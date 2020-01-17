from the hot-upgrading-database-servers-ftw dept.
Earlier today, we ran an article detailing that Oracle released 270 critical security updates for many of its products, including MySQL cluster which we use here to provide high uptime and reliability for SoylentNews. Needless to say, it was time to upgrade both NDB backends, and the four MySQLd frontends. While the upgrade did not go completely smoothly due to the fact that MySQL strict mode got enabled, and broke the site briefly, our total downtime was less than five minutes or so. Right now, we had to do a full flush and purge of all caches, which means the site is running a bit larky until they can repopulate but I'm pleased to announce we're up to date and secure!
ndb_mgm> show Cluster Configuration --------------------- [ndbd(NDB)] 2 node(s) id=2 @redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5, Nodegroup: 0) id=3 @redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5, Nodegroup: 0, *) [ndb_mgmd(MGM)] 2 node(s) id=101 @redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5) id=102 @redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5) [mysqld(API)] 4 node(s) id=11 @redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5) id=12 @redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5) id=13 @redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5) id=14 @redacted (mysql-5.7.17 ndb-7.5.5)
If you notice any unusual breakages or slowdowns, please let me know in the comments. Otherwise, keep calm and carry on!
~ NCommander
On the other hand (Score:2)
Who wants to waste time hacking a site an active userbase with a few hundred?
Given(hopefully) that the database servers are adequately firewalled such that only apache can reach them, anyone wanting to use MySQL exploits would nominally have to specifically target slashcode to e'SELECT * FROM PERMISSIONS;--
This is the last straw (Score:2)
I demand a full refund!
(Just kidding. Keep up the good work, NCommander and crew)
In Capitalist America, ads view you!
Well Done! (Score:2)
It appears that you've done a good job. Thanks.
The only gods that have ever been truly worshipped are wealth and power. Others are just cover.
Well Done (Score:2)
It's a good time to say... (Score:2)
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
