The movie First Man opens in theaters in the US on Friday, October 12. A local theater had two showings Thursday so I was able to get an advance look. Wikipedia summarizes the movie quite succinctly:
First Man is a 2018 American biographical drama film directed by Damien Chazelle and written by Josh Singer, based on the book First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong by James R. Hansen. The film stars Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, alongside Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Ciarán Hinds, Christopher Abbott, Patrick Fugit, and Lukas Haas, and follows the years leading up to the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon in 1969. Steven Spielberg serves as an executive producer.
I've always seemed to have had a fascination with space. Maybe it was due to my good fortune in having grown up in the suburbs and having gone on many camping trips where the moon and stars were visible in all their glory. I'm old enough to have followed the "space race" from the late days of the Gemini program through Apollo and onward. With that as a backdrop, I found myself quite surprised at what unfolded in the movie. Various mishaps and catastrophes were tastefully addressed, most notably the fire on the launch pad which consumed Apollo 1. Nothing about the details of the missions trouble me. It was how the film thoughtfully portrayed the human side of things that got to me. The toll it took on the astronauts themselves and on their families. Ongoing battles for funding with Congress and the general public. The come-from-behind challenge as the USSR kept besting the US with one after another 'firsts' in space. Yet, through it all, Gosling's portrayal of Neil Armstrong was riveting in how driven and focused the first man to walk on the moon truly was. That said, he was human after all, and the movie graphically portrays moments of intense feeling which are made all the more dramatic for their infrequency of occurrence. It brought tears to my eyes more than once.
I had a few nits with some of the filming and sound work, but those were minor blemishes on this strong production. I know it has already forced me to revisit long-cherished memories from that era with a new insight and perspective. It changed me. Strongly recommended... I give it 8 out of 10.
I heard that they decided not to show the placing of the American flag because it was done for all humankind, which it was, of course was, but it was a race in a bloodless war, which America won after all. Now, I'm in Europe, but I feel a hundred times more kinship for the good ol' US of A than Europe for various reasons (Get rid of the Orange Monstrosity), so it would kinda annoy me if they went so far PC. Did they? Did they really not show the flag, the salute? What did they do? BTW, James Hansen, the author of N. Armstrong's bio has a YouTuve talk that reveals a lot about the Fitst Man.
I think, though, that the entire theme of the mission wasn't about the US. Sure, there were badges and a symbolic flag... but they were comparatively tiny. Then "we came in peace for all mankind". They didn't have to word it like that. "One small step for man". They didn't have to word it like that.
I think the crux is that man got to the Moon. Nobody says "The first American on the Moon" - he was the first man. There's a clue in the title! For once, people recognised what was important. And remember, it's not like the Russians etc. THEN went and stepped on the Moon. They weren't close at all, and didn't even get a man out there in the 50 years hence.
It's actually refreshing to see America's "we are the entire world" attitude can instead be applied positively. "We did this *WITH* the entire world" is a much better attitude.
As such, I don't think the planting of the actual flag is relevant... the astronauts never made a fuss of their American-ness, I don't see why a film about them should.
I'm not a namby-pamby in this area, neither am I staunch nationalist in any respect. But I don't see the fuss.
The first man stepped on the Moon in 1969. That he was American is no different to whether Christopher Columbus was Italian with a Portuguese wife, who was paid by the Spanish king or not.