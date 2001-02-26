iwStack offers very low-cost pre-paid cloud infrastructure suitable for basic use cases (simple instances with public IPs). However, it shows clear signs of minimal maintenance.

[...] I wanted to create a virtual router to test the load balancing. Never could get it to work. I had multiple problems creating and destroying the isolated network and its instances. then I tried again to no avail. The problem was the network remained allocated and not implemented. I added a firewall rule, maybe that spins up the virtual router instance, I thought to myself. Do I have to create another instance? I decided to check the tutorial, it says "(a virtual VM with a powerful router (though it lacks IPv6 capabilities for now) is automatically deployed".

iwStack uses version 4.4.4 by the "about" link in the control panel. Version 4.4.1 is from october 2014, the tarball date of 4.4.4. says june 2015. Apache CloudStack's most recent release is 4.22.0.0. This is 18 major versions behind the current 4.22.0.0 release (November 2025), representing nearly 10 years without updates.

I couldn't find reviews since around 2015, that's why I decided to do one now in 2026. This is my experience the few times I've used it since 2021.

iwStack (based on Apache CloudStack) is Prometeus's scalable cloud brand, Infrastructure as a Service, Elastic resources and Pay-As-You-Go service, with servers in Milan (Italy [HQ]), Amsterdam (Netherlands), and Bucharest (Romania). Prometeus was bought in 2023 by CDLAN.

We begin with the usual disclaimers:

"This is a self managed service, this mean you need to know how to install, configure and manage O.S. and applications. You are also responsible for your data and you need to save it periodically so you can reload it in the event of any data loss. As mentioned in our TOS we don't keep any backup of your data so please backup your important data." "We guarantee an annual average of 99% network availability for the infrastructure of our computer center ... The sending of spam mail is forbidden". PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING SITES ARE STRICTLY PROHIBITED. Sites which contain copyrighted material; porn sites; warez, hacker, pirated, torrent or leech sites; sites which promote bulk email software or spamming; sites that promote illegal activity; sites with content that may be damaging to the servers; spamming is STRICTLY PROHIBITED. Any sites that are brought to our attention because they are spamming will be immediately deleted from the root directory without advanced notice and your money will not be refunded. We reserve the right to remove any account without advanced notice for any reason we sees fit.



Control panel

CloudStack:

It uses KVM, with API, virtual router: firewall, vpn, load balanced. You can upgrade or downgrade your instances. BTW, they installed as BIOS, not UEFI.

Network:

FREE Anycast DNS, Light DDOS Protected IP (up to 8 Gbps or 1 millions packets per seconds protection), Private isolated VLAN, Fiber Channel Hitachi HUS 150 SAN Storage, Double 10Gbps upstream connectivity. I haven't seen IPv6 in any config option.

ISOs:

Outdated. Luckily they added new ones in the last two years. This partial list is from this week:

Centos 6.6.x86_64 minimal

Centos 8.1.1911

Clonezilla Live CentOS6Based

CoreOS-83590-stable

Debian 11 netinstall

Debian 12.5.0 AMD64 netInst

Debian 13 Netinstall (This is from 2025)

Debian 7.1 32 netinst

debian-10.2.0-amd64-netinst

Fedora 19 64bit

Gentoo 2015-09-24

pfSense 2.1.1 64 bit

SME Server 9.2 x86_64

systemrescuecd-amd64-6.1.2

Ubuntu 16.04.1 amd64

Ubuntu 24.04.03 (From 2024)

ubuntu-22.04.2-live-server-amd64

UbuntuServer2004-64

You can also go with a template (outdated, too) when creating your instance, some of them are:

Alpine Linux 3.3.0 x86_64

Centos 8.1

Centos-6-64Bit-Minimal-10GB

Debian 7.2 64 bit minimal 40 GB version

Debian 9.4 amd64

Ubuntu 13.10 amd64 Minimal 40 GB disk

Ubuntu 14.04.4 64 Bit

Ubuntu Server 16.04 64 Bit

Ubuntu-1204-Server-32Bit KVM

Windows 2012 R2 Standard

Windows Server 2019

Windows-2008-Server-Standard

Luckily, you can register your own templates or ISO files, just fill the form with the URL to the image. If you do so they count towards your used space.

Pricing:

Pre-paid, the best IMHO, billed per hour of usage. First payment is 40 USD. After that you can top up 10 credits for 13 USD up till 200 credits for 260 USD.

This service allow you to access the iwStack IaaS cloud services in Italy / Netherlands / Romania. The one time fee will be converted to iwCredits (1 iwCredit = 1 Euro) when the account is approved. Usage is computed daily and iwCredit balance is consumed, additional iwCredits can be bought as addon from the service page. Incoming traffic is free, each running instance includes 2 TB outgoing transfer, traffic is accounted and reset at 1st of each month. Additional outgoing traffic for the previous month is billed @ € 0.002 x GB transferred. Stopped computing instances are free, only the storage and the reserved IPs are charged.



Creating an instance

RAM 512MB

1 vCPU

1 IP

INCOMING TRANSFER free

OUTGOING TRANSFER includes 2TB per month

€/ Hour 0.003

€/ Month 2.16

Plus 5GB space:

Total

€ 0.0035 PER HOUR

€ 2.52 PER MONTH

SSD 12GB RAM

8 vCPU

1 ip

€/Hour 0.040

€/Month 28.80

Plus 5GB space:

Total

€ 0.0405 PER HOUR

€ 29.16 PER MONTH

Price calculator

My experience:



Quickview

Deployment time:

Overall, to create, stop or destroy an instance it took me from 3 to 13 seconds. Sometimes they are created all-right, but it took me 3 tries to create an ubuntu 24.4 instance. You can do a graphical install of the ISO via console (like VNC). I added a debian instance in Netherlands, the virtual console gave me access error http 503.

You can create volumes and take automatic snapshots of them. You can snapshot instances too. You can attach a volume to an instance. I tried to snapshot an instance but got an error: VM snapshot is not enabled for hypervisor type: KVM.

Installing Ubuntu Server

Uptime:

I've used it a few times since 2021, no problems there.

Support:

Friendly, by email, from 5 minutes to 10 hour. There is not much documentation, there are some tutorials and a free knowledge base.

Speedtest:

9pm UTC speedtest.net

Milano to Perugia (365km straight line) 559Mb/s down 626 Mb/s up

Milano to Milano 488Mb/s download, 258 Mb/s upload, upload latency 5 ms (the previous night I got 850 Mb/s up)

To Queenstown (almost Milano's antipode) 390Mb up, 223 down, upload lantency 388 ms

To Texas 329 Mb/s down, 258 Mb/s up, upload latency 388 ms

You can check their LookingGlass LookingGlass

--- VM Performance Review Report ---

OS: Debian GNU/Linux 13 (trixie)

Cores: 4

RAM: 3,8Gi

------------------------------------

Running CPU Benchmark (Calculating Primes)...

Result: 1359.88 events/sec

Running Memory Latency Test...

Result: 5163.74 MiB/sec MiB/sec

Testing Disk Write Speed (1GB sequence)...

104 MB/s

------------------------------------ CPU: Aceptable, virtualized cores

RAM: Excelent (must be server DDR)

Disk: slow compared to a SSD --- My laptop i5 ---

OS: Ubuntu 25.10

Cores: 12

RAM: 7,5Gi

------------------------------------

Running CPU Benchmark (Calculating Primes)...

Result: 3263.98 events/sec

Running Memory Latency Test...

Result: 4285.38 MiB/sec MiB/sec

Testing Disk Write Speed (1GB sequence)...

665 MB/s

------------------------------------ SSD option: --- SSD VM Performance Review Report ---

OS: Debian GNU/Linux 13 (trixie)

Cores: 4

RAM: 5,8Gi

------------------------------------

Running CPU Benchmark (Calculating Primes)...

Result: 2482.89 events/sec

Running Memory Latency Test...

Result: 5495.90 MiB/sec MiB/sec

Testing Disk Write Speed (1GB sequence)...

479 MB/s

------------------------------------

As you can see even with SSD option, the 479 MB/s write speed is still slower than modern NVMe drives (665 MB/s on my consumer laptop), confirming the shared Hitachi HUS 150 SAN infrastructure rather than dedicated NVMe storage.

Why no recent reviews?

Reviews from external hosting forums in the past were good, but then the owner sold it. Now it seems to be in maintenance mode. Last post in the forum is from 2017.

Comparison:

I can't compare with other services, the only other cloud I've used was AWS years ago. Also, I'd never used CloudStack before this cloud provider.

Conclusion:

iwStack offers very low-cost pre-paid cloud infrastructure suitable for basic use cases (simple instances with public IPs). However, it shows clear signs of minimal maintenance.

Good if you need physical presence in Europe or Italy, for basic VMs with direct internet access where you manage everything yourself and development/testing environments. Pre-paid sold me but I wouldn't recommend it.

Feel free to recommend a cloud provider (real cloud) with good support, pre-paid is a plus. Also, feel free to comment on your personal experiences (the bad are funnier and more interesting).

