Discuss Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson in the comments below.
The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress by Robert A. Heinlein was published in 1966:
The book popularized the acronym TANSTAAFL ("There Ain't No Such Thing As A Free Lunch"), and helped popularize the constructed language Loglan, which is used in the story for precise human-computer interaction. The Oxford Dictionary of Quotations credits this novel with the first printed appearance of the phrase "There's no free lunch", although the phrase and its abbreviation considerably predate the novel.
The virtual assistant Mycroft is named after a computer system from the novel.
Want to read some books? Many of our users have shown interest in having a book club. Now it's finally time to kick it off.
Your soytyrant has pre-selected the first three books so that you have more time to read them, should you choose to do so:
The plan is to read a book, and discuss it on the 1st of the following month. Suggestions for new books (of any genres, not just "science fiction") will also be collected at the same time. You can start listing some of your suggestions right now in this comment section. We'll pick up to eight of them and run a poll on September 15th to decide the book for December. And so on.
The first book is Mars, Ho! by Stephen McGrew, one of our more literary users (not to be confused with Mars Ho! by Jennifer Willis). The book is available for free on McGrew's website, although there are some purchasing options available if you want to support him. From the description:
Captain John Knolls thinks he's just been given the best assignment of his career -- ferrying two hundred prostitutes to Mars. He doesn't know that they're all addicted to a drug that causes them to commit extreme, deadly violence when they are experiencing withdrawal or that he'll face more pirates than anyone had ever seen before. Or that he'd fall in love. A humorous science fiction space novel, a horror story, a love story, a pirate story, a tale of corporate bureaucracy and incompetence.
October's book is Foundation by Isaac Asimov, meaning the collection of 5 short stories first published in 1951. It is the first published entry in the Foundation series.
Please discuss last month's book, Mars, Ho! below if you haven't done so already. You can also suggest books for January 2019. I can include titles that were already suggested, such as in the comments on the poll. We may be able to increase the maximum number of poll options to accommodate more books.
A poll for the January 2019 book will be around the 15th, unless you want it sooner (not sooner than the U.S. midterms).
Discuss Foundation by Isaac Asimov in the comments below.
As for Liu Cixin's best known novel:
"Wildly imaginative, really interesting." ―President Barack Obama on The Three-Body Problem trilogy
The English translation for The Three-Body Problem was published in 2014 by Ken Liu under Tor Books.
Consider using <spoiler>text</spoiler> wherever you feel the need to do so.
The next poll will pick two books. I'd like to do it that way to keep a strong second place contender from being overlooked, and so I don't have to update the poll so often.
Discuss The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin in the comments below.
Snow Crash was written by Neal Stephenson in 1992. The novel features a bit of a Calexit scenario, and is known for popularizing the term "avatar" (paving the way for James Cameron's true magnum opus). These days, Neal moonlights as Magic Leap's "Chief Futurist". Seems appropriate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 05, @11:46PM
Sounds suspiciously like "Rammer" by Larry Niven.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snotnose on Sunday January 06, @12:02AM (1 child)
I remember back when I was a wee lad with mom taking me to the library, me with a kids card. I snuck out one day to the adult sections, where I found some Good Stuff. Was checking the books out, looking at the librarian, hoping she didn't say anything to mom, and mom, hoping she didn't say anything to the librarian. Hate to say, but with 20/20 on top of 50 years hindsight mom wasn't paying attention or she would have shit. Sorry mom, that's the way you were.
I was about 8 years old at the time. It was the La Mesa library, long before they tore it down to build a new building (a friend's dad produced plays there, he died of a heart attack after the old one was torn down but before the new one was built. The new building didn't have a stage).
Oh yeah, I'd discovered dad's stash of Science Fiction a few months earlier. Top shelf, hall closet, under blankets? Sorry dad. I read them 1 at a time, left to right. I made sure to fluff the books so there was no obvious missing book. Again, I was maybe 8 at the time.
Fast forward to me, 20/21. Read a Heinlein book with TANSTAAFL in it, thought "turkey stole that from Niven". Then read the copyright page, realized wasn't as well read on early science fiction as I thought
The moral? There is none. I've had to pee for 30 minutes, but the cat is snoring in my lap and I'm liking the music on my stereo.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by RedBear on Sunday January 06, @12:17AM
LOL. Cats: The primary cause of bladder disorders since forever.
Sorry SN, I don’t want to read TMIAHM again, I’m still sad-face inside from when I read it nearly 30 years ago. Then again, it made for an interesting storyline in... which was it, Number of the Beast or The Cat Who Walks Through Walls? I think the latter.
I was seven when I wandered out of the children’s section and stumbled on a science fiction anthology of some kind. I don’t think I ever went back to the children’s books.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ