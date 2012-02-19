from the cell-ular-automaton dept.
Discuss The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress by Robert A. Heinlein in the comments below.
Fiasco was translated into English in 1988 by Michael Kandel:
Fiasco (Polish: Fiasko) is a science fiction novel by Polish author Stanisław Lem, first published in a German translation in 1986. The book, published in Poland the following year, is a further elaboration of Lem's skepticism: in Lem's opinion, the difficulty in communication with alien civilizations is cultural disparity rather than spatial distance. The failure to communicate with an alien civilization is the main theme of the book.
Want to read some books? Many of our users have shown interest in having a book club. Now it's finally time to kick it off.
Your soytyrant has pre-selected the first three books so that you have more time to read them, should you choose to do so:
The plan is to read a book, and discuss it on the 1st of the following month. Suggestions for new books (of any genres, not just "science fiction") will also be collected at the same time. You can start listing some of your suggestions right now in this comment section. We'll pick up to eight of them and run a poll on September 15th to decide the book for December. And so on.
The first book is Mars, Ho! by Stephen McGrew, one of our more literary users (not to be confused with Mars Ho! by Jennifer Willis). The book is available for free on McGrew's website, although there are some purchasing options available if you want to support him. From the description:
Captain John Knolls thinks he's just been given the best assignment of his career -- ferrying two hundred prostitutes to Mars. He doesn't know that they're all addicted to a drug that causes them to commit extreme, deadly violence when they are experiencing withdrawal or that he'll face more pirates than anyone had ever seen before. Or that he'd fall in love. A humorous science fiction space novel, a horror story, a love story, a pirate story, a tale of corporate bureaucracy and incompetence.
All book club posts will be in the Community Reviews nexus, which is linked to on the site's sidebar. You'll likely want to click on that link once the posts fall off the main page.
October's book is Foundation by Isaac Asimov, meaning the collection of 5 short stories first published in 1951. It is the first published entry in the Foundation series.
Please discuss last month's book, Mars, Ho! below if you haven't done so already. You can also suggest books for January 2019. I can include titles that were already suggested, such as in the comments on the poll. We may be able to increase the maximum number of poll options to accommodate more books.
A poll for the January 2019 book will be around the 15th, unless you want it sooner (not sooner than the U.S. midterms).
Discuss Foundation by Isaac Asimov in the comments below.
As for Liu Cixin's best known novel:
"Wildly imaginative, really interesting." ―President Barack Obama on The Three-Body Problem trilogy
The English translation for The Three-Body Problem was published in 2014 by Ken Liu under Tor Books.
Consider using <spoiler>text</spoiler> wherever you feel the need to do so.
The next poll will pick two books. I'd like to do it that way to keep a strong second place contender from being overlooked, and so I don't have to update the poll so often.
Discuss The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin in the comments below.
Snow Crash was written by Neal Stephenson in 1992. The novel features a bit of a Calexit scenario, and is known for popularizing the term "avatar" (paving the way for James Cameron's true magnum opus). These days, Neal moonlights as Magic Leap's "Chief Futurist". Seems appropriate.
Discuss Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson in the comments below.
The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress by Robert A. Heinlein was published in 1966:
The book popularized the acronym TANSTAAFL ("There Ain't No Such Thing As A Free Lunch"), and helped popularize the constructed language Loglan, which is used in the story for precise human-computer interaction. The Oxford Dictionary of Quotations credits this novel with the first printed appearance of the phrase "There's no free lunch", although the phrase and its abbreviation considerably predate the novel.
The virtual assistant Mycroft is named after a computer system from the novel.
black6host on Wednesday February 13, @02:08AM
Ok, going to be honest here. I bought the book and was immediately turned off by the writing style. There may be much of merit within the book but I never got to it. Oh well, that's one person's opinion. I suppose I'm as entitled to it as anyone else is to their's.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @02:17AM
I agree. No pictures, no tentacles, too many words.
Arik on Wednesday February 13, @02:48AM
The timeless echo of your words, from the illiterate. Whose words are notorious for their inability to echo.
Sorry, my brother in shitty fate. It sounds like you just don't want to read.
That door over there. The one that says 'ladies.' There you go. Don't come back. Sayonara, see ya nara!
Luv ya. C ya!
;)
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @04:47AM
... wouldn't want to be ya!
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @08:56AM
Translation: I am an illiterate Soylentil, a younger Runaway1956, and I cannot read. Please respect my and TMB's opinions, because our opinions are equally valid as those of people who actually can read; and think; and understand stuff. Peach out, dudes!
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @10:22AM
Alternative translation: I'm making a joke, but didn't think of Poe's law.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Wednesday February 13, @06:10PM
Winter stark tree-limbs
Denuded, awaiting death
Spring brings too many leaves
Arik on Wednesday February 13, @02:23AM
You are.
For a contrary opinion, I bought it ca. 1983 and was only able to understand parts of it later. Because a fair portion of it is in Aussie. A dialect I only started to encounter ca. 1991 with internet access. And MUDs.
Shelby Wright, ma kunt?
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
Magic Oddball on Wednesday February 13, @11:09AM
Aussie? If you're referring to Manny's narrative/dialogue, I interpreted it as being English that was very heavily influenced by Russian (or a similar language**), since that's what the non-English terms sprinkled in there were, and IIRC some of the locations in Manny's part of Luna reference the USSR.
**Coincidentally, I was reading TMiaHM each night after sessions in a video game that features a Slavic immigrant as the protagonist, and noticed pretty early on that the sentence structure of his English is an extremely close match to Manny's with the result that I spent the entire book mentally "hearing" Manny's narrative/dialogue with the actor's accent.
Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 13, @03:31AM
I recall that being an issue when I read it the first time. But, I persevered. Don't recall what year that was, exactly, but I think I was in junior high school. Had to be junior high, because I read Harsh Mistress before I read Foundation, and that was sophomore year of high school.
So, lay it down for awhile, and come back to it next month. No big deal.
#walkaway
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @08:09AM
Ah, Foundation, the mind screw that never ends.
Let's not go there shall we.
choose another one on Wednesday February 13, @09:09AM
> Ah, Foundation, the mind screw that never ends.
It does end, it just ends in a very messy attempt to tie most of his earlier his books in together - something which was unnecessary, inevitably unsatisfactory and (for me) degrades the earlier works. I wish Asimov had never written it.
But we're talking Heinlein here - he was more into a different type of screw...
hendrikboom on Wednesday February 13, @10:43AM
A better sequel was Donald Kingsbury's "Psychohistorical Crisis", which had the Foundation series' serial numbers filed off, so to speak. Hari Seldon was, for example, never mentioned by name.
NotSanguine on Wednesday February 13, @01:46PM
Given that the original Foundation stories were written in the 1940s [wikipedia.org] and the first publication of the collected storeis as the "Foundation Trilogy" was in 1952, while the subsequent books were all written and published in the 1980s/1990s, it's not surprising that there were significant differences in focus.
I've read them all, and found that the later novels did try to pull too much of Asimov's "robot" stories into them. At the same time, the initial trilogy can and does stand on its own as pretty darn good.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @08:36AM
I got my copy back in fourth grade, about '75.
I was the kid in the back of the classroom with this book tucked inside a history book 'cause I had already read That cover-to-cover...twice.
Picked out something new every time I read it. I'm not sure my folks would have approved had they known what I was actually reading. They considered sci-fi at best mostly harmless, at worst, a waste of time. Wrong on both accounts.
I didn't pick out quite all the Aussie-isms till I wandered a few months in NZ and then Sydney. Those infectious speech patterns took me years to fully shake out... and come back all too easy.
I remember Mike not waking hitting young-me pretty hard.
I was an impressionable little kid, and this got me diving deep into sci-fi, good and bad, to this day. Re-reading some E.E.'Doc' Smith stuff now.
But more than anything else I was reading at the time, it got me thinking about what kind of person I wanted to grow into being.
Mannie was a far better role model than what was available.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @09:28AM
Another thing Runaway doesn't know! Is anyone keeping track of these? Must be close to 1K by now.
Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 13, @02:42PM
Don't know why you want to be an ass - you're not very good at it. Maybe you should set your sights lower. You might be a good callous.
#walkaway
NotSanguine on Wednesday February 13, @03:37AM
Heinlein pulls you right into the story.
On the whole, I find it a good, engaging read, as evidenced by the fact that I've read it a half dozen times in the last forty years or so.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
deimtee on Wednesday February 13, @04:52AM
Agree about Stu, he did just seem to jump right in, but on the other hand he may have really believed that Manny saved his life at the trial.
We really don't know about that. We know zero is bad, but nobody has lived in low gravity for any longer than the Apollo astronauts, and that was only a few days. Low gravity and an indoor life with no weather or UV is definitely going to make people look younger.
Also, low gravity and a magnetic field are different things. If you are referring to radiation then shielding works too, and piling 14 pounds of rock* on each square inch of your habitat sounds like a good way to stop the air pressure blowing the roof off.
*That's 14 pounds in lunar gravity. Would be 84 on earth, and that's a lot of shielding.
If the only proposed solution to a problem is a tax, then it is just an excuse to tax, not a solvable problem.
HiThere on Wednesday February 13, @05:11AM
Heinlein repeatedly has computers "come alive" via, essentially, magic. I.e., the explanation isn't one. (I will grant that human interaction is likely to be necessary if you want the computer to act like a human, however.) You don't turn a massive computer, even one equipped with Siri/Echo/etc. style interfaces, into an intelligence just by interacting with it.
The way Heinlein has computers become alive is as reasonable as handwavy "Hyperspace" drives. It's a way to get the story moving, and to handle parts of the plot, but it sure isn't *science* fiction.
OTOH, even Asimov and Hal Clement let themselves use "fictitious devices" (i.e., devices to allow them to tell the story and pretend that they were talking about something that might work). So this isn't a strong criticism. I really liked the story as a fantasy. (I also really doubt that that kind of anarchistic system could work in that hostile an environment with a technology only slightly in advance of our current one. Even accepting the kind of high mortality rate that he accepted in the story. You'd need a repair technology that would quickly fix leaks and recapture volatiles that had escaped. You *might* be able to justify that with nano-tech, but I'm not sure...and in any case he didn't.)
All that said, *MOST* science fiction should be read as a sub-category of fantasy. And if you do that, then it works as a really enjoyable story with a few plausible gadgets. That was the first popularization I saw for the lunar launcher.
Put not your faith in princes.
canopic jug on Wednesday February 13, @07:40AM
I've read the book several times but wasn't able to get through it this time either in paper form or as an audio book. The characters were mostly quite engaging but I realize I must have skimmed or ignored the pontification the first times through. It was too much this time and I had to stop. However, what really put me off more than the politics was the emphasis on scams and grifts. On the one hand, he blathers about everyone pulling their own weight yet the main characters all had scams and ripoffs going, and not just on the side. Parasites, the lot of them.
What made the book worth reading the first times was the exploration of the computer's development of a personality. AI can't and won't work like that but, hey, this is fiction so let it be an embryonic human psyche.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @08:14AM
Could that be a type of sarcasm? Pontificating over something then blatantly keep rubbing it in that life just does not work that way?
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @09:12AM
So, the Trump Administration, only on the Moon? Where are they going to build the Wall? Mikeal Jacksonovich and the Moon Wall?
HiThere on Wednesday February 13, @05:21PM
Yes, but that makes it "Science Fantasy" rather than "Science Fiction". I'll agree that most stuff labeled "science fiction" that shouldn't just be labeled "space opera" is science fantasy, but there are degrees and degrees. Campbell never lived up to his own definition/requirement that a science fiction story should have only one violation of currently believed correct science, but some things come closer than others. (OTOH, neither Politics nor Sociology currently a science, so I can't claim the social structure as a violation. It's just implausible.)
As for the political polemics...Heinlein was always full of them. Always. Before he got to be a big name editors often cut many of them out, but read "Beyond this Horizon" or "Farnham's Freehold" or ... (OK, there were a few exceptions...but I think they were all short stories.)
Put not your faith in princes.
choose another one on Wednesday February 13, @09:21AM
> You don't turn a massive computer, even one equipped with Siri/Echo/etc. style interfaces, into an intelligence just by interacting with it.
Actually we don't know how you turn a computer into and intelligence, interaction may be the key.
We also (notwithstanding various "kid raised by wild animals" stories) don't actually know if you end up with intelligence if you take human newborn and let it develop with no interaction.
HiThere on Wednesday February 13, @05:30PM
No. That may be a necessary ingredient, but there are known factors necessary that aren't extant in a system used for running an office or administration. E.g. it's got to be self-willed enough to make decisions that those in charge don't like. (Just because the original designers like the result doesn't mean the current administration will.) It's going to need built-in moral and ethical guidelines that are immutable. (They'll be a bit vague, naturally. When formed it won't know the external world even exists. It's going to need to derive that from it's sensory impressions. And this means the guidelines can't directly refer to external reality, but rather to the "mental" states used to deal with it.)
Just because we don't know how to build the thing yet doesn't mean we don't have some knowledge about how it's going to have to work. And one thing we know is that if it's going to deal with people as an equal, it's going to need to far surpass people in capabilities. This is because there's no way we're going to be able to copy our own model of "how things work" into the program, but it's going to need to respond in ways that would be appropriate for a human to respond. (Otherwise you get a worse form of "uncanny valley".)
Put not your faith in princes.
hendrikboom on Wednesday February 13, @10:49AM
Doesn't work that way, does it? But considering what was known *then* about AI, sufficiently complex computers coming alive was a quite reasonable extrapolation.
-- hendrik
deimtee on Wednesday February 13, @11:31AM
The human genetic code will fit on a CD. Somewhere in there is the instructions to build an AI.
It may require later environmental information inputs and a lot of intellectual interaction, but the basic construction instructions are in there. Less than 700MB.
If the only proposed solution to a problem is a tax, then it is just an excuse to tax, not a solvable problem.
HiThere on Wednesday February 13, @05:37PM
No. No. No.
It was NEVER a reasonable assumption. It was merely an assumption necessary for the story to work, which is a very different thing.
If you want a more reasonable scenario that was fictional, look at "A Logic Named Joe". It was written by Murray Leinster in 1946. It still wouldn't work, but it was, at the time, a (more) reasonable scenario, and is still much more reasonable than "Adan Selene" (AKA "Mike"). It also contains a proto-Internet.
Put not your faith in princes.
NotSanguine on Wednesday February 13, @12:58PM
Heinlein actually addresses some of this (via a short story whose name escapes me at the moment), using gas filled sacs of sticky materials. When a breach of atmosphere containment occurs, the sacs are blown out toward the breach where they open and fill the breach with an epoxy that seals the breach and freezes in place as a temporary fix.
I'd say that all science fiction *and* fantasy are subgenres of speculative fiction [wikipedia.org], not that SF is a sub-genre of fantasy.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @02:35PM
FWIW, the story you are thinking of is “Gentlemen, Be Seated”, which is collected in The Green Hills of Earth.
NotSanguine on Wednesday February 13, @02:48PM
Thanks!
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
HiThere on Wednesday February 13, @05:51PM
I don't think you realize the degree of the problem. Even when everything is carefully maintained with current technology you get leaks to a degree that is nearly intolerable. You're going to need something a lot better than just bubbles and self-sealing tires. You're, at minimum, going to need an energy efficient pump that can pump from near vacuum into higher pressure. (That would let you get away with that "self-sealing goop" if use used multiple layers of enclosure. (Two might work, but the fewer layers, the better your pumps need to be.)
Now imagine an anarchist system where the public enclosure gets that kind of maintenance. Building code enforcement? He talked about rationing air, and air payment taxes, but he didn't talk about how cheaters are detected. (He did mention expelling into vacuum those accused by a mob ... and he presumed that they accusation was correct.)
Put not your faith in princes.
NotSanguine on Wednesday February 13, @07:38PM
I'm really sorry that a dead guy's writing doesn't meet your engineering or political standards. That must be a really difficult cross to bear.
Would you like a hug? Although I imagine that another mechanism [wikipedia.org] would work better for you in this circumstance.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
NotSanguine on Wednesday February 13, @01:36PM
Repeatedly? Granted it's been a while since I've read the entire Heinlein library, but I don't remember *any* other narratives that contain a "computer" that becomes self-aware other than TMIAHM. Please do enlighten me.
I'd also point out that in the early/mid 1960s (when the novel was written), understanding of both the potential power of computing devices (Moore's musings on computing power [wikipedia.org] were first published in 1965 and TMIAHM was first published in 1966), as well as understanding of Neuroscience and consciousness were quite limited.
Without the last 50 years of advances in computing and neuroscience, The postulation that with enough "neurons" (or in Mike's case, electronic transistors, rather than integrated circuits, which had not yet come into wide use yet), consciousness was inevitable, given appropriate stimulation of said "neurons." That concept was fairly widespread at the time and informed many science fiction stories and gave many computer scientists motivation to investigate "neural networks."
There. FTFY.
As I mentioned, the state of computing and neuro-science at that time certainly did not preclude the possibility (and again, as I mentioned, computer scientists were working *scientifically* toward that goal [wikipedia.org]) at the time the novel was written.
I'd be interested in your definition of "Science Fiction," as it doesn't seem to jibe with mine: "Speculative fiction that, taking one or more specific scientific concepts/breakthroughs and developing them into workable technologies while holding other factors constant and playing out the scenario."
Heinlein (based on scientific knowledge *at that time*) did just that with a number of scientific an technological concepts within the world in which he lived (several years earlier, he'd predicted the downfall of the Soviet Union by the year 2000). The "Green Revolution" [wikipedia.org] was underway, but there were no guarantees that the technologies being employed would be successful, further making Heinlein's story line more plausible.
So I have to disagree with your assessment. At the same time, you bring up some excellent points and if Heinlein had been born in 1967 rather than 1907, his work would most certainly have included more recent scientific understanding, as he would have written TMIAHM in 2026 and not 1966.
As such, unless I'm missing something, you are positing that fiction cannot be *science fiction* if it doesn't include scientific understanding that's current when it's read rather than when it was written. Do you see the paradox there?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @03:12PM
Not the op, but Time Enough for Love had...
So I'd say yes, there is at least some reason to say other RAH novels had similar concepts. Many people seem to either only like the early period or late period RAH. If you didn't care for his later works (approximately starting with I Will Fear No Evil), then I wouldn't expect you'd recall any of these.
NotSanguine on Wednesday February 13, @04:50PM
A fair point. As I said, it's been a while since I read the entire Heinlein library (and yes, I have done so). From the really early stuff (e.g., Lifeline, Magic, Inc., etc.) to the "juvenile" novels (e.g., The Rolling Stones, Podkayne of Mars, etc.), through the more esoteric stuff (e.g., Stranger In A Strange Land, The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress, Assignment in Eternity, I will Fear No Evil, etc.), along with the "Future History" stories (which, of course, are culled from his work and collected, along with If This Goes On..., Coventry and Methuselah's Children). Heinlein then continues along with the "Lazarus Long" thread in Time Enough For Love and To Sail Beyond The Sunset. Heinlein used a variety of styles and storytelling modes (cf. Glory Road) and, as such, it's difficult to classify him based on just a few of his works.
The thing that binds all of Heinlein's work, IMHO, is the quality of writing and his primary focus on relationships rather than technology. The science/technology generally enables the situations where the relationships play out (in the case of TMIAHM, the cultures of Luna colony, its relationships with Earth, and the desire for liberty and self-determination).
Back to Time Enough For Love and, IIRC, The "Minerva" personality is designed and implemented as a full-fledged AI that manages affairs (and not just technical stuff) for an entire planet prior to moving to a new planet (and a human body) with the Howard Families.
This is significantly different from Mycroft, who attains consciousness through sheer comp[uting power and external inputs. As such, I don't consider the two to be analogous.
Regardless, OP said [soylentnews.org]:
Twice (and in completely different ways/contexts) doesn't add up to "repeatedly" in my book.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @08:11AM
I used to read Time Enough For Love once a year, or parts of it at least.
I quite liked the hard science aspect of Moon, but the ending never really clicked for me.
choose another one on Wednesday February 13, @09:15AM
> I used to read Time Enough For Love once a year, or parts of it at least.
And which parts would that be? Only once a year? - yeah right.
Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 13, @01:33PM
Well, it's not exactly a thin book. As time went by I spent less time reading, more time online, gaming, etc. So, yeah, I'd only read the story about the twins, or a chapter or so. It's called Life. Be in it.
DannyB on Wednesday February 13, @03:07PM
It's been over a decade since I read it. (from an ancient socialist thing called "a public library") While I enjoyed it, I was very skeptical of a society that was basically anarchy. Everyone armed. Anyone could kill anyone at any time, but you could be sure revenge would ensue. It seems more like some of our barbarian history. It seems like the very worst in human nature would emerge. As it does in our society, but in a more violent and brutal fashion.
Under such conditions, I doubt that higher level intellectual progress and invention can prosper. The geeks and nerds aren't (usually) the ones with the bully and fighting mentality.
I was a bit skeptical about the spontaneous unexpected emergence of the AI. It would be as if Google just suddenly "woke up". A purpose built machine suddenly becoming unintentionally sentient about everything, not just it's particular domain specialization.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
NotSanguine on Wednesday February 13, @04:56PM
In 2019 (or even 2009), that's a reasonable thought. However, given the state of computer science and neuroscience in the mid 1960s (as I discuss here [soylentnews.org]), Heinlein's premise was certainly plausible.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
DannyB on Wednesday February 13, @06:27PM
Yes.
And I don't mean to be too critical. After all, I did enjoy reading it.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
HiThere on Wednesday February 13, @05:44PM
Actually, for Google to suddenly "wake up" would be much more reasonable. A LOT of intelligence is basically pattern matching. But for Google to wake up and be either decently human or a decent human would be astounding. Basic goals and motivations are built-in, complex, immutable, and invisible. Nobody knows what they are, or really has a good idea. Just consider that they are built in such a way that we respond to key features of the external world at key times without knowing ahead of time what those are. Even blind infants will smile at a gentle voice.
Put not your faith in princes.
NotSanguine on Wednesday February 13, @07:55PM
And Heinlein's Mycroft was neither decently human or a decent human -- at least not at first. From the second or third page of the novel:
The character acts like a bratty child. Which, as long as you can accept the state of computer/neuro science when this novel was written, seems reasonable if a personality is maturing as a human child might.
Then again, your apparent inability to suspend disbelief leads me to think that maybe you should just stick to non-fiction.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr