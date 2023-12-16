from the we-appreciate-the-help! dept.
Hi Guys, Soylent's Editors do a lot behind the scenes to keep the community going. As a gift idea for them this year, please consider submitting lots of stories over the next two days to get the queue nice and full. Then they'll be able to schedule in their appearance on the home page ahead of time and take Christmas (or Hanukkah) off to spend time with their friends and families.
If you've never submitted a story before, here are guidelines for composing a story submission. You submit it here.
My own method is to find tech/science articles from SN's RSS-bot or a dozen other sources like the BBC or sciencenews.org, grab the title, and a couple of paragraphs that communicate the gist. Often I'll add a quip, question, or note of my own, but that's up to your personal taste. It's easy and takes under 5 minutes per story.
Thanks for reading, and have a happy holiday!
[Ed Note: The week between Christmas and New Years is always slow for submissions and time is a precious commodity for all of us. The more subs in the queue, the further out we can get the story queue, and the more time we have to spend with our loved ones. Any help you can give would be appreciated!]
My own method (Score:2, Funny)
My own method is to find tech/science articles that I can politicize. I add my own special trollish spin to whatever would normally just be an interesting article in the hope of fomenting hostility and arguments in the comments.
Oh, so they want article submissions? (Score:2, Insightful)
I thought editors only needed hookers and blow.
Hanukkah? (Score:1, Insightful)
What's that? 40% of Jews live in the United States, and they comprise only 2% of the American population; and, their almost exclusively located on the coasts of the United States.
That's just the United States; surely, this website reaches out to an audience in the rest of the world.
What the FUCK is Hanukkah?
Re:Hanukkah? (Score:4, Informative)
Today is also Festivus. Just sayin'.
Re:Hanukkah? (Score:4, Touché)
I do. I fraternize with Jews. I also slept with a Jewess. She was the one who slept with a donkey.
Washington DC delenda est.
Alternative suggestion (Score:4, Insightful)
Can't we just all be okay with fewer stories coming through? I mean, I'm personally okay with the editors chillaxing regardless of what's in the queue; the world won't end if the news stream slows down a bit or even stops for a few days.
News from where? (Score:2)
Where else to look for submissions? I like:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/technology [theguardian.com]
https://www.theguardian.com/world [theguardian.com]
http://www.bbc.com/ [bbc.com]
Happy Festivus!
The gift has pros and cons (Score:1, Interesting)
As a potential submitter, I'll challenge the notion that it takes about 5 minutes a story right now, because it takes that long to go through the submission queue to make sure it isn't a dupe, which there is at least one I noticed:
Submission: Mainpage 12/24 00:54 LIGO Black Hole Echoes Hint at General-Relativity Breakdown
Article: LIGO Data Probes Where General Relativity Might Break Down [soylentnews.org] from 12/12.
Too many articles may add some level of burden on the editors as well.
Last year I gave you ASCII art (Score:0)
But the very next day, you gave it away.
Feed the Queue (Score:0)
Let them know it's Christmas time [youtube.com]
