from the in-flight-film dept.
Here's a quick overview of "documentaries" to watch before, during and after a pandemic:
The Andromeda Strain film: An early Michael Crichton adaptation which came before the Westworld film and series and the Jurassic Park film series. Like many Michael Crichton stories, factual science is extended with credible speculation. In this case, a prion-like infection has killed almost everyone in a village and the survivors are seemingly unrelated. The film is best known for its cartoonish but very photogenic indoor set which serves as the backdrop of a Level 4 Biolab. Such eloborate sets were common in the era. (Other examples include Rollerball and disaster parody/Airplane predecessor, The Big Bus.) The film features concurrent action which was a common experimental film technique in the 1960s but, nowadays, is most commonly associated with Kiefer Sutherland in the 24 series. There is also a lesser-known mini-series.
Outbreak: A rather dull film which nevertheless provides a graphic portrayal of uncontained pandemic and towns being quarantined. It would be marginally improved if the antagonists were re-cast. Possible source material for DeepFaking.
The Resident Evil film series: These films considerably advanced the tropes of amoral corporation, rogue artificial intelligence as antagonist, reality within reality, experimentation without informed consent and the horror of a medicalized vampire/zombie rabies virus. The Red Queen versus White Queen subplot dovetails with Alice in Wonderland, prey versus predator evolution and Umbrella Corp's red and white logo which - in a case of life mirroring art - was copied by Wuhan's Level 4 Biolab. Many people prefer the competent and detailed Resident Evil series of computer games which are arguably better than the Half Life series or the SCP game.
28 Days Later, 28 Weeks Later, 28 Months Later: Gritty films which borrow liberally from Resident Evil and a rich seam of British, Cold War, post-apocalyptic drama, such as Survivors. The most iconic scenes of the film - Central London without people - weren't composited or closed for filming. They were merely shot at dawn, on a Sunday morning, around the summer solstice. The first film may have influenced Black Mirror episodes: The National Anthem and White Bear.
World War Z: If Dan Brown wrote zombie stories, they'd be like World War Z. Brad Pitt's character dashes to a number of exotic locations and is swept up by events such as panic buying and stampedes from an unspecified infection which has an incubation period of about 20 seconds. (A duration which appears to have been chosen to maximize tension while staying within the one minute beat sheet of the Hero's Journey monomyth.) It builds upon the zombie mythology of Resident Evil and 28 Day Later. However, it is undermined by cheap grading, cheap compositing and reliance on flocking software.
Contagion: I haven't seen this one. It may or may not involve Gwyneth Paltrow, Harvey Weinstein, an Oscars acceptance speech, Seth MacFarlane and a vaginal steamer. Well, it probably relieves the itching of genital herpes.
Cloverfield 1, 2, 3 and 4: Found footage genre which is heavily influenced by the Blair Witch Project (obviously), Godzilla films, The Day the Earth Stood Still, any B-movie with a military Jeep and medicalized zombie films. The first film has fantastic compositing which may be of particular interest to anyone working on an augmented reality horror game.
Bad Taste: Peter Jackson's first commercial film. It was almost unfinished due to the ridiculous ending which blatently copies from a film which - to prevent spoiler - I won't mention. A particularly low budget effect was used for gun flash. Specifically, the original 16mm footage was poked with a pin. Regardless, if you've seen the carnage of Peter Jackson's orc battles then you may be curious to see the carnage of Peter Jackson's zombie fights. Additionally, Bad Taste works particularly well as a drinking game.
George A. Romero and John A. Russo films: These classics brought zombies out of a largely undifferentiated mess of vampire/mummy/voodoo/swamp monster B-movies. Unfortunately, they have been overshadowed by escalating gore and violence. This leave each classic looking more like an extended episode of the A-Team.
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies: Anything is more exciting with zombies and Jane Austen's dull novel certainly benefits. This wilfully inaccurate historical drama, a genre shared with Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Snow White and the Seven Samurai, features square dancing and blunderbuss zombie carnage.
Any better suggestions out there?
Related Stories
There has been some controversy over Deepfakes, a process of substituting faces in video. Almost immediately, it was used for pornography. While celebrities were generally unamused, porn stars were alarmed by the further commodification of their rôle. The algorithm is widely available and several web sites removed objectionable examples. You know something is controversial when porn sites remove it. Reddit was central for Deepfakes/FakeApp tech support and took drastic action to remove discussion after it started to become synonymous with fictitious revenge porn and other variants of anti-social practices.
I found a good description of the deepfakes algorithm. It runs via a standard neural network library but requires considerable processing power on specific GPUs. I will describe the video input (with face to be removed) as the source and the face to be replaced as the target. The neural network is trained with the target face only. The source is distorted and the neural network is trained to approximate reference images of the target. When the neural network is given the source, it has been trained to "undistort" the source to target.
[Continues...]
I previously reviewed Rudy Rucker's Ware Tetralogy and Postsingular and found that Rudy Rucker's best work comes after ideas had the most time to percolate. Postsingular was a relative dud, although still far superior to Neal Stephenson's REAMDE. In contrast, Rainbows End is highly recommended. Indeed, it is essential reading for anyone concerned about the progression of software from desktop, web and mobile to augmented reality. The book has a shockingly similar game to Pokémon Go in addition to a plausible mix of tech mergers and new entrants in a near-future universe where smartphones have given way to wearable augmented reality.
Many books, comics and films have covered the purgatory of high school and some have covered the special purgatory of going back to high school (for a re-union or as a student). The film: 21 Jump Street is a particularly silly example of the sub-genre. Rainbows End covers a world leading humanities academic who spends years in the fugue of dementia, responds almost perfectly to medical advances and is enrolled in high school to complete his therapy. While he looks almost perfectly like a 17 year old, his contemporaries remain in decline or have bounced back with far more random results.
Although he has physically recovered, he has lost his razor-sharp insight and biting wit[1]. Like other patients, he finds talents in unrelated areas. His computer fluency, which was sufficient to publish in academic journals, is now 20 years out of date. During this period, laptops have become as thin as paper and also horrendously obsolete. Although the paper-thin laptops can be configured as a variety of legacy desktop environments and legacy web browsers, rendering data from the (almost) ubiquitous wireless network is less successful than accessing the current World Wide Web without images or JavaScript. However, this is only one slice of purgatory.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday March 02, @02:23AM
The most appropriate movie would be:
The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @02:23AM (1 child)
Hey voyeur trash. Don't just watch the pandemic. Live the pandemic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @02:52AM
What is it with the hateful comments I've seen posted here from ACs? This is unprovoked and just totally uncalled for.
I understand that sometimes discussions get heated and people cross lines. I got into it with Buzzard not too long ago and said some things I shouldn't have. I get that it's far too easy to get angry about stuff that's posted online, which is what I did -- and apologized for it. But there's absolutely no reason for random unprovoked attacks like this.
To be honest, the last thing I want to be watching right now are films about pandemics. Watching and reading the news too much right now, knowing what's at stake and what can happen, is enough to make anyone go crazy after awhile. But the list was submitted in good faith and doesn't merit a cowardly attack like yours.
Personally, I'll be watching sports to take my mind off the news. I'm looking forward to opening day and the start of baseball season. I also really enjoy NASCAR for most of the same reasons I like baseball. Indycar and F1 are a lot of fun to watch, too. I'm just hoping that F1 doesn't have to cancel any additional races.
I understand that people aren't always going to get along and will get into heated arguments. But it seems like there have been more AC comments like yours that are just randomly directed and are vile. Perhaps it might technically violate the rules but because these comments seem to be frequent, I wouldn't be upset if they were modded spam.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday March 02, @02:28AM
I bought a case of soup Friday, that's 12 cans. Plus what I usually have on hand means I'm good for 2 weeks (assuming I have electricity), and another week after that if I want to cook stuff like shrimp without any sauce or rice.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Monday March 02, @02:35AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @02:44AM
Any good? Heard some noise. Is it dubbed?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 02, @02:49AM
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
Night of the Living Dead
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Monday March 02, @03:10AM
She who must be obeyed and I, to accompany our pizza, watched Contagion yesterday evening. It's about a worldwide viral pandemic that originated in China and results in millions of deaths. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1598778/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0 [imdb.com] [imdb.com] In the movie the US develops a cure and the world is saved. I am far more pessimistic about our current situation.
Overreacting is one thing, sticking your head up your ass hoping the problem goes away is another - edIII