29PM (1 child)
Thanks! I sometimes do AVR (32) projects, but using Windows GUI. I am aware that there is a Linux toolchain, but never explored it. Don't even know if there is a debugger (gdb+Eclipse, perhaps? It was one of earlier official IDEs.)
There is Xilinx, though. They always had portable tools, and they ship Linux tar along with Windows. I used it quite a few years ago. Their tools are the same on both OS. Some functions (distributed place & route, IIRC) worked only on Linux.
But for me, as I said, eng tools for Linux do not exist. Autodesk went with Windows all the way. It's pretty, but not portable. And why to port? The tools cost 10x - 100x of the cost of the PC. SolidWorks, Mentor's software - all of that is Windows. Windows for them is just a runtime (as it was supposed to be, actually.)
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday January 16, @12:33AM
I'm not sure if this is what you're looking for, but many in the list run on Linux: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_EDA_software [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @12:51AM (1 child)
I wonder if this is a peculiarity of the English language. In my native language, the term engineer is almost exclusively used for mechanical engineers, while also being an official state-designated title to acquire after completing education.
Software "engineering" works for me as a metaphor, but the distinction from "developer" to me seems too little to further muddy the meaning of the word "engineer". I guess you just have too many of those in the anglophone world so we quit making any more certified, diploma'd ones and now call our actual, mechanical engineers... masters. lol.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday January 16, @05:10AM
No, just a long-term campaign to erode the language and make more money. Script monkeys started calling themselves "software engineers" back in the 90s, if not before, in an attempt to gain status by association. Real engineers build things that have to work.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @10:11PM (7 children)
Millennials who have time to waste will like this. It harks back to the day when there were more Linux distributions than there were Linux users.
Ah, to be that young and have the illusion that you've got infinite time ahead of you. Clue: life goes by fast. Don't waste it. Before you know it, your 20s are behind you. Soon you realize you're in your 30s. Do you remember how your childhood seemed like it took forever and now adult years go by faster than childhood? Clue: the years go by faster and faster as you get older. Don't waste it.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday January 15, @10:13PM (1 child)
Pink Floyd wrote a good song about that.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 16, @02:04AM
Jethro Tull: "Too old to rock and roll, too young to die".
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @10:16PM (2 children)
So your lesson is to use Windows.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @10:21PM
No, actually I use Linux. I have never owned a Windows box. Linux systems have become simple and dependable.
At work I have Windows, but I am not responsible for maintaining it. And they do an excellent job BTW. I run the same open source development tools and other applications on Windows as on Linux, so it works out fine for me.
(Score: 4, Funny) by aristarchus on Monday January 15, @11:14PM
I think he was saying, "Use Windows and die." But you would be astonished to learn how fast time seems to go by when you are almost 2400 years old. A week is like the snapping of your fingers. The entire era of the PC, and Microsoft, is such a piddling small part of the history of humanity, let alone of the Cosmos, that it hardly deserves mention. Unix, however, is eternal, replicating as it does the Mind of God and the very Structure of the Universe. I guess that is why engineers can't use it. Not broken enough.
I will also be deleting any 'alt-right' stories
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @01:15AM (1 child)
Thank you
My theory is that your “clock” was s set when you are born then that second remains just as long at birth as at death it just the universe a second is getting shorter and shorter. Explains the accellorantion or star away from us without dark matter or other tricks.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Tuesday January 16, @03:15AM
It's logarithmic.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @11:03PM
Clearly, it depends on the engineer.
There are plenty of examples that disprove your claim.
Task-specific spins of Linux were around over a decade ago.
Ubuntu Electronics Remix [google.com]
Fedora Electronic Lab [google.com]
N.B. Those were bootable and 100 percent usable without even installing.
Combine that with a thumbdrive for your work product/data files and you have a use-it-anywhere thing.
...and a Linux package manager makes it simple to get the apps you need[1], [google.com] even if those don't ship with the ISO of your preferred distro.
[1] Latest page [ubuntu.com]
...and if your "Windoze-only" app is old enough, it will likely run via WINE.
There are also guys whose app has become the industry standard because they made a commitment to always be WINE-compatible and who did that well over a decade ago. [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday January 16, @01:47AM
People who want the look and feel of Windows 8 without having to run a Microsoft OS.
Somewhat limited market, I think.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday January 16, @04:54AM (1 child)
Probably not sound engineers or music artists either, given the continued, multi-decade joke of real-time sound on linux.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 16, @05:43AM
Indeed, I use Linux for most tasks, I use the Linux box I'm typing this on to play music, but my DAW machines on the same KVM switch are all Windows boxes, the main workhorse still runs XP (If it ain't broke...), and I might be forced into adding a Mac into this mix as well if a project goes ahead.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday January 15, @10:06PM (3 children)
I know the answer. System 76 is thinking to differentiate their product from other Linux hardware by offering a custom Linux OS.
But they are not thinking about what the customer actually wants.
As a customer, I want standardization. I don't want almost standardization. Windows guys, try this: Buy brand X laptop with a customized version of Microsoft Windows! It works mostly like Windows, and all the apps we've installed so far seem to work!
I want the mainstream Linux distro that I already know and trust. I want to have confidence that all the software works exactly as I expect. I am not amused by guessing games or wild goose chases when I'm trying to get something important done. (like choosing what desktop wallpaper I want this month.)
If I want to customize the machine to have a unique look or other trivialities, I can and will do that. I got past that phase long ago. I want function with a very plain background and window decorations and everything works.
If System 76 has an OS with some genuinely superior capability, then make it open source and offer it upstream, or as a new distribution that anyone can download and use on any hardware. Of if you are wanting to keep your custom OS to yourself, then I am definitely not interested -- because now we're talking about vendor lock in. I would need a perfect bug-for-bug OS that works like yours if I get another vendor's hardware.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 15, @11:19PM
You might look at this as a win-win.
On the one hand, System76 gets to do the branding via their Linux spin for n00bs.
On the other hand, folks who don't cotton to that particular distro and were going to pave over what shipped with the hardware anyway and install their preferred distro will be certain that all the hardware has Linux support.
Yeah, this is kinda an old meme; stuff that doesn't have Linux device drivers these days is getting to be like hen's teeth.
AMD fumbled a quarter-billion-dollar RFQ some years back when they didn't have a Linux driver for their kit and the industry took notice of that.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday January 16, @12:08AM (1 child)
Apple does this to us with almost every release of OS X. Instead of just fixing it (which, sadly, it always has fairly serious need of), they fix it a little (never enough) and then they break it, sometimes quite thoroughly. App nap. Broken cron. "Buffered" program settings. Failure to reboot properly with a magic mouse attached. Regularly (every few days) dropped network connections (I'm talking ethernet here... by comparison, my Ubuntu servers haven't lost an ethernet connection in a year of 100% uptime.) UDP broadcasts that only work with one client. Booting broken if your HDMI / DVI monitors were connected A then B instead of B then A. Broken UTF-8 printing. Miserable (by which I mean, almost no) management of multiple ethernet ports. Etc. They're very happy to leave machines out in the cold, too - things that are outright broken, but can't be fixed with an OS upgrade, because they don't make an OS upgrade for that machine.
It's immensely irritating.
And that's besides what that ignorant cowflop has done, he who imposed the angry interior designer's defecation of flat iconography upon us, cursed be his name for ever and ever and ever, may his life be always as flat and lifeless as his "art."
But there's only one OS X, and for all the pain, there's the rest, which I value highly. I also run Windows and linux each and every day, and it's OS X that always draws me back with, for me, the best balance of GUI and console power. And app ecosystem.
Sigh.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by damnbunni on Tuesday January 16, @01:04AM
This is pretty much why I use all sorts of OSes, but my main desktop is a Mac.
All OSes suck, but the ways macOS sucks annoy me less than the ways Windows or Linux or *BSD or AmigaOS or Android suck.
