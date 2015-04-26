Does “injecting chaos into the proceedings” sound like something Elon Musk of all people would do during a lawsuit? Well I hope you’re sitting down because he’s being accused of doing just that in a court filing from OpenAI reported by Bloomberg on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Musk amended his lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft. He's still seeking an eye-popping $134 billion for allegedly engaging in what he characterizes as fraud by switching from non-profit to for-profit status. Now, however, he's asking for potential damages to be paid not to him, the richest person in the world, but instead to OpenAI's nonprofit.

He also wants Sam Altman, the company’s CEO, and Greg Brockman, its president, to be tossed out.

OpenAI says this is Musk “trying to recast his public narrative about his lawsuit.” Indeed it is a significant change to how the story might be framed. Rather than a zillionaire seeking yet another giant sum of money, it becomes a zillionaire seeking to restore the corporate structure of a firm he was allegedly wronged by.

OpenAI characterized Musk making such a move just weeks before a trial set to start later this month as a “legal ambush,” that is “legally improper and factually unsupported.” The filing also says, “Musk’s proposed amendment would require the presentation of different evidence and different witnesses than the case he sponsored until three days ago.”