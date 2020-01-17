Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

Emergency Site Maintenance Complete

posted by NCommander on Friday January 20, @04:43PM   Printer-friendly
from the hot-upgrading-database-servers-ftw dept.
Soylent Meta

Earlier today, we ran an article detailing that Oracle released 270 critical security updates for many of its products, including MySQL cluster which we use here to provide high uptime and reliability for SoylentNews. Needless to say, it was time to upgrade both NDB backends, and the four MySQLd frontends. While the upgrade did not go completely smoothly due to the fact that MySQL strict mode got enabled, and broke the site briefly, our total downtime was less than five minutes or so. Right now, we had to do a full flush and purge of all caches, which means the site is running a bit larky until they can repopulate but I'm pleased to announce we're up to date and secure!

ndb_mgm> show
Cluster Configuration
---------------------
[ndbd(NDB)]	2 node(s)
id=2	@redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5, Nodegroup: 0)
id=3	@redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5, Nodegroup: 0, *)

[ndb_mgmd(MGM)]	2 node(s)
id=101	@redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5)
id=102	@redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5)

[mysqld(API)]	4 node(s)
id=11	@redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5)
id=12	@redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5)
id=13	@redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5)
id=14	@redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5)

If you notice any unusual breakages or slowdowns, please let me know in the comments. Otherwise, keep calm and carry on!

~ NCommander


«  AI Software Learns to Make AI Software | Law Enforcement Has Been Using OnStar, SiriusXM, to Eavesdrop, Track Car Locations  »

Related Stories

Massive Oracle Critical Patch Update Fixes 270 Vulnerabilities 5 comments [+]

The Mighty Buzzard informs us of a story:

Oracle has released the first Critical Patch Update scheduled for 2017, and it's massive. It fixes 270 vulnerabilities across multiple products, and over 100 of them are remotely exploitable by unauthenticated attackers.

The entire list of affected products and components is long, and Oracle advises users of all of them to implement the updates as soon as possible.

"The focus has shifted from Database and Java SE to critical business applications, as we predicted within the last 2 years," the ERPScan research team noted.

[...] The number of fixed issues is not the largest an Oracle CPU has ever delivered, but of the last five (since January 2016), four have passed the 240-mark.

Also: Oracle Patches 270 Vulnerabilities in January Update

Original Submission

Emergency Site Maintenance Complete | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 10 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough:

Reply to Article
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.