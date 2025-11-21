from the underused-nexus! dept.
Ars Technica has a series-recap-thing going on for "The Wheel of Time" series on Amazon: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2021/11/two-book-readers-recap-the-first-three-episodes-of-amazons-the-wheel-of-time/
In the event that you dislike people ruining great books for stupid political agendas, perhaps you should steer clear of this review of Amazon's TV Series.
These recaps won't cover every element of every episode, but they will contain major spoilers for the show and the book series. If you want to stay unspoiled and haven't read the books, these recaps aren't for you.
#1 The way magic works in the Wheel of Time (WoT) is crucial to the plot of the entire series. This is ignored entirely in the first three episodes. Which makes me think, they're going to be doing even more stupid things.
#2 Being inclusive and trying to say, but the girls should also be included as possible main plot "Dragon Reborn" hype is stupid. Egwene goes from village girl to badass quite well on her own in the books, thank you very much.
#3 Lan in the first few episodes sucks. In the books, he can take a few dozen trollocs on his own. Whereas in the first few episodes, Moiraine is barely able to take down a nice grouped up bunch? That is stupid beyond words. (We will gloss over the deliberate destruction of the town's property, because apparently it's easier to throw bricks.)
#4 Mat is a thief and his parents are evil, essentially. His Mom is a drunk, apparently driven to it by his Dad who is shown as unfaithful and essentially a deadbeat.
#5 There is a lot of sexing going on. This is a long ways away from Perrin and his lady falling down the stairs on top of each other and being embarassed.
#6 Where is Elyas?
This is no faithful adaptation from the books. In the event that you happened to like "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe", but were put off by "The Silver Chair", because they turned Peter into a whiny brat... you will be even more put off by the random stupid changes they made in this book. Rand wasn't always a brooding semi-sociopath and Mat is a lot more honorable than portrayed by these first few episodes.
[...] Probably the most annoying things to me are the twisting of characters and plot to make them more "woke". Like, if they'd added a scene in Lord of the Rings where someone asks, if Frodo and Samwise are gay. You know, because they are traveling together, so you must be gay. What kind of stupid?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 26, @09:02PM (1 child)
You puds are predictable. Misogyny in scifi/fantasy has a long standing tradition. So the show makes it possible a woman can be the dragon and you find that intolerable? Says a fuckload about you that it pisses you off and consider a political motivation. TV and movies always fuck things up, but only when there is any sense of feminism do you react this way. The reviewers themselves didn't much care, just noted it as a change from the books. Such insecurity, much wow.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday November 26, @09:25PM
I think you have mis-read the complaint.. and, I suspect, from your comment, you haven't read the books..
The Dragon reborn could NOT be female - it is intrinsic to the entire way magic works in the books - fundamentally different for males and females - this is an essential plot point that matters as a key issue for the entire 2 billion* pages - you can't change this without fundamentally changing the mechanics of the whole story universe. This reviewers may not care - but the people who have read the books and hoped for a 'reasonable' version of the story to make it to screen certainly do.
This is not about "insecurity" or 'fairness to women'. Women in the story are powerful - they run the place -even the non-magical women have more positions of power than men.
Magical men go mad - this is very important to the every aspect of the world, as men with magical powers can't be trusted - at all. Now turn this on its head (as in the show) and suddenly the basis of the entire political structure, hundreds of years of backstory are all... redundant. When an author spend as much time as Robert Jordan in world-building, and someone comes along and breaks it so casually.. in the name of 21st C 'fairness' and 'equal opportunity'..
"Why shouldn't a girl be able to do it too?" is not only redundant, but ridiculous - read the books.
*actually 15 books, 704 total chapters and 4.4 million words source [towardsdatascience.com]
“I've learned from experience that asking politely never works unless you have the upper hand.” Daisuke Aramaki, GIS:SAC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 26, @09:08PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 26, @09:17PM
You get apathy. Whatcha gonna do about it?!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 26, @09:21PM
Was Peter even in The Silver Chair? Are you sure you're not thinking of Eustace, who was cured of whiney brat in the previous book through the grace of
Jesus ChristAslan?
The BBC film of Silver Chair was actually better than the book imho, and Tom Baker was a decent Puddleglum. Silver Chair is the worst book in the series, and Voyage of the Dawn Treader and Silver Chair seem to be where all film adaptations die.
However, the Last Battle should be appealing for you. Susan began to wear rouge and pretty clothes, probably also got ideas about equality for women and the fraud of gender dichotomy, and so was deported.